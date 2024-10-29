Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 Fashion muses to watch for 2025: Griff, Ella Purnell, Holly Humberstone and more
From Hollywood protégés to fashion insiders, explore the captivating muses that H! Fashion has spotlighted for 2025

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Fashion's greatest flirtation lies in the concept of the muse. A muse bridges the gap between A-list and everyday life, serving as the candle that keeps our intrigue burning.

2024 was arguably the year of the muse. Daisy Edgar-Jones’ sartorial ascension captivated the industry like no other, flanked by fresh-off-the-runway Gucci gowns and free-spirited Chloé concoctions. The same can be said for Charli XCX and Chappell Roan, who gripped pop culture with their zeitgeisty beats and fluorescent aesthetics. 

Sabrina Carpenter appeared front and centre of the public imagination in a cloud of sequins and feathers, alongside onscreen chameleon Emma Corrin, golden girl Keely Hodkingson, Margaret Qualley, Tyla, Mona Tougaard and Youtube sensation Amelia Dimoldenberg. As for Taylor Swift, well, she remains in a league of her own. 

Sometimes said breakout stars are overnight sensations. The majority however, have been tirelessly working behind the scenes, chasing auditions and record label deals in the hope of making it big. 

Daisy Edgar-Jones wears a delicate cream-colored mini-dress with playful ruffles on the bodice. Paired with chunky clog shoes and a large black bag, the look is casual yet stylish, perfect for an everyday outing with a feminine touch.© Gotham
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Emma Corrin© Getty
Emma Corrin
Margaret Qualley© Getty
Margaret Qualley

We’ve been keeping an ear to the ground in order to suss out who will crack the code next year- and safe to say, the pop culture sphere is in for a treat.

Discover ten fashion muses we’ve placed firmly on our radar for 2025 and get ahead of the curve before they inevitably take the spotlight. 

griff in pink© Jeremy Moeller

Griff

A long-serving style muse, Griff is an emerging musical talent known for her genre-blending sound and poignant lyrics. Her career skyrocketed with hits like 'Black Hole' and 'One Night' plus collaborations with notable artists. She frequently works with Simone Rocha, whose whimsical aesthetic complements Griff’s artistic vision and ethereal style.

Ella Purnell© Matt Winkelmeyer

Ella Purnell

Ella Purnell is a rising star in both film and television, recognised for her compelling performances in projects like Yellowjackets and most recently Sweetpea. Her dynamic range and charisma, first seen in the 2010 film Never Let Me Go, have garnered attention in the fashion world, leading to partnerships with Prada, Armani and Miu Miu.

Rina Sawayama© Swan Gallet

Rina Sawayama

Multifaceted artist Rina Sawayama is known for her genre-defying music and bold visuals. With hits like 'XS' and her debut album SAWAYAMA, she’s gained a devoted following. Fashion-wise, she has cultivated relationship with brands such as Saint Laurent, Gucci and Givenchy, establishing herself as the new cool-girl on the block.

Holly Humberstone© Per Ole Hagen

Holly Humberstone

Grantham native Holly Humberstone took home the BRITS Rising Star Award in 2022 and has been busy since scribing hit songs such as 'Scarlet' and 'Paint My Bedroom Black.' The 24-year-old's style is define by whimsigoth pieces, hailing from brands such as Gucci to ex-CSM designer Sarah Garfield.

Naomi Ackie© Pascal Le Segretain

Naomi Ackie

With a sparkling CV spanning Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Naomi Ackie has caught the eye of critics across the globe. Her role in Zoë Kravitz's Blink Twice starring Channing Tatum put her front and centre of the Hollywood map - a position elevated by outfits from LOEWE, Ferragamo and Schiaparelli.

Hannah Dodd is dressed in a stylish, relaxed outfit, wearing a white button-down shirt, loosely tucked into high-waisted light blue jeans. She accessorizes with layered necklaces, a brown belt, and a tan handbag. Her hair is parted to the side, and her makeup is minimal, giving her a fresh and natural look.© Daniele Venturelli

Hannah Dodd

Her wardrobe already houses Zimmerman, Versace, Burberry and Gucci, but Hannah Dodd is still crawling up the sartorial staircase. Her break-out role came as Francesca Bridgerton on the hit Netflix show, leading fans to ponder what's in store for the It-Brit in the coming year.

Mikey Madison for the 5th Season premiere of Better Things© CHRIS DELMAS

Mikey Madison

Tarantino muse Mikey Madison is pipped to be catapulted into superstar status and rumours of a Best Actress Oscar are gaining momentum. The Better Things actress caught the attention of director Sean Baker, who wrote the eponymous role of Anora for her. The flick took the top gong at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year

Rose Gray© Simon Ackerman

Rose Gray

Musician and Masha Popova muse Rose Gray was a familiar face on the fashion month FROW this season. The East London It-girl is celebrated for her blend of nostalgic and modern sounds, drawing on 90s rave and pop influences. With boyfriend and Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson behind the camera, she's released irresistibly catchy tunes such as 'Angel of Satisfaction' and 'Afraid of Nothing.' 

Yerin Ha© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Yerin Ha

Yerin Ha is the latest name to join the Bridgerton crew, meaning her rise to prominence is inevitable. The Australian actress is set to star as Sophie Beckett, love interest of Benedict Bridgerton. She's already graced the red carpet in pieces by Completedworks and Anya Hindmarch, leaving scope for more sartorial brilliance in the new year. 

Emma Laird© Stefania D'Alessandro

Emma Laird

Emma Laird's career started out in the modelling word, but the Brit has since made the popular transition to acting. Known for her role in Mayor of Kingstown, she has a distinctly edgy style, having collaborated with brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Vivienne Westwood. There were also rumours of romance with Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn, causing many to turn their attention to the talented actress. 

