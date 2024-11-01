All you need to know about One Day's Ambika Mod

Once in a blue moon, a rising talent cracks the Hollywood code and enters the realm of stardom. 2024 witnessed the ascension of British-Indian actress Ambika Mod, who rose to prominence following her starring role on Netflix’s beloved series One Day alongside actor Leo Woodall.

Since her breakout role, Ambika has gained momentum across all facets of pop culture, bagging campaigns with Loewe, scoring VIP Met Gala tickets courtesy of Anna Wintour and landing a coveted inclusion on the TIME100 list.

But who is the 29-year-old actress who has already received such widespread acclaim? We delve into the life and career of Ambika Mod, who should be topping your one-to-watch radar for 2025.

Where is Ambika Mod from?

© Getty Ambika attending The 2024 Met Gala

Ambika grew up in Hertfordshire, showing a keen interest in the arts, particularly theatre and comedy from a young age. She pursued her passion for creativity at Dame Alice Owen's School, going on to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Studies from St Mary's College, Durham University.

How did she get her big break?

© Netflix Netflix's 'One Day'

While studying at Durham, Ambika continued to practise sketch comedy, leading her to perform at the 2015 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Following success at The Fringe, she won the role of Shruti Acharya in the BBC drama series This Is Going to Hurt starring Ben Whishaw.

Ambika portrayed a struggling junior doctor in Adam Kay’s 2022 medical comedy-drama, a story based on his hit memoir of the same name. The series was a hit among critics and positioned Ambika on the radar of many industry insiders.

Subsequently, Ambika landed the role of Emma Morley in Netflix’s 2024 series One Day, based on David Nicholls' beloved novel. A remake of Lone Scherfig's 2011 film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, the series received critical acclaim, marking Ambika’s breakthrough role.

What’s in the pipeline for the actress?

© Getty The actress has a busy 2025 lined up

In addition to onscreen success, Ambika has served as a muse for Loewe, appearing in the brand’s latest campaign alongside her co-star Leo. She has also been awarded the prestigious 'Harper’s Bazaar Woman of the Year 2024' award.

We’re hoping to see the actress make another appearance at the Met Gala 2025, which this year will champion the theme of Black dandyism.

As for her career, the Hertfordshire native continues to flourish. Next year, she is set to appear in a lead role in the Disney+ thriller series Playdate, alongside other unreleased projects we can’t wait to see.