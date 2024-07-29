Saoirse Ronan: 10 best fashion moments of all time

The notoriously private couple's big day has been kept completely under wraps thus far, with their marriage being confirmed by the Register of Scottish Civil Marriages records, but not the couple themselves.
The two, who have been together for five years are yet to share photos from their big day, and of course, us fashion fanatics at the H Fashion office are patiently waiting to see the bride's dress.
Little Women star Saoirse is a fashion muse and a current ambassador for Louis Vuitton. Her red carpet fashion agenda is the perfect blend of classic elegance with a contemporary twist, from brands including Prada, Gucci, Erdem and Chanel.
Whilst we wait to see all the wedding fashion highlights, we take a look at some of Saoirse's best fashion moments of all time...
Saoirse in...custom Louis Vuitton
For the premiere of The Outrun during the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, she oozed flirty glamour in a dazzling mini dress with a sheer maxi skirt from Louis Vuitton.
Saoirse in... the Front Row during PFW
The Louis Vuitton house ambassador attended the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show wearing ultra high-waisted pink trousers with a matching shirt with statement draping.
Saoirse in... a pleated two-piece
Once again representing Louis Vuitton, Saoirse attended the 2023 Academy Awards in a stunning two-piece that put the chicest spin on classic pleats.
Saoirse in...Michael Kors
She stunned in preppy polka dots from Michael Kors' spring 2020 collection during a photocall for Little Women.
Saoirse in... Erdem
Saoirse perfected feminine florals in an elegant Erdem piece at the Critics' Choice Awards in 2020.
Soairse in...Carolina Herrera
In a contender for her best look ever, she stole the show in a billowing, embellished cream tulle Carolina Herrera gown with eccentric balloon sleeves at the MQOS premiere.
Saoirse in...Gucci
In an outfit fit for a royal, Saoirse wore an opulent midi dress with a statement waist embellishment to the MQOS premiere in 2018.
Saoirse in... sustainable Gucci
In a serious win for sustainable fashion, she wore a Gucci gown with a bodice created using the surplus fabric from her BAFTAs at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.
Saoirse in... Prada
At the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards, she wore a playful mini dress that was quintessentially Gucci with a jacquard print and dainty floral detailing.
Saoirse in... Chanel
If this dress looks familiar, it might be because sophisticated dressing muse Sofia Richie Grainge wore this exact dress in 2023. Five years prior, Saoirse wore it to the EE BAFTAs paired with black strappy heels.