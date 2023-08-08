You can literally swim in a Louis Vuitton pool this summer

Want to infuse your Grecian getaway with a splash of designer energy?

Holidays in their very nature, are all about pushing the boat out and indulging during a brief suspension of reality. A second ice-cream? Don't mind if I do. A wildy overpriced cocktail? Keep them coming. You catch our drift.

Allowing yourself to enjoy those luxuries that you don't experience regularly is part and parcel of a successful getaway.

Usually rely on high street or mid-price labels for your holiday packing list? Well now is the time to splash out and enjoy a luxury break with a special luxury label angle.

That's right, it's official – you can actually infuse your summer holiday with some designer energy if you swing by Zuma in Mykonos, a Japanese restaurant that is being given the Louis Vuitton treatment.

© Zuma x Louis Vuitton The view from the pool loungers is pretty tempting

Interest piqued? Here's what you need to know. From August 1 to September 4 in Mykonos, Zuma will be displaying the fruits of its designer makeover.

Louis Vuitton is set to bring its unique outlook to the idyllic setting, allowing guests to experience a taste of the French heritage label's LV By the Pool collection.

© Stephane Muratet This destination has the most extra backdrop we've seen in a while

The French heritage label will envelop the poolside scene with its iconic monogram print and signature tones, featuring on pool accessories, cushions, towels and sunbeds alike.

"Inspired by azulejo tiles, the graphic motifs of the LV By The Pool collection bring a summer freshness to Louis Vuitton emblems," according to the brand.

"The airy silhouettes and iconic bags of the Maison reveal a new, gentle chromatic palette for days by the water."

© Stephane Muratet Outside the Louis Vuitton pop-up

Faded geometrics give the collection a certain aspirational insouciance. And if you fancy investing in a wearable souvenir? There are two on-site boutiques to satisfy your holiday fashion fix.

For more information, visit Zumarestaurant.com and Louisvuitton.com