Our editor-approved luxury beauty gift guide for Christmas 2025
meridtlipstick lifestyle shot © Merit Beauty

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Aaliyah Harry
Aaliyah HarryBeauty Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
When it comes to gifting, few things feel as indulgent as a beautifully wrapped beauty product. From decadent fragrances to high-performance skincare and covetable limited editions, this year’s luxury launches promise serious wow factor. Whether you’re shopping for someone special or treating yourself, these are the best luxury beauty gifts worth unwrapping this season.

woman wearing brick brown lipstick © Merit Beauty
  • la bomba fragrance © Carolina Herrera

    La Bomba Eau De Parfum

    Carolina Herrera

    An intoxicating floral-amber fragrance with a bold, confident edge. La Bomba blends sensual notes of tuberose and vanilla with a hint of spice for a statement scent that lasts.


  • Dior Beauty Pink Glow set © Dior Beauty

    The Pink Glow Christmas Gift Set

    Dior Beauty

    This festive limited-edition set features Dior’s signature glow essentials, presented in elegant holiday packaging. Expect luminous skin and a radiant finish - perfect for gifting.


  • merit beauty product shot © Merit Beauty

    Signature Lip Blush - Maxwell

    Merit Beauty

    This is the perfect beauty staple from Merit Beauty thanks to Brandon Maxwell.  This limited-edition shade of Lip Blush is a soft cinnamon brown, offering a diffused matte finish. 

    Also if you spend over £125 on the website, you will get this special signature bag, reimagined by Brandon Maxwell. This must-have accessory is crafted from soft black pebbled vegan leather and finished with a metal knot detail. Chic!

  • lancome nano tool © Lancôme

    Renérgie Nano Resurfacer 400-Booster

    Lancôme

    A smoothing, skin-renewing booster designed to refine texture and boost luminosity. This lightweight device enhances radiance while improving firmness over time.


  • chanel beauty red gift set product image © Chanel Beauty

    N°1 DE CHANEL Revitalising And Nourishing Duo

    Chanel Beauty

    This two-step skincare set combines Chanel’s revitalising lotion and rich cream for deep hydration and a healthier-looking complexion. Infused with red camellia extract for a natural glow.

  • ysl blue mascara product image © YSL

    Mascara Lash Clash - Blue

    YSL Beauty

    YSL’s cult-favourite mascara, now available in a bold electric blue. The volumising formula lifts and lengthens lashes while delivering striking colour payoff.

  • neom diffuser product shot © Neom

    Tortoiseshell Wellbeing Pod Essential Oil Diffuser

    NEOM Wellbeing

    A stylish diffuser that releases a fine mist of essential oils to create a calm, aromatic atmosphere. Its tortoiseshell design adds a chic touch to any room.

  • body sculpt product imagery © Project E

    Body Sculpt

    Project E Beauty

    An LED-powered body toning device that helps contour, lift and firm the skin. Designed to promote collagen production and enhance definition with regular use.


  • LV Ombres - Eyeshadow Palette product imagery© Louis Vuitton

    LV Ombres - Eyeshadow Palette

    Louis Vuitton

    A curated palette of neutral, satin and shimmer shades that blend seamlessly. Ideal for creating both soft daytime looks and elevated evening glamour.

  • shark new product imagery © Shark Beauty

    FacialPro Glow

    Shark Beauty

    A multi-functional facial device that exfoliates and brightens the complexion. Designed to improve skin texture and boost radiance with each use.

  • oud satin mood product shot © Selfridges

    Oud Satin Mood Eau De Parfum

    Maison Francis Kurkdjian

    A luxurious, opulent scent blending oud wood, violet and rose for a smooth, enveloping aroma. Elegant and long-lasting - a modern classic.

  • initio body cream © Initio

    Atomic Rose Body Cream

    Initio

    A richly textured body cream infused with the house’s signature Atomic Rose scent. Nourishes skin while leaving behind a trail of warm, floral fragrance.

  • Moroccan Oil product shots © Moroccan Oil

    Good-to-Glow Duo

    Moroccan Oil

    A two-piece set featuring Moroccanoil’s iconic treatment and a travel-sized night body serum. Designed to hydrate, smooth and leave hair and skin with a subtle shine.


  • ghd strightners in cherry red © ghd

    Hair Straightener in Cherry Chic

    GHD

    This limited-edition straightener delivers GHD’s signature smooth, glossy results in a festive cherry-red finish. Quick to heat and easy to glide through hair.

  • luna bath and body set poroduct shot © Penhaligons

    Luna Bath And Body Gift Set

    Penhaligons

    Inspired by the moon, this luxurious bath and body duo pairs a refreshing floral fragrance with silky textures for a relaxing, indulgent experience.

  • westmoreland cosmetics nail varnish set © Westmoreland Cosmetics

    Vanilla Gloss Collection: Glass Polish

    Westmoreland Cosmetics

    Expert nail artist Harriet Westmoreland brings her signature vanilla gloss nails to consumers. This five-piece gel polish set in neutral, high-shine shades will give you the perfect 'clean girl' manicure. Each gloss offers a smooth, dreamy finish. 

  • bobbi kit 5.0© Jones Road

    The Bobbi Kit 5.0

    Jones Road Beauty

    A curated edit of Jones Road favourites for an effortless everyday look. Features multi-use formulas that enhance skin with natural radiance.

  • 11 days of radiance calendar © 111 Skin

    11 Days Of Radiance Advent Calendar

    111 Skin

    A luxury advent-style edit featuring 10 hero products (from full to travel sized treats) and a handy gua sha tool. Glow guaranteed for the festive season.

