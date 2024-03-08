Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lopez, Florence Pugh: The most glamorous Oscars dresses of all time
The most jaw-dropping glamorous Oscar dresses of all time

From Jennifer Lopez in her mirrored gown to Zendaya's decadent stack of diamond necklaces, here are just a few of the most jaw-dropping looks that have ever taken to the Oscars red carpet...

2 minutes ago
Oscars best dressed
Orion Scott
Orion ScottFashion Features Writer
The Oscars are undoubtedly one of the biggest occasions in Hollywood's calendar, celebrating the very best silver screen stars and movie moguls. As per usual the Academy Awards is an extravagantly opulent night, with a-listers going all out on their red carpet ensembles, some going down in the fashion history books for the foreseeable future.

This year marks the 96th Academy Awards and will see notable names like Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Florence Pugh and Jennifer Lopez all under one roof for a night of undisputed glamour.

Known for debuting some of the world's most notable garments, we’re readily awaiting to see what our favourite stars are about don on the 2024 red carpet. As we wait in anticipation for this year's event, we take a look back at some of the best ensembles that have ever taken to the Oscars red carpet. From Gwyneth Paltrow's unforgettable baby pink Ralph Lauren dress to Zendaya’s show-stopping fluorescent yellow cut-out gown, here are just a few of our favourites...

The Most Iconic Oscars Dresses of All Time:

Florence Pugh, 2023

Florence Pugh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in a black mini dress and cream cape© Arturo Holmes

 Florence Pugh made waves on the red carpet in her black mini dress and voluminous cape look at last year's Oscars. 

Cara Delevingne, 2023

Cara Delevingne attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in a red gilded gown© Arturo Holmes

Cara Delevingne stunned in the most opulent one-shoulder red gown with a high thigh slit at last year's awards.

Rihanna, 2023

Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in a brown leather gown© Mike Coppola

A pregnant Rihanna showed off her baby bump in a chocolate brown leather ensemble and sheer bodysuit.

Maggie Gyllenhaal, 2022

Maggie Gyllenhaal attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards in an off-the-shoulder black gown with gold accents© Mike Coppola

Maggie Gyllenhaal stunned in the most decadent structured off-the-shoulder black Schiaparelli for the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

Zoë Kravitz, 2022

Zoë Kravitz attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards in a baby pink strapless gown© Mike Coppola

Zoë Kravitz attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards in a baby pink bow detailed one-shoulder gown and diamond choker necklace.

Zendaya, 2021

Zendaya attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards in a vibrant yellow cutout gown© Pool

Zendaya stole the red carpet in a vibrant yellow cut-out gown and a stack of decadent diamond necklaces back in 2021.

Penélope Cruz, 2020

Penélope Cruz wears a black gown with a pearl belt to the 92nd Annual Academy Awards© Jeff Kravitz

Penélope Cruz kept things classic in a black gown with a pearl belt and white floral bust accent for the 2020 awards.

Jennifer Lopez, 2019

ennifer Lopez attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards in a silver mirror gown© Steve Granitz

Jennifer Lopez turned heads in her reflective mirror gown and swooping side part for the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

Saoirse Ronan, 2018

Saoirse Ronan attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards in a baby pink gown with a giant bow back© Frazer Harrison

Saoirse Ronan looked cuter than ever in her blush pink strapless gown with a giant bow accent at the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

Margot Robbie, 2018

Margot Robbie attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards in a white gown© Dan MacMedan

In 2018 Margot Robbie inspired a whole new wave of modern brides with her white busier gown complete with silver beaded accents.

Emma Stone, 2017

Emma Stone attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in a gold dress© Frazer Harrison

In 2017 Emma Stone stunned in a form-fitting beaded tiered gown in a shimmery gold hue.

Lady Gaga, 2015

Lady Gaga attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards in red gloves and a white gown© Kevin Mazur

In 2015 Lady Gaga wore one of her most incredible red carpet ensembles to date. She paired her extravagant pearlescent gown with long red leather gloves and a red hair accessory.

Lupita Nyong'o, 2014

Lupita Nyong'o poses in the press room at the 86th annual Academy Awards© Jason LaVeris

Lupita Nyong'o looked incredible in a baby blue plunge neck gown at the 86th annual Academy Awards.

Jennifer Lawrence, 2013

Jennifer Lawrence poses in the press room during the 85th Annual Academy Awards© Jeffrey Mayer

Jen Law stunned on the Oscars red carpet in 2013. The actress wore a strapless nude-toned gown, a delicate diamond choker necklace, a large diamond ring and a pair of simple earrings. 

Emma Stone, 2012

Emma Stone arrives at the 84th Annual Academy Awards in a bold red gown© Donato Sardella

Emma Stone looked stunning in a deep red, high-neck gown with a giant neck bow for the 84th Annual Academy Awards.

Jennifer Hudson, 2011

Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards © Jeff Kravitz

Jennifer Hudson glowed in a vibrant orange plunging necklined gown with waist ruched detailing back in 2011.

Cameron Diaz, 2010

Actress Cameron Diaz arrives at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards wearing a silver strapless gown© Brian To

Queen of the silver screen Cameron Diaz donned a red lip look with a strapless beaded silver gown for the 82nd Annual Academy Awards.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2009

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker poses in the 81st Annual Academy Awards© Jeff Kravitz

In true Carrie Bradshaw fashion, Sarah Jessica Parker chose a mint green strapless gown with an oversized accent belt for the 2009 awards.

Anne Hathaway, 2008

Anne Hathaway attends the 80th Annual Academy Awards in a red one shoulder gown© Jeff Kravitz

Anne Hathaway sported a fiery red one-shoulder gown with floral embellishments to the 2008 awards.

Naomi Watts, 2006

Naomi Watts during The 78th Annual Academy Awards© Jeff Kravitz

Naomi Watts wore an elegant one-shoulder, nude-toned organza gown in 2006.

Beyoncé, 2005

Beyonce Knowles arrives at the 77th Annual Academy Awards in a velvet black gown© Carlo Allegri

Beyoncé donned a form-fitting strapless black velvet gown to attend the 2005 Oscars.

Nicole Kidman, 2003

Nicole Kidman and her Oscar for Best Actress in "The Hours" in 2003© Jeff Kravitz

In 2003 Nicole Kidman kept things sleek in a strappy sheer gown and metallic heels.

Jennifer Lopez, 2002

Jennifer Lopez during The 74th Annual Academy Awards in a baby pink gown© Jeff Kravitz

Jennifer Lopez donned a coquette-core baby pink strapless gown, complete with tiny bow embellishments for the 74th Annual Academy Awards.

Bjork, 2001

Bjork during The 73rd Annual Academy Awards wearing a swan dress© Jeff Kravitz

In 2001 Bjork made fashion history on the red carpet, stepping out in her now iconic swan dress. 

Gwyneth Paltrow, 1999

Gwyneth Paltrow during 71st Annual Academy Award wearing a baby pink gown© KMazur

Gwyneth donned the chicest baby pink Ralph Lauren gown back in the late 90s and we're still thinking about it.

