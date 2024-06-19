Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Anouk Aimée: 10 most iconic fashion moments of all time
Anouk Aimée: 10 most iconic fashion moments of all time

The La Dolce Vita and A Man and a Woman actress has died aged 92

Clare Pennington
Style Writer
2 minutes ago
An icon of 60s cinema, the enigmatic French actress Anouk Aimée died on 18th June. Her daughter Manuela Papatakis announced the sad news on Instagram, “With my daughter, Galaad, and my granddaughter, Mila, we are immensely saddened to announce the death of my mother, Anouk Aimée. I was at her bedside when she passed away this morning at her home in Paris. With infinite love.”

17-year-old French actress Anouk Aimee in Tunisia for the filming of Ronald Neame's 'The Golden Salamander' on the cover of Picture Post© Cornel Lucas
17-year-old French actress Anouk Aimee in Tunisia for the filming of Ronald Neame's 'The Golden Salamander'

Anouk was born Nicole Dreyfuss, and after being cast in her film debut aged just 14 as the character of Anouk in La Maison sous la mer, she decided to keep the name for herself. Jacques Prévert a French poet and writer, suggested she add the last name Aimée,  meaning beloved in French. 

The striking beauty appeared in 70 films over the course of her life, including appearances in two Fellini masterpieces La Dolce Vita and 8 1/2, and Jacques Demy’s Lola. Her ability to portray captivating characters - fragile but never delicate - cemented her as a key player in French New Wave Cinema. 

A Man And A Woman film poster, 1966.© LMPC
A Man And A Woman poster, 1966.

Arguably her most iconic role was that of Anne, a young widow, in the Oscar winning A Man and a Woman. She also nabbed a Best Actress nomination for herself too, and collected many accolades throughout her career, including a Golden Globe and a Bafta

Married and divorced four times, Anouk had one daughter Manuela from her second marriage to Greek filmmaker Nikos Papatakis. A phenomenal actress and an ethereal beauty, we pay tribute to her most iconic fashion moments. 

1/10

1949© ullstein bild Dtl.

1949

A fresh faced Anouk doodles her name in the sand in a white playsuit. 

2/10

1949© Sunset Boulevard

1949

Filming one of her first feature roles alongside actor Serge Reggiani on the set of Les Amants de Vérone.

3/10

1950s© Archivio Cameraphoto Epoche

1950s

Performing on stage in Venice, in the early 1950s wearing the decade's signature silhouette. 

4/10

1960© Archive Photos

1960

Playing Maddalena in the Fellini masterpiece La dolce vita wearing killer cat eye sunglasses. 

5/10

1960s© Keystone-France

1960s

Anouk and American film director Sydney Lumet who made classics such as 12 Angry Men and Long Day's Journey into Night.

6/10

1967© Keystone-France

1967

On a trip to London to promote A Man and a Woman, wearing a cape and knee-high boots. 

7/10

1968© REPORTERS ASSOCIES

1968

On set in Morocco, filming George Cukor's Justine

8/10

© Silver Screen Collection

In a flurry of feathers filming Model Shop, the follow up to Jacques Demy's 1961 hit Lola

9/10

1970© Hulton Deutsch

1970

Anouk's third wedding to seminal British actor Albert Finney at Kensington Registry Office. According to press reports at the time, they decided against wedding rings, a reception or a honeymoon. 

10/10

1999© Eric Robert

1999

At the Festival of Correspondence in 1999 wearing a long skirt and straw hat. 

