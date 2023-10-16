Suki Waterhouse is a real-life Daisy Jones in a dazzling bralette at her concert performance

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Suki Waterhouse is a real-life Daisy Jones in a dazzling bralette at Austin concert performance

The Daisy Jones and The Six actress and singer performed at Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Suki Waterhouse attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Daisy Jones and the Six was undoubtedly one of the most fashionable TV series of the year.

In case you missed it, the miniseries which premiered on Amazon Prime in March, is based on the cult-favourite 2019 novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid and stars Sam Claflin, Riley Keough and Suki Waterhouse.

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley portrays the lead singer and titular character of the fictional 1970s rock band, whilst Suki plays keyboardist Karen Sirko. But in real life, Suki had her very own protagonist moment and took centre stage at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas on Sunday, where her outfit alone deserved a round of applause.

Suki Waterhouse performs in concert during the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival © Gary Miller
The 31-year-old embodied her character of Karen who "has a distinctly glam-rock edge to her outfits,” says Hello! Fashion’s Natalie Salmon. She wore a white wide-leg trousers and blazer suit set, which has been the concert uniform of choice by many iconic singers including Annie Lennox, Lorde and Ellie Goulding. Giving classic white tailoring a cool-girl edge, she paired her two-piece with a burgundy cap, chunky boots in a matching maroon hue and a dazzling diamante bralette.

Suki wore a dazzling bralette underneath her white suit© Gary Miller
Glitzy embellishments are major right now. We saw glimpses of the diamante trend earlier this year when Nicola Peltz wore a rhinestone H&M mini dress for a date night with Brooklyn Beckham and Hailey Bieber wore the coolest pink diamante dress to celebrate Rhode in London. More recently, influencers and A-listers alike have proved it's the biggest party season trend of the AW23 season so far - from mesh tops to trousers and ballet flats.

Suki’s outfit is perfect for special occasions this season. Swap out the platform boots for heels, eschew the cap and wear a handbag in a similar velvety earth tone to match the shoes and you’re good to go.

