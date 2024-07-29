Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Saoirse Ronan: 10 best fashion moments of all time
A collage of Saoirse Ronan's best fashion moments of all time

Saoirse Ronan: 10 best fashion moments of all time

In celebration of the Mary Queen of Scots star's marriage to Jack Lowden, we take a look at her most iconic looks so far

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Celebrations are in order for Saoirse Ronan and her Mary Queen of Scots co-star Jack Lowden, who tied the knot earlier this month. 

The notoriously private couple's big day has been kept completely under wraps thus far, with their marriage being confirmed by the Register of Scottish Civil Marriages records, but not the couple themselves.

The two, who have been together for five years are yet to share photos from their big day, and of course, us fashion fanatics at the H Fashion office are patiently waiting to see the bride's dress.

James McArdle, Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden attend Scotland's Premiere of Mary Queen of Scots on January 14, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Duncan McGlynn/Getty Images for Universal)© Getty
Saoirse Ronan and her co-star Jack Lowden (right) tied the knot this month after five years of dating

 Little Women star Saoirse is a fashion muse and a current ambassador for Louis Vuitton. Her red carpet fashion agenda is the perfect blend of classic elegance with a contemporary twist, from brands including Prada, Gucci, Erdem and Chanel.

Whilst we wait to see all the wedding fashion highlights, we take a look at some of Saoirse's best fashion moments of all time...

Saoirse Ronan attends the "The Outrun" premiere during the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Zoo Palast on February 17, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)© Getty

Saoirse in...custom Louis Vuitton

For the premiere of The Outrun during the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, she oozed flirty glamour in a dazzling mini dress with a sheer maxi skirt from Louis Vuitton.

Saoirse Ronan attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)© Getty

Saoirse in... the Front Row during PFW

The Louis Vuitton house ambassador attended the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show wearing ultra high-waisted pink trousers with a matching shirt with statement draping.

Saoirse Ronan attends the 2023 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)© Getty

Saoirse in... a pleated two-piece

Once again representing Louis Vuitton, Saoirse attended the 2023 Academy Awards in a stunning two-piece that put the chicest spin on classic pleats.

Saoirse Ronan poses at a morning photocall for "Little Women" at the Corinthia Hotel London on December 16, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)© Getty

Saoirse in...Michael Kors

She stunned in preppy polka dots from Michael Kors' spring 2020 collection during a photocall for Little Women

Saoirse Ronan attends the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet)© Getty

Saoirse in... Erdem

Saoirse perfected feminine florals in an elegant Erdem piece at the Critics' Choice Awards in 2020.

Saorise Ronan attends the European Premiere of Mary Queen of Scots at Cineworld Leicester Square on December 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)© Getty

Soairse in...Carolina Herrera

In a contender for her best look ever, she stole the show in a billowing, embellished cream tulle Carolina Herrera gown with eccentric balloon sleeves at the MQOS premiere.

2018: Actors Ismael Cruz Cordova and Margot Robbie, director Josie Rourke, and actors Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden attend the New York premiere of "Mary Queen Of Scots" at Paris Theater on December 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)© Getty

Saoirse in...Gucci

In an outfit fit for a royal, Saoirse wore an opulent midi dress with a statement waist embellishment to the MQOS premiere in 2018.

Saoirse Ronan attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)© Getty

Saoirse in... sustainable Gucci

In a serious win for sustainable fashion, she wore a Gucci gown with a bodice created using the surplus fabric from her BAFTAs at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

Saoirse Ronan attends the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)© Getty

Saoirse in... Prada

At the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards, she wore a playful mini dress that was quintessentially Gucci with a jacquard print and dainty floral detailing.

Fb 2018: Saoirse Ronan attends the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) held at the Royal Albert Hall on February 18, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Getty

Saoirse in... Chanel

If this dress looks familiar, it might be because sophisticated dressing muse Sofia Richie Grainge wore this exact dress in 2023. Five years prior, Saoirse wore it to the EE BAFTAs paired with black strappy heels.

