The 20 most memorable fashion shows in history

The blindingly bright lights, the thudding club-beat of music, hushed whispers as models skulk by - fashion shows are an experience like no other.

For fashion designers, those fleeting five minutes can be game-changing. The art of crafting a show could be the difference between making it or breaking it as a creative, offering up the opportunity to spellbind the front row with a cutting-edge collection.

There are several factors that result in a show being recognised as legendary. The innovation of the collections themselves (think Alexander McQueen’s SS10 show Plato's Atlantis), a spectacular set (such as Jacquemus’ lavender-flanked SS20 scenery) or a wild-card moment (Naomi Campbell taking a tumble on Vivienne Westwood’s 1993 runway.) It takes only a single moment for a collection to make history.

© Getty Shalom Harlow is sprayed with paint by robots during the finale of the Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 1999

And that moment doesn't have to be courtesy of a top tier designer. While names such as McQueen, Galliano, Mugler and Lagerfeld are closely associated with stand-out show moments, we've also been treated to several unexpected show-stoppers by emerging brands. Central Saint Martins deserves an honourable mention here.

Discover the most memorable fashion shows to bless the industry and leave an indelible mark on the global fashionscape.

The most memorable fashion shows in history

© Victor Boyko Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2010 Alexander McQueen's Plato's Atlantis show of spring/summer 2010 was an oceanic spectacle. Held at the Palais Omnisports de Bercy, the exquisite, otherworldly offering saw models take to the runway in towering 'Armadillo' heels, alien-like makeup and butterfly-printed pieces. The show was the designer's last before he passed away in February 2010.

© Guy Marineau Vivienne Westwood Autumn/Winter 1993 Supermodel Naomi Campbell famously fell during the Vivienne Westwood autumn/winter 1993 ready-to-wear runway show. The model coolly played it off, finding humour in the now-iconic moment.

© PIERRE VERDY Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2000 Christian Dior's autumn/winter 2000 oversaw the birth of an iconic sartorial design, the brand's 'Newspaper Dress.' The brainchild of creative director John Galliano, the number solidified the show in the style history books.



© CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT Chanel Autumn/Winter 2019 Chanel's autumn/winter 2019 show paid tribute to late German fashion designer and Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld. Teary-eyed models walked the runway amidst a wintery village scene within the Grand Palais in Paris.



Versace Autumn/Winter 1991 The big four, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista, took to the catwalk together for the finale of the Versace's autumn/winter 1991 show. The iconic snapshot of the moment has become one of fashion's most unforgettable images.



© Daniele Venturelli Versace Spring/Summer 2018 The iconic Nineties models recreated said show-stopping moment in 2018. Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen walked the runway at the Versace's spring/summer 2018 show during Milan Fashion Week, sporting identical gold-drip effect gowns.



© Getty Richard Quinn Autumn/Winter 2018 Queen Elizabeth II made her first and only appearance at a fashion show during London Fashion Week in February 2018. She attended Richard Quinn's autumn/winter 2018 show, where she sat in the front row next to Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue. Following the show, the late monarch presented Richard Quinn with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, honouring emerging British talent in fashion. Her presence at the event was a significant moment for both the fashion industry and the royal family.

© WWD Gucci Spring/Summer 2020 Bar the odd tumble, models rarely cause a scene at fashion shows. During Gucci's spring/summer 2020 offering, model Ayesha Tan-Jones appeared on the travelator catwalk with 'Mental health is not fashion' written on her hands. The moment cause sensation online, leading Alessandro Michele’s collection to become one of note.

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto Versace Spring/Summer 2020 Jennifer Lopez closed Versace's spring/summer 2020 in epic style. At the end of this evening’s jungle-themed extravaganza, the singer took to the runway in the iconic printed dress that she infamously wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards. The original appearance of the number sparked so many searches that Google's search engine couldn't keep up - so the internet empire built Google Images to solve the problem.

Fredrik Tjærandsen CSM Fashion Design Womenswear BA Show 2019 Central Saint Martins student Fredrik Tjærandsen debuted his Fashion Design Womenswear BA Show in 2019. Safe to say, the collection was a hit. Models graced the runway in large, inflated rubber bubbles that concealed their bodies and heads. The balloons then deflated on cue, forming draped dresses that perfectly caressed the models' bodies. This motion was triggered by a simple valve that allowed the model to release the air pressure and peek out of the top of the dress.

