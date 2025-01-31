Marianne Faithfull's best looks ever: A style retrospective

Marianne Faithfull, the ultimate rock ‘n’ roll icon and once-girlfriend of Mick Jagger, has passed away at the age of 78.

A muse, rebel, and artist in her own right, the Oxfordshire-native made a name for herself during London's Swinging Sixties, when she shot to fame with As Tears Go By (1964), penned by none other than The Rolling Stones band members Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. Draped in fur and mystery, she became the poster girl for the era, entwined with the famed band and the decadent glamour of the time.

Yet, her story was no fairytale. The Seventies saw her spiral into addiction and homelessness, only to reemerge, stronger and smokier-voiced than ever, with Broken English (1979) - a raw, electric reinvention. Her career since has been a masterclass in resilience, with albums that blend rock, jazz, and chanson reflecting her rollercoaster ride in the spotlight.

Decades on, Marianne Faithfull remains a style inspiration shrouded in mystique, who alongside Anita Pallenberg, is credited with helping to shape the iconic aesthetic of The Rolling Stones. Her flawless airport style also continues to pepper the fashion history books with pre-flight inspiration for all.

We take a look back at the star’s most memorable outfits throughout her captivatingly tumultuous life, relationships and career.

Marianne Faithfull's most iconic looks:

© Getty Images Flight-Ready Feathers In 1967, Marianne Faithfull and actress Anita Pallenberg were pictured at Heathrow Airport before a flight to Tangiers with their Rolling Stones boyfriends. Both sported fabulous feather boas and choppy blonde bangs, making for an iconic pre-flight fashion statement.

© PA Images via Getty Images Reptile Radiance Mick Jagger was joined by his partner Marianne during an appearance at Marlborough Street Court in London. For the public outing, Marianne looked splendid in a snake print coat, similar to the one Sharon Tate famously wore during the same era.



© Getty Images Paisley Perfection A classic shot of the singer, Marianne was pictured here in paisley print at her home in Reading with Sara Bingley, the family dalmatian.



© Getty Images Forever Faithfull In 1969, the beloved rockstar couple were once again snapped looking stylish at the airport. Mick donned a striking gingham suit layered under a darkly-hued trench, while Marianne opted for a retro suede ensemble that leaned into the timeless trends of the modish era.



© Bettmann Archive Court Chic When leaving court in June 1967, where her then-boyfriend Mick Jagger was sentenced to three months in jail on narcotics charges, Marianne coolly styled out a pair of XL shades in true Mod style. The singer had visited famed frontman in jail, bringing him books and cigarettes. Rock 'n' roll.

© Bettmann Archive Suede Superiority Suede knee-high boots and a matching mini skirt? Sixties perfection. Here, the British singer is pictured at the San Remo Song Festival in 1967, sporting the classic combo with a shirt, long-sleeved jacket and spotted neck-tie.



© PA Images via Getty Images Mini Skirt Magic It's evident that the famed couple reigned supreme when it came to airport style. With a comic book open on her mini skirted lap, the singer was snapped coolly awaiting her baggage at Heathrow Airport. Patience never looked so chic.



© Getty Images Airport à la Mode You guessed it, another heavenly Heathrow snap. Mick and Marianne waited to board a flight back in 1968, with the latter donning a cream-coloured coat featuring a wrap silhouette, teamed with matching white trousers and suede pumps.



© Getty Images Corduroy Charm Marianne was certainly put through her paces when it came to her love life. Stepping out for a press conference after a hearing in London, where Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger and Keith Richards had once again found themselves in hot water, the actress looked poised as per in a cream corduroy mini dress with a neckline fastening, layered under a kaleidoscopic printed jacket.