Suki Waterhouse is a real-life Daisy Jones in a dazzling bralette at her concert performance

Daisy Jones and the Six was undoubtedly one of the most fashionable TV series of the year.

In case you missed it, the miniseries which premiered on Amazon Prime in March, is based on the cult-favourite 2019 novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid and stars Sam Claflin, Riley Keough and Suki Waterhouse.

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley portrays the lead singer and titular character of the fictional 1970s rock band, whilst Suki plays keyboardist Karen Sirko. But in real life, Suki had her very own protagonist moment and took centre stage at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas on Sunday, where her outfit alone deserved a round of applause.

MORE: Suki Waterhouse stepped out in three retro outfits that we can't wait to copy

READ: Daisy Jones and the Six: Get the 70s style of the fashion-approved TV series

© Gary Miller Suki Waterhouse performs in concert during the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival

The 31-year-old embodied her character of Karen who "has a distinctly glam-rock edge to her outfits,” says Hello! Fashion’s Natalie Salmon. She wore a white wide-leg trousers and blazer suit set, which has been the concert uniform of choice by many iconic singers including Annie Lennox, Lorde and Ellie Goulding. Giving classic white tailoring a cool-girl edge, she paired her two-piece with a burgundy cap, chunky boots in a matching maroon hue and a dazzling diamante bralette.

MORE: The best dressed guests in the front row of New York Fashion Week

READ: Suki Waterhouse talks to HFM about her friendships with Cara Delevingne and Georgia May Jagger

© Gary Miller Suki wore a dazzling bralette underneath her white suit

Glitzy embellishments are major right now. We saw glimpses of the diamante trend earlier this year when Nicola Peltz wore a rhinestone H&M mini dress for a date night with Brooklyn Beckham and Hailey Bieber wore the coolest pink diamante dress to celebrate Rhode in London. More recently, influencers and A-listers alike have proved it's the biggest party season trend of the AW23 season so far - from mesh tops to trousers and ballet flats.

Suki’s outfit is perfect for special occasions this season. Swap out the platform boots for heels, eschew the cap and wear a handbag in a similar velvety earth tone to match the shoes and you’re good to go.