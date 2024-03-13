The TikTok girlies are 'Jane Birkinifying' their bags - here's how to get the look

Personalisation in all forms is at an all-time high at the moment. Whether it’s the TikTok girlies upcycling their sneakers with bows and lace, Instagram ‘it’ girls adding stickers to their AirMax Pros or Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa sporting personalised charm necklaces, 2024 is rich in independent expression and the 'Jane Birkinifying' trend is pushing it to all-new heights.

© Getty Dua Lipa was seen adopting the trend earlier this year

What is 'Jane Birkinifying'?

© Getty Jane Birkin's personal Birkin bag is adorned with trinkets and keepsakes

The idea of 'Jane Birkinifying' lies in the name, obviously taking inspiration from the famed British actress, singer and Hermès muse, Jane Birkin. Jane was a trailblazer in her own right and still remains one of the fashion and movie world's most iconic names. After co-designing the notorious Hermès Birkin bag, which now sells for a very pretty penny, Jane would fill hers to the brim with all sorts and decorate its leather exterior with stickers, charms, keychains and ribbons - thus, the term ‘'Jane Birkninifying'.

According to the handbag and accessory brand Fiorelli, searches for 'Jane Birkin aesthetic' has increased by 150% over the past few months on Pinterest as people look to encapsulate her eminent look where post tags for 'bag charm' on TikTok are currently sitting at 12.3k and counting.

© Getty Miu Miu S/S24 © Getty Balenciaga F/W24

TikTok isn’t the only avenue to adopt the trends. During the recent fashion month, Balenciaga decorated leather totes and shoulder bags with charms, keychains and padlocks, whereas Miu Miu sent a slew of boxy totes visibly overflowing during its S/S24 show, proving that this trend has reached the world stage in more ways than one.

Like all good DIY trends, the TikTok natives have taken it upon themselves to share the best hacks for 'Jane Birkninifying' at home, some keeping things subtle and chic while others have gone full-fledged Jane. Nia Davis, Designer at Fiorelli explains that “thanks to the playful, individualised nature of this trend, there's no wrong way to approach it. You don’t need a real designer bag to participate and can use any of your favourite leather — or faux leather bags. As a nod to Jane Birkin, a tote bag is a great option, but shoulder bags and grab bags are also good choices.”

© Instagram / @livia Instagram muse Livia Nunes Marques wore her 'Jane Birkinified' bag to the Miu Miu show during PFW

If you’re thinking of adopting the trend for yourself, Nia suggests to

“Play around with items you already have at home such as key chains, charms, badges and pins. You can also add some beads, pearls and chains, or, to align with the croquette aesthetic, incorporate ribbons and lace materials tied into bows.”

Et voila, you’re on your way to 'Jane Birkinifying'.