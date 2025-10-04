Our editor-approved luxury beauty gift guide for Christmas 2025

When it comes to gifting, few things feel as indulgent as a beautifully wrapped beauty product. From decadent fragrances to high-performance skincare and covetable limited editions, this year’s luxury launches promise serious wow factor. Whether you’re shopping for someone special or treating yourself, these are the best luxury beauty gifts worth unwrapping this season.
You may also like
La Bomba Eau De Parfum
Carolina Herrera
An intoxicating floral-amber fragrance with a bold, confident edge. La Bomba blends sensual notes of tuberose and vanilla with a hint of spice for a statement scent that lasts.
The Pink Glow Christmas Gift Set
Dior Beauty
This festive limited-edition set features Dior’s signature glow essentials, presented in elegant holiday packaging. Expect luminous skin and a radiant finish - perfect for gifting.
Signature Lip Blush - Maxwell
Merit Beauty
This is the perfect beauty staple from Merit Beauty thanks to Brandon Maxwell. This limited-edition shade of Lip Blush is a soft cinnamon brown, offering a diffused matte finish.
Also if you spend over £125 on the website, you will get this special signature bag, reimagined by Brandon Maxwell. This must-have accessory is crafted from soft black pebbled vegan leather and finished with a metal knot detail. Chic!
Renérgie Nano Resurfacer 400-Booster
Lancôme
A smoothing, skin-renewing booster designed to refine texture and boost luminosity. This lightweight device enhances radiance while improving firmness over time.
N°1 DE CHANEL Revitalising And Nourishing Duo
Chanel Beauty
This two-step skincare set combines Chanel’s revitalising lotion and rich cream for deep hydration and a healthier-looking complexion. Infused with red camellia extract for a natural glow.
Mascara Lash Clash - Blue
YSL Beauty
YSL’s cult-favourite mascara, now available in a bold electric blue. The volumising formula lifts and lengthens lashes while delivering striking colour payoff.
Tortoiseshell Wellbeing Pod Essential Oil Diffuser
NEOM Wellbeing
A stylish diffuser that releases a fine mist of essential oils to create a calm, aromatic atmosphere. Its tortoiseshell design adds a chic touch to any room.
Body Sculpt
Project E Beauty
An LED-powered body toning device that helps contour, lift and firm the skin. Designed to promote collagen production and enhance definition with regular use.
LV Ombres - Eyeshadow Palette
Louis Vuitton
A curated palette of neutral, satin and shimmer shades that blend seamlessly. Ideal for creating both soft daytime looks and elevated evening glamour.
FacialPro Glow
Shark Beauty
A multi-functional facial device that exfoliates and brightens the complexion. Designed to improve skin texture and boost radiance with each use.
Oud Satin Mood Eau De Parfum
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
A luxurious, opulent scent blending oud wood, violet and rose for a smooth, enveloping aroma. Elegant and long-lasting - a modern classic.
Atomic Rose Body Cream
Initio
A richly textured body cream infused with the house’s signature Atomic Rose scent. Nourishes skin while leaving behind a trail of warm, floral fragrance.
Good-to-Glow Duo
Moroccan Oil
A two-piece set featuring Moroccanoil’s iconic treatment and a travel-sized night body serum. Designed to hydrate, smooth and leave hair and skin with a subtle shine.
Hair Straightener in Cherry Chic
GHD
This limited-edition straightener delivers GHD’s signature smooth, glossy results in a festive cherry-red finish. Quick to heat and easy to glide through hair.
Luna Bath And Body Gift Set
Penhaligons
Inspired by the moon, this luxurious bath and body duo pairs a refreshing floral fragrance with silky textures for a relaxing, indulgent experience.
Vanilla Gloss Collection: Glass Polish
Westmoreland Cosmetics
Expert nail artist Harriet Westmoreland brings her signature vanilla gloss nails to consumers. This five-piece gel polish set in neutral, high-shine shades will give you the perfect 'clean girl' manicure. Each gloss offers a smooth, dreamy finish.
The Bobbi Kit 5.0
Jones Road Beauty
A curated edit of Jones Road favourites for an effortless everyday look. Features multi-use formulas that enhance skin with natural radiance.
11 Days Of Radiance Advent Calendar
111 Skin
A luxury advent-style edit featuring 10 hero products (from full to travel sized treats) and a handy gua sha tool. Glow guaranteed for the festive season.