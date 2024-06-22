Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Nina of Greece: best fashion moments of all time - see photos
Princess Nina of Greece: best fashion moments of all time

Nina is the wife of Prince Philippos of Greece, Princess Diana's godson

Nina Flohr attends a VIP dinner celebrating the launch of Mrs. Alice for French Sole at Annabel's on February 2, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for French Sole)© David M. Benett
Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
When we think of fashionable Greek royals, the first name that often springs to mind is Princess Olympia due to her constant presence at the globe's most fashionable events, which only society's crème de la crème receives an invite to. 

But another fashionable face in the House of Glücksburg, is Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark. Originally from St. Moritz, Switzerland, Nina Flohr married Prince Philippos of Greece – Princess Diana and the Duke of Edinburgh’s godson – in 2021.

Alongside sitting as a member of the Greek royal family by marriage, the 37-year-old is an entrepreneur and a philanthropist. She is the founder of the Bazaruto Center for Scientific Studies – the first permanent African ocean observatory and also Kisawa – a hotel sanctuary in Mozambique. Her father, Thomas Flohr, is a Swiss billionaire who founded the charter airline company Vistajet. 

Her impressive wardrobe is versatile and entertaining. From classic British brands like Erdem to experimenting with avant-garde pieces from Giambattista Valli, the Princess has had some seriously special style moments.

Scroll on to see some of our favourites of all time...

Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark and Nina Flohr, Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark, attend the McKim Medal Gala 2024 at Villa Aurelia on June 05, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)© Getty

Cocktail splendour

For the McKim Medal Gala 2024 at Villa Aurelia in Rome, Italy, Nina epitomised summer in a red and pink A-line cocktail dress from Erdem. 

She paired it with cream block heels from Valentino, featuring a statement gold embellishment to give her look some added glamour.

Narmina Marandi and Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark aka Nina Flohr attend the Mrs Alice x Della Vite cocktail party hosted by Poppy Delevingne and Alice Naylor-Leyland to celebrate the start of the festive season Upstairs at Langan's Brasserie on November 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Getty

Next level layering

For an event at Langan's Brasserie, she showed us a new way to layer during the winter months. 

Instead of adding layers underneath a blazer, she slung a dramatic textured jacket over her shoulders, taking an all-grey tailored look to the next level.

Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark aka Nina Flohr and Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark attends the Thanksgiving Service for King Constantine of the Hellenes at St George's Chapel on February 27, 2024 in Windsor, England. Constantine II, Head of the Royal House of Greece, reigned as the last King of the Hellenes from 6 March 1964 to 1 June 1973, and died in Athens at the age of 82. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Getty

Jacquard chic

For a Thanksgiving service for King Constantine of the Hellenes in 2024, Nina wore the chicest jacquard two-piece consisting of a cropped blazer jacket and a midi skirt with a major peplum hem. 

A matching floral head crown and suede court heels finished off her stellar look.

Anouska Beckwith (L) and Nina Flohr attend an intimate dinner hosted by Alice Naylor-Leyland for friends to celebrate her Garden Rose Cologne collaboration with Aerin Lauder for her global luxury lifestyle and beauty brand, AERIN, at 5 Hertford Street on June 15, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for AERIN)© Getty

Bridal whites

Need some bridal party inspo? Look no further. Although this look was from 2017, the timelessness of her outfit makes it perfect to be worn whenever. 

Nina opted for a cream satin maxi skirt with tassels, layered with a textured white jumper.

Nina Flohr and Prince Philippos of Greece attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty

Wedding guest grandeur

Nina's outfit for the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank was an experimental choice, delighting fashion fans.

She wore a peplum midi dress with a cutout midi skirt form Giambattista Valli's 2012 'butterfly kisses' collection.

Preppy vintage© David M. Benett

Preppy vintage

A contender for her best look of all time, Nina stunned in a tangerine-hued boxy jacket and pleated mini skirt set from Gucci's resort 2016 collection.

