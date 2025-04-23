5 Trans fashion pioneers you need to know about 

In recent years, the conversation around transgender rights has intensified, with cultural figures and legal institutions taking centre stage. Author J.K. Rowling has sparked global controversy over her public statements on gender identity, prompting both backlash and (questionable) support. Her stance has highlighted the deep divisions in public discourse around trans rights, particularly in relation to women's spaces and definitions of gender.

At the same time, the US Supreme Court has become a key battleground for trans rights. Cases involving access to gender-affirming healthcare and participation in sports have placed trans issues at the heart of America's legal system. These rulings carry weighty implications - not just for policy, but for the daily lives and dignity of trans individuals across the country.

But while these debates dominate headlines, the trans community has long been shaping culture, especially in the realm of fashion.

From the underground ballrooms of New York to global runways, trans creatives have been pushing boundaries for decades. Icons like Octavia St. Laurent and today’s stars like Hunter Schafer have not only challenged traditional norms but also redefined beauty itself.

Their bold, personal expressions of identity have transformed fashion into a more inclusive, expressive art form - where everyone can be seen.

Discover five trailblazing trans icons who’ve shaped culture, challenged norms, and redefined style. Join us in celebrating the LGBTQ+ community - with pride, purpose, and, of course, impeccable fashion.

5 Trans Pioneers To Know About

© Getty Alex Consani Alex Consani (born July 23, 2003) is an American model and influencer who began her modelling career in 2015, becoming the world’s youngest transgender model at just 12 years old. She signed with IMG Models in 2019 and rose to online prominence in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating comedic TikTok content that garnered her over three million followers by 2024. In the same year, she made history as the first transgender model to win the Fashion Award for Model of the Year and to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

© Getty Images Hunter Schafer Hunter Schafer is an American actress, model, and activist best known for her role as Jules in HBO’s Euphoria. Before her acting debut, Hunter walked the runway for top fashion houses including Prada, Dior, and Miu Miu. As a trans woman, she uses her platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, particularly trans visibility and inclusion. A former plaintiff in an ACLU lawsuit challenging discriminatory bathroom bills in North Carolina, Schafer has become a voice for her generation - merging activism, art, and androgynous fashion to redefine modern beauty and identity.

© Jacopo M. Raule Munroe Bergdorf Munroe Bergdorf is a British model, writer, and activist who has become a leading voice for trans rights, racial justice, and inclusive feminism. She made history as the first transgender model for L’Oréal UK, sparking critical conversations about representation in beauty. Though her time with the brand ended controversially, it amplified her impact as a public speaker and author. The star has since worked with UN Women UK and published her acclaimed memoir, Transitional. Known for her outspoken honesty and style, she continues to challenge stereotypes while pushing for equity and systemic change in media and fashion.

© Getty Images Honey Dijon Never one to miss a London-based fashion party, Honey Dijon is a trailblazing DJ, producer, and fashion icon from Chicago whose influence spans music, art, and identity. A fixture in the global club scene, she’s known for her genre-defying sets and deep-rooted connection to house music’s Black and queer origins. As a proud trans woman, Honey has used her platform to advocate for inclusivity both behind the decks and within the fashion world, collaborating with brands like Louis Vuitton and Dior. Her cultural fluency and fearless authenticity have positioned her as a fierce muse and activist.