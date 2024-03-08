The most jaw-dropping glamorous Oscar dresses of all time

The Oscars are undoubtedly one of the biggest occasions in Hollywood's calendar, celebrating the very best silver screen stars and movie moguls. As per usual the Academy Awards is an extravagantly opulent night, with a-listers going all out on their red carpet ensembles, some going down in the fashion history books for the foreseeable future.
Known for debuting some of the world's most notable garments, we’re readily awaiting to see what our favourite stars are about don on the 2024 red carpet. As we wait in anticipation for this year's event, we take a look back at some of the best ensembles that have ever taken to the Oscars red carpet. From Gwyneth Paltrow's unforgettable baby pink Ralph Lauren dress to Zendaya’s show-stopping fluorescent yellow cut-out gown, here are just a few of our favourites...
The Most Iconic Oscars Dresses of All Time:
Florence Pugh, 2023
Florence Pugh made waves on the red carpet in her black mini dress and voluminous cape look at last year's Oscars.
Cara Delevingne, 2023
Cara Delevingne stunned in the most opulent one-shoulder red gown with a high thigh slit at last year's awards.
Rihanna, 2023
A pregnant Rihanna showed off her baby bump in a chocolate brown leather ensemble and sheer bodysuit.
Maggie Gyllenhaal, 2022
Maggie Gyllenhaal stunned in the most decadent structured off-the-shoulder black Schiaparelli for the 94th Annual Academy Awards.
Zoë Kravitz, 2022
Zoë Kravitz attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards in a baby pink bow detailed one-shoulder gown and diamond choker necklace.
Zendaya, 2021
Zendaya stole the red carpet in a vibrant yellow cut-out gown and a stack of decadent diamond necklaces back in 2021.
Penélope Cruz, 2020
Penélope Cruz kept things classic in a black gown with a pearl belt and white floral bust accent for the 2020 awards.
Jennifer Lopez, 2019
Jennifer Lopez turned heads in her reflective mirror gown and swooping side part for the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Saoirse Ronan, 2018
Saoirse Ronan looked cuter than ever in her blush pink strapless gown with a giant bow accent at the 90th Annual Academy Awards.
Margot Robbie, 2018
In 2018 Margot Robbie inspired a whole new wave of modern brides with her white busier gown complete with silver beaded accents.
Emma Stone, 2017
In 2017 Emma Stone stunned in a form-fitting beaded tiered gown in a shimmery gold hue.
Lady Gaga, 2015
In 2015 Lady Gaga wore one of her most incredible red carpet ensembles to date. She paired her extravagant pearlescent gown with long red leather gloves and a red hair accessory.
Lupita Nyong'o, 2014
Lupita Nyong'o looked incredible in a baby blue plunge neck gown at the 86th annual Academy Awards.
Jennifer Lawrence, 2013
Jen Law stunned on the Oscars red carpet in 2013. The actress wore a strapless nude-toned gown, a delicate diamond choker necklace, a large diamond ring and a pair of simple earrings.
Emma Stone, 2012
Emma Stone looked stunning in a deep red, high-neck gown with a giant neck bow for the 84th Annual Academy Awards.
Jennifer Hudson, 2011
Jennifer Hudson glowed in a vibrant orange plunging necklined gown with waist ruched detailing back in 2011.
Cameron Diaz, 2010
Queen of the silver screen Cameron Diaz donned a red lip look with a strapless beaded silver gown for the 82nd Annual Academy Awards.
Sarah Jessica Parker, 2009
In true Carrie Bradshaw fashion, Sarah Jessica Parker chose a mint green strapless gown with an oversized accent belt for the 2009 awards.
Anne Hathaway, 2008
Anne Hathaway sported a fiery red one-shoulder gown with floral embellishments to the 2008 awards.
Naomi Watts, 2006
Naomi Watts wore an elegant one-shoulder, nude-toned organza gown in 2006.
Beyoncé, 2005
Beyoncé donned a form-fitting strapless black velvet gown to attend the 2005 Oscars.
Nicole Kidman, 2003
In 2003 Nicole Kidman kept things sleek in a strappy sheer gown and metallic heels.
Jennifer Lopez, 2002
Jennifer Lopez donned a coquette-core baby pink strapless gown, complete with tiny bow embellishments for the 74th Annual Academy Awards.
Bjork, 2001
In 2001 Bjork made fashion history on the red carpet, stepping out in her now iconic swan dress.
Gwyneth Paltrow, 1999
Gwyneth donned the chicest baby pink Ralph Lauren gown back in the late 90s and we're still thinking about it.