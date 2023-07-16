Jane Birkin dies age 76 – details

Singer and actress Jane Birkin was found dead at her home in Paris

Singer and actress Jane Birkin has died aged 76, according to French media.

Jane Birkin, whose name inspired the Hermés Birkin handbag, was found dead by her carer at her home in France. Her cause of death remains unknown.

The 76-year-old singer was diagnosed with Leukaemia in 2002, and also suffered a stroke in 2021. She also canceled shows in March after breaking her shoulder blade.

© Getty Jane Birkin pictured in 2023

Who is Jane Birkin?

Actress and singer Jane Birkin was known for her singing and acting career, as well as her marriage to French singer and songwriter Serge Gainsbourg.

Jane was an icon in the sixties, hence the iconic bag being named after her in 1981, though in 2015 she publicly demanded the brand stop using her name after seeing footage obtained by animal rights organisation PETA allegedly showing "cruel practices endured by crocodiles during their slaughter for the production of Hermès bags".

© Getty Jane Birkin and French musician Serge Gainsbourg at home in Paris

"Having been alerted to the cruel practices endured by crocodiles during their slaughter for the production of Hermès bags carrying my name, I have asked the Hermès Group to rename the Birkin," read a statement from the Death on the Nile actress, released to Agence France-Presse. "Until better practices responding to international norms can be implemented for the production of this bag."

The French label launched a subsequent investigation into the farm, and addressed the issue in a second statement, after revealing that they could keep the Birkin name for the coveted accessories.

"Following the heartfelt emotion expressed by Jane Birkin and her request for explanation, Hermès, in agreement with her, reiterates its firm commitment in the ethical treatment of crocodiles in its partner farms," it read.

Our thoughts are with Jane's family and friends.