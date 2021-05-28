We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kendall Jenner just put a fresh spin on the classic LBD. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Thursday, the model turned heads in a silky black dress teamed with a statement pair of leather cowboy boots – and fans are obsessed.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner’s candy-colored workout look screams spring - and we found the best dupe for less than $30

Kendall was pictured out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday

Ready for summer, Kendall looked every inch the supermodel in her all-black outfit, accessorising with tortoiseshell sunglasses and a mini 90s tote. Wearing her dark tresses down in a sleek straight style, the 25-year-old was pictured heading over to her Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, after visiting a taqueria.

READ: How to make Kim Kardashian's favourite salad from KUWTK

GET THE LOOK:

Code West Women's Kiki Boot, $110, Macys

SHOP NOW

Mint Velvet Leather Cowboy Boots, £127.20, John Lewis

Want to recreate her look for less? Macy's is selling the perfect pair for $110. An everyday boot designed to suit all occasions, these cowgirl kicks are crafted from polyurethane and sit over the knee. Fitted with a tall heel for extra attitude, they're an ideal choice for summer.

MORE: The Kardashian-Jenners' homes are astonishing: Kim, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, more

As for Kendall's LBD, H&M is selling a near-identical version for $34.99 – winning! Effortlessly elegant, the fitted waist and gently flared skirt create an uber flattering silhouette that's both chic and comfortable.

Sleeveless Black Dress, $34.99/£24.99, H&M

Kendall has the most incredible spring wardrobe, and fans are loving her outfits right now. Earlier this week, the reality star channelled Monica Geller a la Friends after she donned a beige button-up waistcoat and high-waisted pants. Enjoying another day out in the sunshine, the model ran errands in LA, just days after the launch party of her 818 Tequila brand.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker go Instagram official

Hosting a star-studded bash to celebrate, Kendall's sisters Kim, Khloe and Kylie were each pictured at the event, as well as her good friends Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Kid Cudi and Benny Blanco. Hand-crafted in Jalisco, México, Kendall's new 818 Tequila is now available across California – and we reckon it'll fly off of the shelves in no time.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.