Ryan Gosling cosplayed Marilyn Monroe at the Oscars and you probably didn't even notice

Cillian Murphy wowed the Academy with his portrayal of complex physicist Robert Oppenheimer, scooping up the award for Best Actor at last night's Oscars, but the performance that was truly imprinted on our minds was delivered by none other than Barbie's very own Ryan Gosling.

If for some unbeknownst reason you didn't tune in for the biggest date in the Hollywood calendar, know that you missed an absolute corker of a pop culture moment.

© Getty The actor took to the stage at the Oscars 2024

As one of the nominees in the category for Best Original Song, Ryan took to the stage to deliver his live rendition of I'm Just Ken from Greta Gerwig's summer blockbuster.

Infusing Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre with his now-signature Kenergy, the 43-year-old began his performance seated in the audience, much to the delight of his giggling Barbie co-stars.

© Getty Ryan wore hot pink from head-to-toe

Sporting a rhinestone-encrusted fuchsia suit, dark shades and statement leather gloves, the Canadian actor ascended a staircase and danced onstage in perfect unison with his band of tuxedo-clad Kens.

Déjà vu, anyone? What eagle-eyed film fanatics will have noticed was that the setup felt richly reminiscent of an iconic cinematic moment featuring Marilyn Monroe.

© Getty The vintage Hollywood star captured audiences for her performance in Gentlemen Prefer Blones

As Ryan entertained the crowd, our minds wandered to the mid-50s, when Gentlemen Prefer Blondes hit the cinemas.

Marilyn brought next-level glamour in a strapless gown as she belted out Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend, supported by her dapper male entourage.

Ryan paid tribute to the Hollywood star by leaning into her all-eyes-on-me energy, proving that the combination of bright pink, sparkly jewels and an elaborate choreo routine always makes for excellent viewing.