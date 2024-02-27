Bella Hadid teases her new beauty brand – here's what we know so far

Name us a supermodel who hasn't ventured into the beauty landscape – yep, we're struggling too.

After carving themselves out as runway royalty, it seems that the most natural next move is to put their beauty tips and tricks learnt from backstage to good use with the creation of their own brands.

Kate Moss' Cosmoss, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Rose Inc, Georgia May Jagger's May Botanicals and Miranda Kerr's Kora Organics, the list of model-helmed brands is ever-growing, and the latest celebrity to tease her offering is Bella Hadid.

Last year, Bella was announced as the face of Charlotte Tilbury, but after parting ways with the cosmetics giant, the 27-year-old has hinted at the launch of her very own line.

For beauty fans, the announcement of "'Ôrəbella", as it is referred to in the bio of its Instagram, is super exciting.

Contemporary muse Bella has fronted heaps of high-profile beauty campaigns, but Orebella appears to represent her first time going solo in this sector.

The brand has coined the strapline, "Reveal your alchemy," prompting fans to speculate what kind of products might be in store.

Although the nature of the products has not yet been revealed, a trademark filing made back in January 2022 suggests that the line will be scent-focused.

The application covers a range of scented products, including: candles, fragrance, body oils, reed diffusers and more.

According to Orebella's Instagram page and its website, more will be revealed on 2 May, and for those wanting to get a head-start, if you sign up the waiting list you can get an "exclusive gift" at the launch.