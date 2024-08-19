Jerry Hall’s 11 most stylish moments of all time

Texan supermodel Jerry Hall is simply put, one of the greatest supermodels of all time.
She has walked the biggest and best runways and been spotted on countless magazine covers over her decade-spanning career. Born on July 2, 1956 Jerry Faye Hall began modelling in the 1970s and quickly became one of the most in-demand models in the world, thanks to her famously long blonde mermaid hair and impressive 6–foot-tall stature.
How did Jerry Hall begin modelling?
The story goes that Jerry was sunbathing with her twin sister Terry in Saint Tropez when she was discovered by fashion agent Claude Haddad in the early 1970s. By 1977, Hall's fame had skyrocketed and she had graced the covers of over 40 world famous glossys including Italian Vogue and Cosmopolitan. She made the transition into acting with an appearance in 1989's Batman alongside Michael Keaton. Other notable roles include Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie and a stint treading the boards in a stage adaptation of The Graduate.
Who has Jerry Hall dated?
Of course, Jerry Hall is almost as famous for her high-profile relationships as she is for her illustrious career. The supermodel began dating singer Bryan Ferry in 1975 before leaving him for Mick Jagger in 1977. Jerry Hall then embarked on a romance spanning several decades becoming the long-term partner of lead singer for The Rolling Stones.
The were in a 22-year relationship from 1977 until 1999. Although the couple never ‘officially married’ they share four children together. In 1999 they broke up due to Jagger’s affair with Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez. In 2016 she married business magnate Rupert Murdoch, but the pair separated six years later.
