The most jaw-dropping glamorous Oscar dresses of all time

The Oscars are undoubtedly one of the biggest occasions in Hollywood's calendar, celebrating the very best silver screen stars and movie moguls. As per usual the Academy Awards is an extravagantly opulent night, with a-listers going all out on their red carpet ensembles, some going down in the fashion history books for the foreseeable future.

This year marks the 96th Academy Awards and will see notable names like Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Florence Pugh and Jennifer Lopez all under one roof for a night of undisputed glamour.

Known for debuting some of the world's most notable garments, we’re readily awaiting to see what our favourite stars are about don on the 2024 red carpet. As we wait in anticipation for this year's event, we take a look back at some of the best ensembles that have ever taken to the Oscars red carpet. From Gwyneth Paltrow's unforgettable baby pink Ralph Lauren dress to Zendaya’s show-stopping fluorescent yellow cut-out gown, here are just a few of our favourites...

The Most Iconic Oscars Dresses of All Time:

Florence Pugh, 2023 © Arturo Holmes Florence Pugh made waves on the red carpet in her black mini dress and voluminous cape look at last year's Oscars.



Cara Delevingne, 2023 © Arturo Holmes Cara Delevingne stunned in the most opulent one-shoulder red gown with a high thigh slit at last year's awards.



Rihanna, 2023 © Mike Coppola A pregnant Rihanna showed off her baby bump in a chocolate brown leather ensemble and sheer bodysuit.



Maggie Gyllenhaal, 2022 © Mike Coppola Maggie Gyllenhaal stunned in the most decadent structured off-the-shoulder black Schiaparelli for the 94th Annual Academy Awards.



Zoë Kravitz, 2022 © Mike Coppola Zoë Kravitz attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards in a baby pink bow detailed one-shoulder gown and diamond choker necklace.



Zendaya, 2021 © Pool Zendaya stole the red carpet in a vibrant yellow cut-out gown and a stack of decadent diamond necklaces back in 2021.

Penélope Cruz, 2020 © Jeff Kravitz Penélope Cruz kept things classic in a black gown with a pearl belt and white floral bust accent for the 2020 awards.



Jennifer Lopez, 2019 © Steve Granitz Jennifer Lopez turned heads in her reflective mirror gown and swooping side part for the 91st Annual Academy Awards.



Saoirse Ronan, 2018 © Frazer Harrison Saoirse Ronan looked cuter than ever in her blush pink strapless gown with a giant bow accent at the 90th Annual Academy Awards.



Margot Robbie, 2018 © Dan MacMedan In 2018 Margot Robbie inspired a whole new wave of modern brides with her white busier gown complete with silver beaded accents.

Emma Stone, 2017 © Frazer Harrison In 2017 Emma Stone stunned in a form-fitting beaded tiered gown in a shimmery gold hue.

Lady Gaga, 2015 © Kevin Mazur In 2015 Lady Gaga wore one of her most incredible red carpet ensembles to date. She paired her extravagant pearlescent gown with long red leather gloves and a red hair accessory.

Lupita Nyong'o, 2014 © Jason LaVeris Lupita Nyong'o looked incredible in a baby blue plunge neck gown at the 86th annual Academy Awards.



Jennifer Lawrence, 2013 © Jeffrey Mayer Jen Law stunned on the Oscars red carpet in 2013. The actress wore a strapless nude-toned gown, a delicate diamond choker necklace, a large diamond ring and a pair of simple earrings.

Emma Stone, 2012 © Donato Sardella Emma Stone looked stunning in a deep red, high-neck gown with a giant neck bow for the 84th Annual Academy Awards.

Jennifer Hudson, 2011 © Jeff Kravitz Jennifer Hudson glowed in a vibrant orange plunging necklined gown with waist ruched detailing back in 2011.



Cameron Diaz, 2010 © Brian To Queen of the silver screen Cameron Diaz donned a red lip look with a strapless beaded silver gown for the 82nd Annual Academy Awards.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2009 © Jeff Kravitz In true Carrie Bradshaw fashion, Sarah Jessica Parker chose a mint green strapless gown with an oversized accent belt for the 2009 awards.

Anne Hathaway, 2008 © Jeff Kravitz Anne Hathaway sported a fiery red one-shoulder gown with floral embellishments to the 2008 awards.



Naomi Watts, 2006 © Jeff Kravitz Naomi Watts wore an elegant one-shoulder, nude-toned organza gown in 2006.



Beyoncé, 2005 © Carlo Allegri Beyoncé donned a form-fitting strapless black velvet gown to attend the 2005 Oscars.



Nicole Kidman, 2003 © Jeff Kravitz In 2003 Nicole Kidman kept things sleek in a strappy sheer gown and metallic heels.

Jennifer Lopez, 2002 © Jeff Kravitz Jennifer Lopez donned a coquette-core baby pink strapless gown, complete with tiny bow embellishments for the 74th Annual Academy Awards.



Bjork, 2001 © Jeff Kravitz In 2001 Bjork made fashion history on the red carpet, stepping out in her now iconic swan dress.