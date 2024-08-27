Oasis best style moments: How Liam and Noel Gallagher changed the face of 1990s fashion forever

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Liam and Noel Gallagher have officially announced that Oasis will reunite for a global tour in 2025, marking a significant moment in both music and for fashion fans.

The iconic band from Manchester, who disbanded nearly 15 years ago, first skyrocketed to fame with their groundbreaking album Definitely Maybe. The highly anticipated tour, named Oasis Live 25, will kick off in Cardiff at the city's Principality Stadium. In a joint statement, the Gallagher brothers declared, "The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."

This reunion promises not only to revive their legendary music but also to reignite the fashion trends that Oasis popularised in the 1990s, blending casual, sporty, and vintage styles that continue to influence the fashion world today. Oasis emerged as one of the most influential bands of the Britpop era, not only shaping the sound of a generation but also leaving an indelible mark on trends that shaped the era.

Their style was deeply intertwined with their working-class origins and the rebellious rock 'n' roll spirit that defined their music. The fashion choices of Oasis during this period were far more than just clothing—they were a statement of identity, resonating with the broader British youth culture that was seeking to break away from the mainstream and express a sense of individuality and defiance.

© Gareth Davies Liam and Noel Gallagher's style came to define the Britpop movement

In 2009, Liam Gallagher launched the clothing label Pretty Green, driven by his love for fashion. Explaining his venture into the industry, he remarked, "The reason I'm doing it is because I love clothes," adding, "I'm just doing it because there's a lack of stuff that I things I want." Reflecting on his approach to fashion, Liam Gallagher cryptically tweeted in 2019, "I don’t I’m afraid I do fashion with a passion."

What is Britpop style?

The influence of Oasis' fashion extended beyond just their fans; it became a part of the broader Britpop movement that celebrated British culture, music, and fashion. Their look was a visual representation of the band’s music—loud, bold, and unpretentious—capturing the spirit of a generation that was proud of its heritage yet eager to forge its own identity. This unique blend of casual, sporty, and vintage elements not only defined Oasis but also left a lasting impact on fashion, making them one of the most iconic style influencers of the 1990s.

What did Oasis wear in the 1990s?

The fashion style that became synonymous with Oasis in the 90s can be described as a distinctive blend of casual, sporty, and vintage-inspired elements. This eclectic mix reflected not only the band’s attitude but also the cultural and social milieu of the time. Oasis’ look was a modern interpretation of classic British styles, infused with the gritty, no-nonsense ethos of the working class. Their clothing choices drew heavily on the traditions of mod culture, with nods to the casuals movement, while also embracing the comfort and practicality of sportswear.

At its core, the fashion of Oasis was about authenticity and attitude. The band members often donned oversized parkas, vintage anoraks, and retro sportswear, combining these with baggy jeans, polo shirts, and simple T-shirts. This created a look that was effortlessly cool, yet approachable, and very much rooted in the realities of everyday life. Their style eschewed the polished, glamorous image often associated with pop stardom in favor of something more raw and relatable, which in turn made them icons of the 90s youth culture.

How do I dress like Oasis?

The fashion associated with Oasis during this era can be best described as a fusion of relaxed, athletic, and retro styles that mirrored the band's attitude and resonated with the wider British youth culture of the time. Embrace the Oasis sportswear style by picking up a classic Adidas tracksuit or a track jacket in iconic colours like navy, black, or red. Pair it with matching track pants or baggy jeans. For footwear, choose retro sneakers from brands like Adidas, Puma, or Reebok. The key is to mix and match these sporty items with casual staples like T-shirts and jeans for an effortlessly cool look.

1/ 7 © Mick Hutson Sportswear Oasis embraced sportswear, with brands like Adidas and Puma making notable appearances. Tracksuits, track jackets, and sneakers were staples in their wardrobes, reflecting their casual approach to fashion and grounded working-class sensibilities.

2/ 7 © Avalon Bucket Hats and Beanies Irreverent headwear was a signature part of the Oasis aesthetic. Bucket hats, in plain colours and classic patterns like tartan, as well as beanies were worn frequently. Always these added a laid-back and grungy vibe to their outfits.

3/ 7 © Patrick Ford Parkas and Anoraks Liam and Noel were often seen wearing oversized parkas, which became one of their signature looks. These were usually olive green or navy blue, inspired by military surplus and mod culture.

4/ 7 © Dave Benett Retro Influences Oasis' style also had elements of retro 1960s fashion, such as button-down shirts with bold patterns, paisley prints as well as round, tinted and vintage sunglasses, reflecting their admiration for The Beatles and other music icons of the era.

5/ 7 © Dave Benett Leather Jackets Often the brothers would wear leather jackets and bombers, giving a nod to the classic rock 'n' roll style. These were usually paired with jeans and simple shirts.

6/ 7 © Martyn Goodacre Polo Shirts and T-Shirts Polo shirts, often by Fred Perry or similar sportswear brands, were a nod to mod and casual subcultures. Plain or band logo T-shirts were also a mainstay of their style, worn under jackets or parkas.