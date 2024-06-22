Princess Nina of Greece: best fashion moments of all time

When we think of fashionable Greek royals, the first name that often springs to mind is Princess Olympia due to her constant presence at the globe's most fashionable events, which only society's crème de la crème receives an invite to.

But another fashionable face in the House of Glücksburg, is Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark. Originally from St. Moritz, Switzerland, Nina Flohr married Prince Philippos of Greece – Princess Diana and the Duke of Edinburgh’s godson – in 2021.

Alongside sitting as a member of the Greek royal family by marriage, the 37-year-old is an entrepreneur and a philanthropist. She is the founder of the Bazaruto Center for Scientific Studies – the first permanent African ocean observatory and also Kisawa – a hotel sanctuary in Mozambique. Her father, Thomas Flohr, is a Swiss billionaire who founded the charter airline company Vistajet.

Her impressive wardrobe is versatile and entertaining. From classic British brands like Erdem to experimenting with avant-garde pieces from Giambattista Valli, the Princess has had some seriously special style moments.

Scroll on to see some of our favourites of all time...

© Getty Cocktail splendour For the McKim Medal Gala 2024 at Villa Aurelia in Rome, Italy, Nina epitomised summer in a red and pink A-line cocktail dress from Erdem. She paired it with cream block heels from Valentino, featuring a statement gold embellishment to give her look some added glamour.

© Getty Next level layering For an event at Langan's Brasserie, she showed us a new way to layer during the winter months. Instead of adding layers underneath a blazer, she slung a dramatic textured jacket over her shoulders, taking an all-grey tailored look to the next level.

© Getty Jacquard chic For a Thanksgiving service for King Constantine of the Hellenes in 2024, Nina wore the chicest jacquard two-piece consisting of a cropped blazer jacket and a midi skirt with a major peplum hem. A matching floral head crown and suede court heels finished off her stellar look.

© Getty Bridal whites Need some bridal party inspo? Look no further. Although this look was from 2017, the timelessness of her outfit makes it perfect to be worn whenever. Nina opted for a cream satin maxi skirt with tassels, layered with a textured white jumper.

© Getty Wedding guest grandeur Nina's outfit for the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank was an experimental choice, delighting fashion fans. She wore a peplum midi dress with a cutout midi skirt form Giambattista Valli's 2012 'butterfly kisses' collection.