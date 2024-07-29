Saoirse Ronan: 10 best fashion moments of all time

Celebrations are in order for Saoirse Ronan and her Mary Queen of Scots co-star Jack Lowden, who tied the knot earlier this month.

The notoriously private couple's big day has been kept completely under wraps thus far, with their marriage being confirmed by the Register of Scottish Civil Marriages records, but not the couple themselves.

The two, who have been together for five years are yet to share photos from their big day, and of course, us fashion fanatics at the H Fashion office are patiently waiting to see the bride's dress.

© Getty Saoirse Ronan and her co-star Jack Lowden (right) tied the knot this month after five years of dating

Little Women star Saoirse is a fashion muse and a current ambassador for Louis Vuitton. Her red carpet fashion agenda is the perfect blend of classic elegance with a contemporary twist, from brands including Prada, Gucci, Erdem and Chanel.

Whilst we wait to see all the wedding fashion highlights, we take a look at some of Saoirse's best fashion moments of all time...

© Getty Saoirse in...custom Louis Vuitton For the premiere of The Outrun during the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, she oozed flirty glamour in a dazzling mini dress with a sheer maxi skirt from Louis Vuitton.

© Getty Saoirse in... the Front Row during PFW The Louis Vuitton house ambassador attended the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show wearing ultra high-waisted pink trousers with a matching shirt with statement draping.



© Getty Saoirse in... a pleated two-piece Once again representing Louis Vuitton, Saoirse attended the 2023 Academy Awards in a stunning two-piece that put the chicest spin on classic pleats.

© Getty Saoirse in...Michael Kors She stunned in preppy polka dots from Michael Kors' spring 2020 collection during a photocall for Little Women.

© Getty Saoirse in... Erdem Saoirse perfected feminine florals in an elegant Erdem piece at the Critics' Choice Awards in 2020.

© Getty Soairse in...Carolina Herrera In a contender for her best look ever, she stole the show in a billowing, embellished cream tulle Carolina Herrera gown with eccentric balloon sleeves at the MQOS premiere.



© Getty Saoirse in...Gucci In an outfit fit for a royal, Saoirse wore an opulent midi dress with a statement waist embellishment to the MQOS premiere in 2018.

© Getty Saoirse in... sustainable Gucci In a serious win for sustainable fashion, she wore a Gucci gown with a bodice created using the surplus fabric from her BAFTAs at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

© Getty Saoirse in... Prada At the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards, she wore a playful mini dress that was quintessentially Gucci with a jacquard print and dainty floral detailing.