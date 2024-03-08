Glitzy royals at the Oscars: from Queen Camilla's green lace to Princess Charlene's angelic white

It doesn't get much more A-list than a starry-eyed night at the Oscars. The iconic annual evening attracts Hollywood royalty in their finest looks.

But the event has also been known to attract actual royalty. We all know that royals are not afraid to step onto a red carpet, whether that be Princess Kate and Prince William's annual appearance at the BAFTAs or Meghan Markle at the 2018 British Fashion Awards.

© Getty Kate and William attend the BAFTAs together

We also can't forget Princess Diana's pearl-adorned look at the British Fashion Awards in 1989 or Princess Anne at the BAFTAs in 1971 presenting Sir David Attenborough with a Desmond Davis Award.

© Getty Meghan wowed in black in 2018

The Oscars is no exception and royals from across Europe have been known to mark the occasion in style from the most stylish of Monogasque royals to our very own King and Queen.

Take a look with us at the best royal looks at the ritzy Oscars…

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert © Getty The Monogasque royals were newlyweds when they were spotted at the ritzy event in 2012. Princess Charlene looked angelic in a crisp white plissé dress with a high neck and a sheer panel across the chest. Prince Albert wore the classic black tie.



Princess Marie-Chantal © Getty The Greek royal was spotted at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party alongside her husband Prince Pavlos looking splendid in white satin. Her structured floor-length dress was adorned with blush and silver flowers.

Princess Camilla and Prince Carlo © Getty Princess Camilla, Duchess of Castro was spotted at an Oscars viewing party in 2018 alongside none other than Elton John himself. The Italian royal wore the sparkliest silver gown with a plunging V-neck and embellished padded shoulders. Her mermaid gown was belted and styled with a diamond necklace. Prince Carlo wore a suave tux with patent shoes.



King Charles and Queen Camilla © Getty In 2016 King Charles and Queen Camilla stepped out in their finery for a reception for Oscar winners in London. Camilla was seen chatting with Sam Smith wearing a bottle green lace dress with a green Van Cleef & Arpels necklace with matching earrings.



Charlotte Casiraghi © Getty The sister of Princess Alexandra of Hanover and granddaughter of Grace Kelly, Charlotte Casiraghi, attended the Oscars nominees' dinner in 2015 after having been a rumoured guest at the official ceremony. The Monogasque royal wore a chic caped black dress with a high bun and a hot pink lip.



Princess Lilly zu sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg © Getty Germany's Princess was spotted not at the ceremony but at a glitzy viewing party hosted by Elton John's AIDS Foundation in 2016. Lilly was photographed alongside the likes of Boy George, Hilary Swank, and Lewis Hamilton wearing a candy pink Bulgari strapless gown and dripping in diamonds.



Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia and Clotilde Courau © Getty French actress Clotilde Courau and her husband Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy, Prince of Venice were spotted at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 90th Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Clotilde stunned in a strapless black gown with grungy eye makeup and a statement chain necklace.



Grace Kelly in 1955 © Getty Hollywood royalty Grace Kelly, wife to actual royal Rainier III, Prince of Monaco was seen on several occasions at the Oscars in her glitzy prime. The High Society actress was seen in 1955 holding her Best Actress Oscar for The Country Girl wearing a mint green satin strappy gown with her blonde hair in an effortless updo.



Grace Kelly in 1956 © Getty One year later the To Catch A Thief star made her last public appearance at the Oscars. She looked breathtaking in a fit and flare gown in embroidered tulle for a balletic look.



DISCOVER: Team HELLO! reveals favourite Oscar-nominated movies - and why we loved them