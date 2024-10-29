10 Fashion muses to watch for 2025: Griff, Ella Purnell, Holly Humberstone and more

Fashion's greatest flirtation lies in the concept of the muse. A muse bridges the gap between A-list and everyday life, serving as the candle that keeps our intrigue burning.

2024 was arguably the year of the muse. Daisy Edgar-Jones’ sartorial ascension captivated the industry like no other, flanked by fresh-off-the-runway Gucci gowns and free-spirited Chloé concoctions. The same can be said for Charli XCX and Chappell Roan, who gripped pop culture with their zeitgeisty beats and fluorescent aesthetics.

Sabrina Carpenter appeared front and centre of the public imagination in a cloud of sequins and feathers, alongside onscreen chameleon Emma Corrin, golden girl Keely Hodkingson, Margaret Qualley, Tyla, Mona Tougaard and Youtube sensation Amelia Dimoldenberg. As for Taylor Swift, well, she remains in a league of her own.

Sometimes said breakout stars are overnight sensations. The majority however, have been tirelessly working behind the scenes, chasing auditions and record label deals in the hope of making it big.

© Gotham Daisy Edgar-Jones © Getty Emma Corrin © Getty Margaret Qualley

We’ve been keeping an ear to the ground in order to suss out who will crack the code next year- and safe to say, the pop culture sphere is in for a treat.

Discover ten fashion muses we’ve placed firmly on our radar for 2025 and get ahead of the curve before they inevitably take the spotlight.

© Jeremy Moeller Griff A long-serving style muse, Griff is an emerging musical talent known for her genre-blending sound and poignant lyrics. Her career skyrocketed with hits like 'Black Hole' and 'One Night' plus collaborations with notable artists. She frequently works with Simone Rocha, whose whimsical aesthetic complements Griff’s artistic vision and ethereal style.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Ella Purnell Ella Purnell is a rising star in both film and television, recognised for her compelling performances in projects like Yellowjackets and most recently Sweetpea. Her dynamic range and charisma, first seen in the 2010 film Never Let Me Go, have garnered attention in the fashion world, leading to partnerships with Prada, Armani and Miu Miu.

© Swan Gallet Rina Sawayama Multifaceted artist Rina Sawayama is known for her genre-defying music and bold visuals. With hits like 'XS' and her debut album SAWAYAMA, she’s gained a devoted following. Fashion-wise, she has cultivated relationship with brands such as Saint Laurent, Gucci and Givenchy, establishing herself as the new cool-girl on the block.

© Per Ole Hagen Holly Humberstone Grantham native Holly Humberstone took home the BRITS Rising Star Award in 2022 and has been busy since scribing hit songs such as 'Scarlet' and 'Paint My Bedroom Black.' The 24-year-old's style is define by whimsigoth pieces, hailing from brands such as Gucci to ex-CSM designer Sarah Garfield.

© Pascal Le Segretain Naomi Ackie With a sparkling CV spanning Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Naomi Ackie has caught the eye of critics across the globe. Her role in Zoë Kravitz's Blink Twice starring Channing Tatum put her front and centre of the Hollywood map - a position elevated by outfits from LOEWE, Ferragamo and Schiaparelli.

© Daniele Venturelli Hannah Dodd Her wardrobe already houses Zimmerman, Versace, Burberry and Gucci, but Hannah Dodd is still crawling up the sartorial staircase. Her break-out role came as Francesca Bridgerton on the hit Netflix show, leading fans to ponder what's in store for the It-Brit in the coming year.

© CHRIS DELMAS Mikey Madison Tarantino muse Mikey Madison is pipped to be catapulted into superstar status and rumours of a Best Actress Oscar are gaining momentum. The Better Things actress caught the attention of director Sean Baker, who wrote the eponymous role of Anora for her. The flick took the top gong at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year

© Simon Ackerman Rose Gray Musician and Masha Popova muse Rose Gray was a familiar face on the fashion month FROW this season. The East London It-girl is celebrated for her blend of nostalgic and modern sounds, drawing on 90s rave and pop influences. With boyfriend and Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson behind the camera, she's released irresistibly catchy tunes such as 'Angel of Satisfaction' and 'Afraid of Nothing.'

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Yerin Ha Yerin Ha is the latest name to join the Bridgerton crew, meaning her rise to prominence is inevitable. The Australian actress is set to star as Sophie Beckett, love interest of Benedict Bridgerton. She's already graced the red carpet in pieces by Completedworks and Anya Hindmarch, leaving scope for more sartorial brilliance in the new year.