When in Rome: everything I did with 48 hours in Italy’s stylish captial city

Pizza, pasta, prosecco and The Pantheon, what more could you want when indulging in a city escape?

Each and every inch of Rome is rich in culture and practically postcard-perfect everywhere you turn, a fact I quickly found out in mere seconds of landing in the stylish Italian capital.

If you're an Emily in Paris fan like me, then you'll know that Part Two of the new season sees Emily and her enviable wardrobe whisking around the Eternal City on an ultra-chic Vespa. Though my holiday involved no Vespa rides, I couldn't help but live out my Emily Cooper dreams and copy her exact move, knee-high boots and collared dresses included.

Aside from the 'must see' landmarks - including St. Peter's Basilica, The Colosseum, Trevi Fountain and Catacombs of St. Callixtus, Rome is also home to a selection of un-tapped gems worthy of your perusal.

From archaeological sites exposing a hidden underground city, historic stopping spots, local cuisine deserving of a Michelin Star and picturesque views of the world's most noteworthy attractions, I was lucky enough to spend 48 hours in the City of Seven Hills, dawdling around the hotspots and discovering a few hidden gems I couldn't bring myself to gatekeep.

Consider this your H! Fashion-approved guide to exploring Rome...

WHERE TO STAY: Cardo Roma If eclectic elegance is your interior bread and butter then the newly opened Cardo Roma is set to send your heart fluttering. Designed to feel like a resort, Cardo Roma is an epicentre for relaxation located in the heart of the bustling city. Every inch of the new build has been thought about with the guest in mind, from the clean and minimal dining room filled with cream boucle seats to the outside lounge area looking onto the 4m deep pool.

After a long day spent Rome-ing around the city, Cardo Roma is the perfect place to escape the hustle and bustle - something I can definitely attest to). Dine at the hotel restaurant and indulge in a selection of pasta, pizza and antipasto dishes cooked by acclaimed chefs, sip on a variety of Italian wine at the bar or head down to the spa area for a soak in one of the four hot tubs before sweating it out in the sauna. Insider tip:Before indulging in a giant bowl of pasta (the carbonara was a favourite) grab an Aperol spritz from the bar and sit out by the pool on a lounge chair.

WHERE TO EAT: Tonnarello You simply can't go to Italy and not indulge in the national cuisine. If you're looking for an authentic dinner destination then Tonnarella in the city's vibrant Trastevere district is for you. So popular that the waiters ask you to wait in line with a glass of wine in hand until a table becomes free, each page of Tonnarella's six-page menu is filled with culinary delights, catering to all pallets. Insider tip: The Bolognese Lasagna is not to be missed. Hand on my heart it is the best lasagne dish I have ever tried.

WHERE TO DRINK: Terrazza Les étoiles With 360 views of Vatican City, this untapped rooftop delight is the perfect place to sit back and take in the Roman cityscape. Located on the fourth, fifth and sixth floors of the Atlante Star Hotel, Terrazza Les étoiles is a must-visit oasis. The top roof terrace is lined with blossoming trees and fixated with charming tables and chairs, perfect for catching the last of the summer sun and watching the world down below go by. Insider tip:The top terrace only opens at 5 pm so go before and have a drink on the floor below (which is equally as dreamy and also has a stunning view) before it gets too busy.