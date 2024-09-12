How fashion made going to church cool again

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



There’s an undeniable symbiosis between fashion and religion. The ritualistic nature of dressing, the cult of designers, the devotion to trends. Fashion borrows spirituality, transforms it into spectacle, and in the process, creates its own modern-day congregation.

Religion's intersection with fashion has been well-documented. The Met Gala 2018, entitled Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and The Catholic Imagination, saw Hollywood’s crème de la crème ascend those mystical stairs, decked in bejewelled finery, ecclesiastical motifs and cascading golden cloaks.

Andrew Boltons’ concept behind the event is widely considered his best so far. Faith and fashion collided perfectly, resulting in a hybrid celebration of both themes.

While it lingered momentarily, the buzz surrounding the unorthodox pairing soon died down. That was until TikTok made churchgoers the ultimate style muse.

Social media scrollers are witnessing a renaissance of religiously-fuelled fashion. ‘Get ready with me to go to church,’ clips have been peppering the internet, depicting Gen Z TikTokkers assembling twee attire for their weekend outing.

A-line midi skirts, ethereal collared blouses, Mary Janes and longline coats form the foundation of most church-ready outfits, making a strong case for modesty à la mode.

H! Fashion's beauty writer and churchgoer Lydia Momen notes: "There's a certain freedom and peace that Christians get from being in a community with God that means whatever you choose to wear to glorify Him on a Sunday, it's your inner confidence that shines through. I think from all the viral videos I've seen, it's that joy that really comes across - and choosing an outfit you feel comfortable and confident in is a great way to reflect that."

Why the sudden spike in church attire? A layered question indeed.

© Getty Rihanna attending the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The MET 2018

Fashion’s flirtation with religion is nothing new. Once could even argue that the two are inextricably intertwined. Religious groups are identified via their robes. Orthodox Judaism and kippahs. Catholicism and cassocks. Islam and hijabs. All act as public symbols of one's devotion to their faith and tradition.

Devout dress codes also promote a sense of belonging. Which, in the current socio-political climate (cost-of-living crisis, London crime surging et al.) is collectively desired. According to the Springtide Research Institute, approximately one-third of 18 to 25-year-olds say they believe in the existence of God or a higher power, a significant jump from 2021. These numbers, coupled with gloomy stats regarding Gen Z’s increasingly worrisome mental health woes, are leading many to sacred spaces in search of communal calm.

Even better, is the chance to go viral in the process. Influencers such as Emily Elizabeth Beaney and Liz Seibert have curated an online presence dedicated to documenting their church ensembles. Twenty-something-year-olds flock to the altar en masse, sporting gingham tops, boyish jorts, leather loafers and other Gen Z staples, transforming the space into a pious parade. Amen, but make it chic.

Yet, such instances of churchgoing are more than an idyllic, Pinterest-approved aesthetic. For many, it’s a mystical motive behind an entire collection.

© Imaxtree Modest fashion is witnessing a wave of renewed interest

Simone Rocha SS22 © Imaxtree Dilara Findikoglu SS20

Several designers have explored this notion via their craft. For her spring/summer 2022 runway collection, Simone Rocha assembled guests within the medieval church of St Bartholomew the Great in the heart of London.

Models graced the runway in hauntingly beautiful pieces, spanning jewel-dotted communion gowns to ghostly nightwear and frothy, ribboned bridal dresses.

© Imaxtree New York Fashion Week SS25

Alexander McQueen’s spring/summer 2000 collection was inspired by religious conflicts between Christianity and Islam. Coco Chanel’s iconic CC logo was an ode to the stained-glass windows of a French abbey. Dilara Findikoglu’s work often looks to religious and occult iconography. High fashion turns holier than thou.

TikTok’s captivation with church may be fleeting. After all, ‘tis the nature of the platform. Yet, the dynamic bond between creed and clothing continues to evolve, whether documented on TikTok or not.

Like religion, fashion is a feeling. Which is why they coincide so harmoniously. Religion sets the rules, modesty, tradition, respect, and fashion breaks them. A match made in heaven.