Charlotte Casiraghi oozes modern Grace Kelly glamour with slicked back bun

Charlotte Casiraghi is undoubtedly one of the most stylish royals on the planet.

From her electric blue eyeshadow to fashion-forward double denim looks, the Monégasque socialite and Chanel ambassador constantly challenges conventional royal norms, adding a touch of modernity to her classic and timeless fashion agenda.

For her latest look the 37-year-old, who is 11th in line to the throne, channelled her grandmother Grace Kelly's elegance, to receive her 'Person of The Year Award' from Vanity Fair.

© Carlos Alvarez Charlotte Casiraghi receives Vanity Fair's Person of The Year Award 2023 at the Real Alcazar

The Spanish version of the magazine explained: "This distinction recognizes her extraordinary contribution to the arts and her work to empower women through literature, philosophy, cinema, and philanthropy," including campaigns she has led within her role at Chanel, which aim to promote female empowerment.

It was unsurprising that Charlotte wore a full Chanel look to receive her award. She oozed romantic glamour in a square neck top adorned with the brand's camellia motif in cheerful hues of pink and purple.

She paired the look with split-hem satin wide-leg trousers and black heels. Her entire look was from Chanel's AW23 ready-to-wear collection, which nods to silhouettes of the sixties and seventies whilst celebrating the camellia.

© Carlos Alvarez The stylish royal oozed modern glamour

The pièce de résistance of her effortlessly chic look was her dark brunette tresses styled in a sleek low bun with a deep side-parting.

Her grandmother, American actress and former Princess Consort of Monaco Grace Kelly was synonymous with elegance, this included her famous slick yet slightly voluminous updo. From Cannes to the Oscars, Grace often opted for a neatly kept hairstyle, matched with pared back make-up look to allow her natural face to take centre stage.

© Getty Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly pictured at the Kelly family home in 1956 after their engagement

Charlotte adopted the same hair and beauty agenda for last night's event, with a satin pink lip to add a pop of colour and perfectly compliment her camellia-clad outfit.

Like (grand)mother, like (grand)daughter.