Since Saltburn’s 2023 premiere, Emerald Fennell has become a name synonymous with subversive black comedy.

The acclaimed British filmmaker, actress, and writer first gained recognition for her directorial debut, Promising Young Woman (2020), a provocative thriller about revenge and gender politics, which won her the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Three years later, Saltburn hit our screens, bringing graveyard-induced trauma and winged heartthrobs along with it.

© Getty Emerald Fennell attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall

Costume is central to Fennell’s work. From Barry Koeghan’s deer-horned exterior to Carey Mulligan's kitsch knits, the director carefully carves out character via clothing. Before her filmmaking, the 38-year-old wrote on Killing Eve (Season 2) and appeared in The Crown as Camilla Parker Bowles), gaining a sneak peak into two iconic wardrobe departments courtesy of Netflix.

Hence why her filmography is saturated with beautiful costumes that perfectly convey the layered personality of her protagonists.

© Promising Young Woman Promising Young Woman

From Rosamund Pike’s iridescent lavender gown to Jacob Elordi’s butter yellow linen, discover the best costumes from the director’s filmography below.

The best costumes from Emerald Fennell's filmography:

Lavendar Ballgown Starting off strong, we have Rosamund Pike in the role of Elspeth in Saltburn. This (rather uncomfortable) scene, depicted the actress in conversation with Barry Keoghan's character Oliver before a party. The character sported a glistening gown complete with a long train, an off-the-shoulder silhouette and a shimmering lavender hue. One beautiful costumes crafted by Saltburn costume designer Sophie Canale, who previously worked on Bridgerton.



Purple Jumpsuit Alison Oliver fully embraced her whimsical character of Venetia in Saltburn. The teen's most nostalgic look comprised a glittering aubergine catsuit, paired with a tasselled hot pink cropped jacket, polka dot heels and heart-shaped sunglasses. Oh, how we mourn the Kate Moss for Topshop era.

Embroidered Set Before he stripped off to dance around the mansion ground naked (spoiler alert), Barry Keoghan's Oliver wore an embodied two piece, topped with antlers, to the Catton's family party. Many believed Oliver's costume represented the changeling in a Midsummer Night's Dream, or alternatively, the Minotaur in the labyrinth.

Embroidered Shirt We love the continuity. Felix's quip-conjuring cousin Farleigh, played by Archie Madekwe, makes his dislike of Oliver known form the beginning of the film. A semi-outsider of the family, he sees the Catton clan for who they really are, meaning he also clocks onto Oliver's agenda too. Floral embroidery peppers his wardrobe, as it does Oliver's in the end, alluding to the dramatic summer party scene while tying him to fellow family outsider Oliver.



Spiderweb Dress An openly promiscuous character, Venetia doesn't shy away from an intriguing look. Her spiderweb dress (very Annie's Ibiza) debuted as the Catton's party kicked off. Perhaps an allusion to Oliver's web of manipulation in which the entire family are caught up in, the dazzling number was in equal parts eerie and elegant.

Yellow Linen Jacob Elordi and yellow? A match made in heaven. Felix's easy-breezy character is reflected by his wardrobe. Loose silhouettes, cool-guy staples and Noughties accessories from eyebrow piercings to beaded bracelets.

Golden Gown A Molly Goddard muse in her own right, Rosamund Pike and high octane glamour go hand-in-hand. A decadent, gilded gold ballgown was Elspeth's outfit of choice for their big garden party, which featured ornate detailing and an armour-like construction.

Nurse Costume Promising Young Woman is home to many vibrant outfits, yet the most famous is this nurse costume worn by actress Carey Mulligan. The star plays a 30-year-old medical school dropout, with this look referencing her former career path.

Clashing Prints Farleigh has colour theory down to a fine art. This look of the divisive character's is one of our favourites - a green printed sleeveless vest layered over a printed, pale pink shirt sleeve shirt with a cigarette in hand.

Starry Flares Venetia's starry flares are a true relic of Noughties partywear. Paired with a hot pink, metallic crop top, the showstopping bottoms complemented the airy, club-loving character of Felix's mysterious sister.

Pink Jeans It appears that Ms Fennell has a penchant for pink. One scene in Promising Young Woman showcases protagonist Cassie sporting a floral top, teamed with the bubblegum bottoms and a hot pink cardigan.