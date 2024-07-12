Bella Hadid's denim shorts football 'fit is perfect for Sunday's Euros final

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Style queen Bella Hadid just hung up her fringed chaps and cowboy boots, trading them in for some denim micro shorts and a red and white Adidas sports top that slots nearly into Euros football fever.

Posting to her 61.2 million Instagram followers just yesterday, the supermodel turned fragrance founder shared a series of images of herself and her newest collaborative business venture with sportswear giant, Adidas.

In the post, which she captioned “Lucky to still be able to have these kind of pinch me moments. @adidasoriginals,” Bella can be seen posing in front of a giant billboard, showcasing her career-forging face.

© Getty This is what we call peak football fashion

For the celebratory occasion, Bella kept her ensemble casual but still cool, pairing a set of denim mini shorts with an oversized red and white football-esque long sleeve. She accessorised the ensemble to perfection, adding a set of red, white and orange Adidas SL 72’s sneakers, a silhouette she’s been loving for a while now. Topping off her Euros-approved look, the star opted for a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings, her signature middle-parted slick back bun hairstyle, a set of slouchy crew socks and a pair of wrap-around black sunglasses.

The real hero of the ensemble was a never-before-seen styling hack, likely something she learned in her many designer fittings for brands such as Gucci, Jacquemus, Versace and Prada.

© Getty Take notes fashion lovers

The hack in question was simple yet effective and consisted of tucking her oversized shirt into her shorts so far that the shirt cheekily peeped out from the bottom of her divisive jorts.

Bella's loyal followers were quick to comment on her look. After all, this is the first time we’ve seen her out of her aforementioned cowgirl ensembles in a while. One fan congratulated the youngest Hadid sister on her new campaign, commenting “Congratulations this is so cool!” while another coined her the “queen of Ad campaigns.”

MORE: Bella Hadid just revamped the naked dressing trend on the Cannes red carpet

RELATED: Ollie Watkins' girlfriend Ellie Alderson should be your new style muse

With the Euro finals hot on our heels (Sunday, July 14) fashion and football lovers alike will most definitely be recreating this look for game day, myself included.