Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The TikTok girlies are 'Jane Birkinifying' their bags - here's how to get the look
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! Fashion at:

The TikTok girlies are 'Jane Birkinifying' their bags - here's how to get the look

This new TikTok-approved trend is easier than ever to achieve at home...

2 minutes ago
Instagram creator @livia poses for the Miu Miu PFW show in a pair of shorts and a polo shirt
Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
Share this:

Personalisation in all forms is at an all-time high at the moment. Whether it’s the TikTok girlies upcycling their sneakers with bows and lace, Instagram ‘it’ girls adding stickers to their AirMax Pros or Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa sporting personalised charm necklaces, 2024 is rich in independent expression and the 'Jane Birkinifying' trend is pushing it to all-new heights. 

Dua Lipa is seen in NYC wearing a black sweat suit and orange scarf © Getty
Dua Lipa was seen adopting the trend earlier this year

What is 'Jane Birkinifying'?

A close up of Jane Birkin's personal Birkin bag adorned with trinkets and keepsakes© Getty
Jane Birkin's personal Birkin bag is adorned with trinkets and keepsakes

The idea of 'Jane Birkinifying' lies in the name, obviously taking inspiration from the famed British actress, singer and Hermès muse, Jane Birkin. Jane was a trailblazer in her own right and still remains one of the fashion and movie world's most iconic names. After co-designing the notorious Hermès Birkin bag, which now sells for a very pretty penny, Jane would fill hers to the brim with all sorts and decorate its leather exterior with stickers, charms, keychains and ribbons - thus, the term ‘'Jane Birkninifying'.

According to the handbag and accessory brand Fiorelli, searches for 'Jane Birkin aesthetic' has increased by 150% over the past few months on Pinterest as people look to encapsulate her eminent look where post tags for 'bag charm' on TikTok are currently sitting at 12.3k and counting. 

A model walks the runway during the Miu Miu Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show© Getty
Miu Miu S/S24
A model walks the runway during the Balenciaga Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show© Getty
Balenciaga F/W24

TikTok isn’t the only avenue to adopt the trends. During the recent fashion month, Balenciaga decorated leather totes and shoulder bags with charms, keychains and padlocks, whereas Miu Miu sent a slew of boxy totes visibly overflowing during its S/S24 show, proving that this trend has reached the world stage in more ways than one. 

View post on Instagram
 

Like all good DIY trends, the TikTok natives have taken it upon themselves to share the best hacks for 'Jane Birkninifying' at home, some keeping things subtle and chic while others have gone full-fledged Jane. Nia Davis, Designer at Fiorelli explains that “thanks to the playful, individualised nature of this trend, there's no wrong way to approach it. You don’t need a real designer bag to participate and can use any of your favourite leather — or faux leather bags. As a nod to Jane Birkin, a tote bag is a great option, but shoulder bags and grab bags are also good choices.” 

Instagram muse Livia Nunes Marques wore her 'Jane Birkinified' bag to the Miu Miu show during PFW© Instagram / @livia
Instagram muse Livia Nunes Marques wore her 'Jane Birkinified' bag to the Miu Miu show during PFW

If you’re thinking of adopting the trend for yourself, Nia suggests to 

“Play around with items you already have at home such as key chains, charms, badges and pins. You can also add some beads, pearls and chains, or, to align with the croquette aesthetic, incorporate ribbons and lace materials tied into bows.” 

Et voila, you’re on your way to 'Jane Birkinifying'.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more