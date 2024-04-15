Beatrice Borromeo just gave Princess Diana's favourite handbag a summer update

The Monte-Carlo Masters has been a seriously fashionable affair, living up to Monaco's reputation for being one of the most glamorous hot spots in Europe.

Though crowds gathered to watch tennis' most prolific players battle it out on the court, it was the slew of high-profile fashion taking place in the stands that had our jaws dropping.

Monégasque aristocrat Beatrice Borromeo was among those including Zendaya and Princess Charlene who stole the show in effortlessly chic designer outfits, and her bag gave Princess Diana's favourite bag a summer-fuelled upgrade.

The granddaughter-in-law of Princess Grace Kelly exuded cool-girl elegance in a head-to-toe Dior - the brand she's been an ambassador of since 2021 - on the eighth day of the tennis tournament wearing a short-sleeved turquoise cardigan paired with matching gingham trousers.

© Getty Beatrice wore a short-sleeved cardigan with matching gingham trousers from Dior

Elevating her casual-cool 'fit, she accessorised with oversized sunglasses, the brand's Rose Des Vents earrings in pink gold, diamonds and pink opal, and finished off with a Lady Dior bag - one of the late Princess Diana's go-to accessories (who wouldn't love a designer handbag named after them?) in a summery raffia-style material.

How did the Lady Dior get its name?

"The Lady Dior made its début on Lady Diana’s arm, launching from there into its extraordinary destiny," the brand explains on its website.

"In September 1995, while attending the opening of the Paul Cézanne retrospective at the Grand Palais in Paris, the First Lady of France presented her [Diana] with a yet-unreleased Dior bag – then called Chouchou."

It also explains that she was spotted wearing the bag again later that year in an image of her getting off a plane, which immediately circulated around the world and launched the bag to unprecedented popularity. "The accessory quickly became one of Lady Diana’s go-to pieces, and she wore it during all of her outings, going as far as requesting a navy blue version to match her eyes." © Getty This image of Diana carrying her Lady Dior circulated around the world

Natural-hued, woven-style bags are the ultimate summer bag choice that withstand trend cycles year after year, and Beatrice's Dior bag strikes the perfect balance between off-duty summer cool and elevated chic.