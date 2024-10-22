Leo Woodall is Loewe’s latest muse

On Tuesday, LOEWE’s creative director Jonathan Anderson announced the brand's latest celebrity line-up for its spring/summer 2025 pre-collection campaign.

Brand muses included One Day stars Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod, in addition to Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri.

Shot by Juergen Teller and styled by Benjamin Bruno, the campaign saw the stars gather in a starkly-lit studio, sporting a range of pieces from slouchy knit hoodies to graphic tank tops, gold jeans and plaid shirts in a deconstructed style.

© LOEWE Leo Woodall © LOEWE Ambika Mod

New accessories were introduced into the collection via large, hobo silhouettes in earthy tones, finished with gold hardware and barely-there logo detailing.

While actress Ambika has a pre-existing relationship with the luxury brand, which dressed her for last year’s MET Gala, the campaign marks Leo’s official entry into the high fashion sphere.

© Getty Leo Woodall starred in Netflix's One Day

Leo is a rising British actor known for his dynamic performances and charismatic presence on-screen. Born in London in 1996, he quickly gained attention for his breakout role as the enigmatic Jack in HBO’s hit series The White Lotus (Season 2), where his raw talent and cheeky persona captivated audiences. Prior to that, he showcased his versatility in other projects like Cherry (2021), further solidifying his position in the industry.

Beyond his acting chops, the London native is also making waves in the fashion world. His style is a blend of modern edginess and classic sophistication, often seen in tailored suits courtesy of Armani mixed with casual streetwear elements.

Whether gracing red carpets or attending fashion events, Leo’s distinctive style has made him one to watch both in Hollywood and the fashion scene.

The campaign reflected this, with Leo modelling a top displaying the iconic Hollywood sign paired with metallic trousers in an accolade-inspired gold pigment.