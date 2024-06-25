Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders: The history of the iconic uniforms

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Never one to shy away from a glittering tell-all documentary , Netflix has captured the imagination of its loyal members with a new hit series, America’s Sweethearts.

The seven-part show follows the lives of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders from audition to NFl season, lifting the sequinned veil of the group and exposing life behind the pom poms.

© Getty The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders perform on stage during the 1970s

All eyes fell on the bedazzled costumes of the cheerleaders, who have become synonymous with their white cowboy boots, electric blue Western shirts and co-ordinating cream daisy dukes and cropped waistcoats.

Yet, the costumes displayed via the Netflix lens have slowly evolved across the years. The group, which cheers for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, rocketed in popularity in 1976 when 75 million viewers switched on to watch the Super Bowl X, propelling the squad into the limelight.

© Getty The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders circa 1978 in their iconic uniform

Naturally, their kittenish costumes became their core visual identifier. White go-go boots paired with low-slung shorts, star-studded accessories and cropped cobalt shirts formed the foundation of the group’s costume, eventually giving way to less iridescent renditions designed for sport.

© Getty Electric blue shirts, matching white vests and slow-slung shorts become the squad's signature attire

Cue the Eighties, which promoted a sportier aesthetic to mirror the athleticism of the cheerleaders. Tightly braided plaits, kitsch half-up-half-down styles and teased, glossy manes elevated the iconic ensemble of the squad which also now featured larger colour-contrast pom poms and a lick or cherry red nail polish.

© Getty The Eighties oversaw a sportier aesthetic take hold of the squad's costume

The 1990s platformed sleek minimalism, yet the latter never held a place in the costume department of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Outfit details were switched up to represent the tongue-in-cheek sex appeal of Nineties attire. Frontal V-shaped cut-outs began to appear on the shorts, fringed trims nodded to Seventies attitude and a gymnastics-inspired streamlined finish emerged.

This marks the turning point when Western influences began to take hold of the costume more outwardly. For example, the Sixties-inspired white go-go boots were smoothly swapped out for cowboy silhouettes, paying homage to the birthplace of the Dallas Cowboys NFL team.

© Getty Noughties sentiment appeared in the outfits, in the form of V-cut detailing, ultra-cropped fits and cowboy boots

Featuring glitter galore, it comes as little surprise that the uniform of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders slotted neatly into the Noughties trend cycle. Thick, hip-hugging belts began to adorn the bright-faced cheerleaders, replete with studs, crystal-trimmed embellishments and uber-cropped tops. The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders walked so the Gen Z Depop girlies could run.

The public’s pique in interest in the squad prompted brand collaborations. Prolific boot label Lucchese became the official outfitters of the squad in 2011, helping team members to perfect their high kicks in style.

Today, the squad’s costume remains true to the original, yet with a few tweaks here and there. Discover the visual evolution of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ uniform which is steeped in rodeo razzmatazz.

© Bettmann 1976 The 1970s saw the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders jettison into the public sphere.

© Focus On Sport 1978 Blue and white formed the iconic colour palette of the uniform.

© Focus On Sport 1979 The late 1970s/early 1980s gave way to larger pom poms and metallic hues

© ABC Photo Archives 1982 New hairstyles entered the scene, spanning princess dos to preppy braids.

© Rick Stewart 1993 The Nineties oversaw the introduction of the distinctive frontal V-cut out and Western boots.



© Tom Pennington 2015 The flirtatious, feminine design of the uniform played perfectly into Noughties style.