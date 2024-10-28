In the October edition of H! Fashion's digital issue, we’re equipping you with everything you need to perfect your party season wardrobe, and Sophia Greene, the founder and fashion director of 5th House PR, is on hand to guide us on everything you need to know.

Sophia’s agency has established itself as the go-to for some of the industry’s most coveted brands, from Palm Noosa to Hunter Bell and Baobab, all entrusted to her London-based firm.

But building a fashion PR empire takes more than just a sharp style and trend awareness — though Sophia’s effortlessly chic approach to everyday dressing is proof she’s mastered both.

"Staying current with fashion trends is an integral part of my job," she tells me. So naturally, we turned to her for the ultimate insider scoop on styling, the coolest brands to watch, and how to curate the perfect outfit for those non-stop workdays...

The Fashion Insider Diary: Sophia Greene

Drinks with the Girls: I opted for silky, flowing pants from Worme, paired with a chic Devore top. This combination allows me to feel both relaxed and ready for a fun night out.

A Day of Meetings: I love to pair crisp pinstripe trousers with a sharp shirt, layered under a vintage leather coat from Portobello Market. This ensemble keeps things interesting while maintaining a polished look.

A Chic Sunday Stroll: Versatility is essential for a day that transitions from nature walks to casual dinners. My favourite vintage Levi's jeans paired with a cute top create an effortless look that's perfect for any Sunday adventure.

Date Night: For a romantic evening out, I embrace my feminine side with a Paco Rabanne floral skirt paired with a structured Paloma Wool top. I love to balance something very girly with a masculine piece that has an edge.

An Evening Soirée: As someone who typically dresses casually, formal events are my chance to go all out! I love supporting emerging designers like Nafsika Skourti, known for creating fairy tale dresses that beautifully accentuate the body. These pieces allow me to feel glamorous and confident for special occasions.

Can you describe your personal style in a few words?

My personal style is a blend of comfort, femininity, and elegance, with a little bit of fun. Working in PR demands versatility – I'm often running between press meetings, brand events, and office work so I will always prioritise comfort but always make sure to throw in a piece with structure to keep it chic. A typical outfit might be a beautifully tailored blazer paired with vintage Levi's and sneakers for day, easily transitioning to heels for evening events. I always keep a pair of cosy slippers under my desk for those long office hours.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of fashion events and meetings?

My go-to outfit for a busy day centres around a perfect pair of vintage Levi's jeans. They're the foundation of my wardrobe – versatile, comfortable, and forever cool. For daytime, I'll pair them with a crisp white tee and a tailored blazer, finished with loafers from Emme Parsons or a pair of ballet pumps. Come evening, I'll swap the tee for a slinky top I've stashed in my bag, switch to heels, and I'm instantly ready for after-work events. It's all about pieces that can seamlessly transition from day to night, keeping me comfortable and stylish throughout my schedule.

What are your go-to brands?

Leset & Skims for perfect basics, Chanel for flats & loafers, Levis (of course), check out @threadwearuk on Instagram for vintage perfection, Prada for blazers & coats (I love the striking feminine shapes) YSL for statement heels, Paloma Wool & Paris Georgia for statement tops, Little Liffner & The Row for Accessories. Soru for chunky statement earrings that lift up every outfit. Selim Mouzanner & Katarina Tarazi for fine jewellery.

Do you have inspirations that influence your style choices?

My first and forever muse will always be Chloe Sevigny, I just love her confidence & authenticity in how she shows herself to the world – I love that she constantly reinvents herself and she has so much fun with it. Her influence reminds me to trust my instincts and always have fun with fashion.

What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like?

My weekday wardrobe is all about versatility and polish. I rely on a capsule of mix-and-match pieces that can take me from client meetings to industry events effortlessly. Think tailored jeans or trousers paired with silk blouses or fine knits, accessorised with statement jewellery. A well-cut blazer is always on hand to sharpen my look.

On weekends, I lean into a more relaxed aesthetic. You'll often find me in vintage denim, oversized knits, and sneakers. It's my time to experiment with more eclectic pieces and playful accessories that might not fit into my work wardrobe. The key difference is in the styling – weekends allow for a more undone, effortless vibe.

How do you stay up-to-date with the latest trends?

Staying current with fashion trends is an integral part of my job. I regularly attend fashion trade shows, follow key influencers and designers on social media, and keep a close eye on street style during fashion weeks. I also make it a point to have regular conversations with buyers, emerging designers and stylists to understand their perspectives.

When it comes to incorporating trends into my wardrobe, I prefer to invest in pieces that align with my personal style and have longevity and if a trend pops up that I love I try to source it second-hand from Vestiaire Collective or consignment stores.

Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

Invest in high-quality basics – they're the foundation of any great outfit Play with proportions – pair loose with fitted, long with short Invest in a great belt – you will have it forever and wear it a lot Experiment with unexpected combinations – like a feminine dress with chunky boots Always have a 'third piece' – a jacket, vest, or statement accessory to complete the look

What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for parties?

Choose one stand-out piece and work around it - I also love to always incorporate something sentimental that can be a conversational piece e.g. a cute silk bag I picked up in Mallorca or a necklace that has a little bit of a story to it.

How do you balance comfort and style when you have a long day of meetings?

A cool pair of sneakers and a blazer always does the job.