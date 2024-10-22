Jane Birkin's original Birkin bag goes on display

Jane Birkin’s original Birkin handbag has gone on show in Paris for the very first time.

Through October 31, Sotheby’s will exhibit the bag in a show titled “Excellence à la Française,” a homage to “the finest examples of French artistic production over the last millennium.” Previously, the bag has only been publicly displayed at New York’s Museum of Modern Art in 2018 and at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in 2020.

Now owned by Catherine Bernier, founder of the Paris vintage boutique Les 3 Marches which specialises in luxury fashion, the iconic design was famously named after actress Jane Birkin and quickly became a symbol of wealth, exclusivity, and status.

© Getty Jane Birkin with her eponymous Birkin bag

The Hermès Birkin bag is one of the most iconic luxury items in the fashion world. Introduced in 1984, the collector’s piece (of which there are ample styles) is hand-crafted, using the finest materials such as leather and exotic skins, which contributes to its high price tag and rarity.

The Birkin bag’s impact extends beyond fashion, influencing pop culture, art, and even investment strategies. It's often seen as a status symbol in movies, music, and social media, representing affluence and prestige. The waiting list to purchase one further enhances its allure. In recent years, it has also been recognised as a stable investment, with some bags appreciating in value over time, making it a financial asset as well as a fashion statement.

© Getty The house named the exclusive accessory after actress Jane Birkin

The structure of a Birkin bag is defined by its luxurious materials and meticulous craftsmanship. It has a rectangular shape with clean, structured lines, featuring two sturdy top handles that allow for hand-carrying.

Its front flap closure is secured with a signature belted strap that loops through palladium or gold-plated metal hardware, which includes a distinctive lock and key feature - both functional and decorative. The bag’s interior is spacious and unlined, with an open compartment and a small zipped pocket for organisation.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez © Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola Peltz Beckham

Many celebrities and high-profile figures own Hermès Birkin bags, contributing to its iconic status as a luxury item. Victoria Beckham reportedly has one of the largest collections of Birkins, with over 100 bags, including rare and custom designs. Kim Kardashian owns several Birkins, including exotic skins and custom-painted versions. Kylie Jenner’s collection includes rare Birkins, including a striking blue crocodile version. Lady Gaga, known for her unique fashion choices, has been seen carrying Birkins, including one with her own handwritten messages. Jennifer Lopez has been spotted with various Birkins in different colours and textures. The list goes on.

These celebrities often debut their Birkins in public, cementing the bag’s association with luxury and exclusivity.