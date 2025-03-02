From Margot Robbie to Anne Hathaway: The most iconic Oscars jewellery moments ever

Arguably the world's most opulent, lavish and stylish awards ceremony to date, the Academy Awards, or Oscars as often referred to in the biz has been a hallmark of grandeur in the style sphere since its inception back in 1929.

This year marks the ceremony's 97th stint and will see some of the world's most notable names and Hollywood heavyweights all under one roof, celebrating excellence in cinematic achievements.

Though we’re excited to see who of our favourite stars will take home a gold-plated statuette, it's the red carpet that really fills our fashion cups to the brim.

From gilded gowns to one-of-a-kind couture, sleek suiting and sky-high heels, each and every year the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood is filled with eye-catching statements, and this year is set to be no different.

Fashion obsessives will know that the icing on any outfit cake is always in the details, in particular the decadent jewellery choices.

From stacks of diamonds with a net worth of a whole doctorate college tuition to archival historical pieces, we take a look back at the very best jewellery moments to ever grace The Academy Awards red carpet.

© FilmMagic Margot Robbie, 2024 Last year Margot Robbie stunned on the red carpet in a black strapless Versace gown and accentuated with a touch of archival glamour in the form of a 1980s torsade cuff by Rene Boivin. The statement bracelet was crafted from 18-karat yellow gold and adorned with dainty diamonds.



© Getty Images Eva Longoria, 2024 Eva dazzled at the 96th Awards in a sculptural Tamara Ralph gown and a selection of Bucherer jewels. The Desperate Housewives opted for the house's 'Inner Fire Masterpiece Necklace' and the 'Classic Joy Earrings'.

© Getty Images Cara Delevingne, 2023 Without a doubt one of the world's most famous jewellery lines, the Bulgari Serpenti collection continues to reign supreme in the world of opulent occasions. To attend the event in 2023, It-Brit Cara Delevingne sported a three-tiered Sperpenti choker and a set of large and in-charge earrings.

© Getty Images Zendaya, 2021 To accentuate her dreamy canary yellow Valentino gown, Zanday’s stylist Law Roach called on Bulgari to deck her out in $6m worth of diamonds. Though all dreamier than ever, all eyes were on her necklace which featured a 6-carat cushion-cut yellow diamond.

© FilmMagic Lady Gaga, 2019 Arguably one of the most memorable Oscars jewellery moments was when Lady Gaga sported Tiffany & Co.’s iconic Tiffany Yellow Diamond, previously worn by Audrey Hepburn back in 1961 while promoting Breakfast at Tiffany’s. To complete the look she added a matching ring.

© WireImage Cate Blanchett, 2015 To elevate her sleek-chic black John Galliano for Maison Margiela gown, Cate added a pop of colour in the form of a beaded blue necklace from Tiffany & Co. The collared piece featured 400 carats of turquoise cabochon gems, faceted diamonds and aquamarines and was clasped together with diamond pins.

© Getty Images Anne Hathaway, 2013 To accent her delightful baby pink sheath dress from Prada, Anne accessorised to perfection by wearing a diamond floral necklace from Tiffany & Co. backwards. The styling choice was made all the more awe-inspiring due to her freshly trimmed pixie cut.

© WireImage Angelina Jolie, 2009 To attend the awards back in 2009, Angelina Jolie settled on a divine earring set from Lorraine Schwartz. She styled the pair of 115-carat Colombian emerald drop earrings with a matching 65-carat ring, both estimated to retail for $2.5m.

© Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag Nicole Kidman, 2008 In 2008 Nicole Kidman sported an opulent L'Wren Scott stacked necklace, made up of over 7,500 diamonds. The dazzling neck adornment was valued at $7m and took over 6000 hours to create.

© Corbis via Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow, 1999 Oozing Barbie-core in a baby pink strappy gown from Ralph Lauren, Gwyneth Paltrow dazzled, with help from her dainty yet striking Harry Winston diamond choker and matching earring set.

© Corbis via Getty Images Celine Dion, 1998 Paying homage to the iconic film, Titanic, Celine Dion wore Asprey & Garrard's ‘Heart of the Ocean’ necklace, made up of a heart-shaped Ceylon sapphire pendant surrounded by 103 diamonds. The iconic necklace has a ripe history and was later auctioned off for the Princess of Wales Memorial Fund.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Madonna, 1991 Never one to not go all out, for the 1991 awards Madonna radiated Old Hollywood glamour in a sparkly strapless dress and a fluffy white stole. The cherry on top of the Marilyn Monroe-approved look was her diamond cluster necklace from Harry Winston, estimated to be worth $20m.