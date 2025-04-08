Fashion and family have long been intertwined, with many renowned fashion houses rooted in familial ties.

As the granddaughter of Philippe Cassegrain - the visionary behind the iconic Le Pliage bag - and daughter of Sophie Delafontaine, Longchamp's creative director, Juliette Poupard Delafontaine has fashion in her DNA.

In her role as the brand's group event director, she orchestrates events that reflect Longchamp's timeless elegance. Juliette's personal style mirrors Longchamp's ethos: a seamless blend of classic sophistication and modern trends.

Whether she's coordinating a high-profile launch or attending a chic soirée, her ensembles exude confidence and grace. Her wardrobe choices often feature Longchamp's signature pieces, reimagined with her unique touch, making her a true ambassador of the brand's heritage and future...

The Fashion Insider Diary: Juliette Poupard Delafontaine

© @juliette.poupard Sequins and shearling for the win Date Night: Juliette pairs a dramatic black maxi with a silver-sleeved shearling jacket, throwing on a sequinned hobo bag for sparkle. It’s retro disco meets Rive Gauche Bank cool-girl.

A Day of Meetings: Juliette masters modern proportions with Longchamp's structured kimono-style black jacket cinched at the waist, paired with creamy ribbed flares and timeless loafers. Her accessories? Effortless—chunky necklace, subtle rings, and a confident smile. © @juliette.poupard Mastering the art of layering

© @juliette.poupard Mum duties but make it fashion A Chic Sunday Stroll: Juliette tones it down for countryside-casual with olive corduroys and burgundy ballet flats - proof she’s a master of the capsule wardrobe. Her relaxed, radiant vibe make this a mum-on-the-go outfit moment.

For The Journey: Juliette rocks printed trousers, a belted navy kimono jacket layered over a cream hoodie, and sporty kicks. Comfort? Check. Cool factor? Sky high. © @juliette.poupard Jet-setting in style

Burgundy dreams and suede scenes. An Evening Soirée: Rich burgundy suede and minimalist tailoring make this belted midi dress a total power move. The short sleeves and understated necklace keep it modern, while her soft waves and gold accents bring the polish.

The Fashion Insider Diary:

Can you describe your personal style in a few words?

I like to have one standout piece while keeping the rest of the look casual and understated. Comfort is key for me, as it allows me to feel strong and empowered.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of fashion events and meetings?

I would go for a bold piece, probably a leather, and pair it with blouses I love. When it comes to shoes, I prefer something both comfortable and feminine.

What are your go-to brands?

To be honest, I usually wear Longchamp for the key pieces of my look. I also mix in a few other Parisian brands, along with niche labels I discover when I travel to the UK, Spain, Japan, and the USA. I tend to avoid logos, as I don’t like wearing anything too branded. I also love incorporating a few sentimental pieces, like clothes from my mum or grandmother, or something I picked up at a market in the south of France.

Do you have inspirations that influence your style choices?

Yes, many! Firstly, I always turn to my grandmother and mother when I want to ensure I’m both elegant and true to myself. I often ask myself, 'If I sent her a picture of my look, what would she say?'—and that thought often guides my style. We’re also surrounded by many incredibly stylish women who share their looks, which can be so inspiring! My friends Léa Meylan, Lilly Sisto, Ramya Giangola, Evie Henderson, Isan Elba, Blanca Miro, and Sarah Lysander are some of the many women whose style I admire.

What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like?

To be honest, it is the same for the daytime, but at night, I love adding a touch of sequins or something a bit more festive!

What are your must-have accessories?

I love bags when they have something unique about them. Whether it's a special fabric or a vibrant colour, I’m drawn to bags that stand out. I don’t like my style to be quiet!

How do you stay up-to-date with the latest trends?

I’m not sure I’d incorporate something into my wardrobe unless I feel truly comfortable wearing it. It has to feel right for me and align with my personal style as I’m all about authenticity. For example, I’ve never really been into the "sportswear style" – even though I love it on other women, I just don’t think sports pants are for me. However, I do get influenced by colour trends! Right now, I’m really into all things brown – it’s my current vibe.

Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

Effortless outfits are built around strong, timeless pieces and knowing your top five wardrobe essentials. You need to identify your go-to items for any occasion – like your favorite pair of jeans, the perfect T-shirt, a cute blouse, or that versatile leather jacket.

Once you’ve nailed those, focus on the accessories that make an impact, like standout bags, shoes, or jewellery These are the game-changers that will elevate a simple look made up of your favorite jeans, shirt, and jacket into something special.

What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for parties?

I always remind myself that I’m hosting a party for Longchamp, so I want to ensure that guests truly feel like they’re experiencing the essence of the brand. To achieve this, I make sure all of our core values are represented throughout the event. Luckily, Longchamp’s brand identity is built on strong values, so when creating a concept, I make sure to check all the boxes: authenticity, savoir-faire, family, energy, optimism, and of course, colour.

The goal is to ensure that guests have a genuine, immersive experience with the brand. It’s about creating a moment where we can all come together and connect through the Longchamp experience. And of course, setting the right ambiance is key. That’s why we carefully choose our guests based on whether they share the same values as us, ensuring that the energy and vibe of the event align perfectly.

How do you balance comfort and style when you have a long day of meetings?

The ready-to-wear piece that has truly changed my life? It’s our kimono jacket! As a young mum, efficiency is key, so I can switch gears into a “fashion businesswoman”, someone who’s stylish, powerful, and confident. Since my role involves a lot of travel, I’m constantly going from long trips to dinners or important meetings. The kimono jacket is always in my bag, and the best part? It never wrinkles. It stays effortlessly elegant all the time, instantly elevating my look. It’s truly a game changer.