© Chris Moore/Catwalking Prada Autumn/Winter 2012 Prada sided with villains for its autumn/winter 2012. Hollywood's finest actors, esteemed for playing the bad guys, hit Miuccia's runway in divinely tailored pieces cut from monochrome fabrics. Willem Dafoe, Adrien Brody and Gary Oldman starred.

© Pierre Suu Coperni Spring/Summer 2023 Bella Hadid stole the show during Coperni's spring/summer 2023 offering. The model stepped onstage in nude underwear, only for a team of technicians to spray a dress onto her body using web-like fabric invented by Fabrican Ltd. An assistant then sliced a leg slit into the cutting-edge piece and removed the straps from the model's shoulders before she walked the runway. The incredible moment instantly went viral online.

© Victor VIRGILE S.S. Daley Autumn/Winter 2023 Theatre veteran Sir Ian McKellan took to S.S. Daley's runway during the designer's autumn/winter 2023 show to perform a poem, The Coming of Arthur, written by Alfred, Lord Tennyso. The actor subsequently walked the runway, showcasing Daley's designs that celebrated queer identity and nautical themes.

Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2001 For his spring/summer 2001 show, Alexander 'Lee' McQueen conjured up a nightmarish scene punctuated with hauntingly beautiful pieces. Stuffed eagles and hospital bandages adorned the heads of models, creating a ghoulish asylum scene. The pinnacle of the show? A woman with her face covered by a mask, breathing through a tube, surrounded by fluttering moths within a glass cage. McQueen was king of performance - lest we forget Shalom Harlow's stunning machine spray-painted dress.

© Chris Moore/Catwalking Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2012 Louis Vuitton's spring/summer 2012 show, designed by Marc Jacobs, was a dream-like, enchanting spectacle that stood out as one of the most memorable fashion presentations of the decade. Held at the Cour Carrée of the Louvre in Paris, the show opened with a whimsical, all-white carousel as its centrepiece, with models perched on the horses as it slowly rotated. The setting evoked a sense of innocence and fantasy, perfectly aligning with the ethereal vibe of the collection.

© Pierre VAUTHEY Thierry Mugler Autumn/Winter 1995 Thierry Mugler's autumn/winter 1995 show was a theatrical feast, showcasing his bold, futuristic vision. Held at the Cirque d'Hiver in Paris, it featured models in highly sculpted, avant-garde garments with sharp silhouettes, exaggerated shoulders, and dramatic corsetry. The collection blended fetishistic elements with sci-fi influences, offering a mix of shiny metallics, PVC, leather, and body-hugging latex. The highlight was the appearance of iconic models like Naomi Campbell and Eva Herzigová.





© Victor VIRGILE Chanel Spring/Summer 2020 During Chanel's spring/summer 2020 fashion show, model Gigi Hadid escorted Marie Benoliele, best known as Marie S'Infiltre, off the runway. The Youtuber crashed the show, inserting herself among the lineup of models during the finale.

Yves Saint Laurent Autumn/Winter 2019 Yves Saint Laurent’s autumn/winter 2019 show, designed by Anthony Vaccarello, was a sleek, bold celebration of modern elegance. Set against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, the runway featured dark, moody lighting that complemented the collection’s sophisticated, Parisian-chic aesthetic. The show highlighted daring mini dresses with sequins and plunging necklines, striking a balance between refined minimalism and glamorous rock-chic, staying true to the brand's iconic identity.

© Arnold Jerocki Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2020 Jacquemus’ spring/summer 2020 show took place in a scenic lavender field in Provence, creating a vibrant, natural backdrop. The collection featured relaxed, earthy tones and bright pops of pink, yellow, and blue, with airy silhouettes, oversized blazers, flowing dresses, and playful details. The show embodied effortless, sun-kissed elegance and Mediterranean charm.

© Peter Jordan - PA Images Hussein Chalayan Autumn/Winter 2000 Hussein Chalayan’s spring/summer 2020 show was a captivating exploration of technology and nature. Held at the British Museum, it combined innovative designs with historical references. The pièce de résistance? A transforming skirt that dramatically changed shape and silhouette through advanced technology. The skirt, integrated with LED lights, evolved throughout the show, reflecting Chalayan’s innovative approach to blending fashion with cutting-edge design and performance art.