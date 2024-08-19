Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jerry Hall’s 11 most stylish moments of all time
Jerry Hall’s 11 most stylish moments of all time

We look back at the Texan supermodel's illustrious career and spectacular style

Clare Pennington
Style Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Texan supermodel Jerry Hall is simply put, one of the greatest supermodels of all time.

She has walked the biggest and best runways and been spotted on countless magazine covers over her decade-spanning career. Born on July 2, 1956 Jerry Faye Hall began modelling in the 1970s and quickly became one of the most in-demand models in the world, thanks to her famously long blonde mermaid hair and impressive 6–foot-tall stature. 

How did Jerry Hall begin modelling?

The story goes that Jerry was sunbathing with her twin sister Terry in Saint Tropez when she was discovered by fashion agent Claude Haddad in the early 1970s. By 1977, Hall's fame had skyrocketed and she had graced the covers of over 40 world famous glossys including Italian Vogue and Cosmopolitan. She made the transition into acting with an appearance in 1989's Batman alongside Michael Keaton. Other notable roles include Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie and a stint treading the boards in a stage adaptation of The Graduate

Jerry Hall wears a yellow strapless dress in New York, 1978© Art Zelin
We're mad for this canary yellow strapless dress sported in 1978, New York. J

Who has Jerry Hall dated? 

Of course, Jerry Hall is almost as famous for her high-profile relationships as she is for her illustrious career. The supermodel began dating singer Bryan Ferry in 1975 before leaving him for Mick Jagger in 1977. Jerry Hall then embarked on a romance spanning several decades becoming the long-term partner of lead singer for The Rolling Stones.

The were in a 22-year relationship from 1977 until 1999. Although the couple never ‘officially married’ they share four children together.  In 1999 they broke up due to Jagger’s affair with Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez. In 2016 she married business magnate Rupert Murdoch, but the pair separated six years later. 

Jerry Hall’s Most Stylish Moments: 

1/11

Wearing a grey two-piece with Bryan Ferry in Amsterdam in 1976.© Gijsbert Hanekroot

Woman In Grey - 1976

Looking dapper in a grey two-piece with Bryan Ferry  in Amsterdam in 1976.

2/11

Modelling an ombre chiffon top and skirt in 1980© Bertrand LAFORET

Blue Lagoon - 1980

We would have this framed and hung up in our house immediately. Ethereally modelling in 1980.

3/11

Wearing a metallic dress modelling in 1980.© Mirrorpix

Heavy Metal - 1980

Proving that great fashion simply never goes out of style. Modelling for Anthony Price in 1980.

4/11

Modelling for Yves Saint Laurent, wearing a frilled two piece. The collection was inspired by Picasso. © WWD

Finest Frills - 1980

Yves Saint Laurent's SS80 collection was inspired by Picasso and looked outrageously fantastic on Jerry.

5/11

Modelling Oscar de la Renta in 1980, wearing a checked midi skirt and blazer. © WWD

Double Trouble - 1981

Did you know it's extremely difficult to pull off 'frolicking' so effortlessly on camera? Modelling with Linda Spierings for Oscar de la Renta in 1981.

6/11

Modelling in 1981 wearing lots and lots of gold jewellery© Rose Hartman

More Is More - 1981

Modelling in swathes of gold jewellery, and throwing 'less is more' philosophy right out the window of course.

7/11

Wearing a bright checked gown for a Bill Blass runway show.© Bettmann

Eighties Opulence - 1982

Wearing a bright checked gown that oozed 1980s extravagance for a Bill Blass runway show.

8/11

Matching in monochrome with fellow model Marie Helvin at Royal Ascot, 1982. © Kypros

My Fair Lady - 1982

Looking marvellous in monochrome with fellow model Marie Helvin at Royal Ascot.

9/11

Strolling along the beach, hand in hand with Mick Jagger in Mustique, 1987.© Georges De Keerle

Island Living - 1987

Strolling along the beach, hand-in-hand with Mick Jagger in Mustique.

10/11

Arriving at Spencer House with Rupert Murdoch for their wedding reception in 2016, wearing a powder blue silk dress and matching coat. © Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle

Wedding Belle - 2016

Arriving at Spencer House with Rupert Murdoch for their wedding reception in 2016, wearing a powder blue silk dress and matching coat.

11/11

Back at Ascot in 2024 wearing a navy shirt dress, black flats and an intricate hat. © Karwai Tang

Race Ready - 2024

Back at Ascot in 2024 wearing a blooming amazing hat and classic navy shift dress.

 

