Bella Hadid issues statement about controversial Adidas campaign

Bella Hadid has issued a statement regarding her appearance in a recent Adidas campaign which was widely criticised for its dubious connections to the 1972 Munich Olympics.

The American model, who is half-Palestinian, featured in the sportswear brand’s campaign for the retro trainers, the SL72s, which referenced the 1972 Munich Olympics.

The games saw eleven Israeli athletes and a German police officer murdered in the attack by a Palestinian group called Black September.

The 27-year-old, who is a vocal supporter of Palestinian’s liberation from the State of Israel, noted via an Instagram story on Monday: "I am shocked, I am upset, and I am disappointed in the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign."

© Getty Bella Hadid released the statement via social media on Monday

“While everyone’s intentions were to make something positive, and bring people together through art, the collective lack of understanding from all parties undermined the process,” she said. “I do not believe in hate in any form, including antisemitism.”

Bella, who was dropped from the campaign following public backlash, continued to say: “I will forever stand by my people of Palestine while continuing to advocate for a world free of antisemitism. Antisemitism has no place in the liberation of the Palestinian people.”

© Getty The 27-year-old was dropped from the campaign due to public controversy

"I will always stand for peace over violence, any day. Hate has no place here, and I will forever advocate for not only my people, but every person worldwide."

A previous statement from Adidas shared on Instagram claimed that connections to the 1972 attack were "not meant". Like Bella, the German company apologised "for any upset or distress caused to communities around the world".

"We made an unintentional mistake," the brand’s online statement said, adding that it was "revising the campaign".

Adidas has since apologised to the star after removing her from the campaign for the Adidas Originals line.