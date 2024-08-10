The Fashion Insider Diary: Jeneé Naylor spills the tea on her ultimate style hacks

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



She may be American, but Jeneé Naylor's role in fashion has an impact on the industry across the globe.

Jeneé has almost half a million Instagram followers, over 250k Youtube subscribers and over 350k on TikTok, as well as her own fashion collection with Target. She's not just a style icon, she's an expert.

Her YouTube talk show Style Unlocked sees her sit down with "super stylish individuals" to get all their fashion secrets. Now the role has reversed, as the super stylish individual herself spills the tea on her own swoon-worthy style with H Fashion.

Her wardrobe is brimming with pieces from the most illustrious designers on the planet, from Ferragamo to Saint Laurent, but her top tip? "A great insider tip from a fashionista is knowing when to buy and when to borrow."

Jeneé's tips, from restyling her wardrobe at the weekends to having a go-to uniform for lazier days, makes fashion accessible, fun and easier than one might think, which is reflected in her views towards her role in the industry: "I pride myself on being a resource for my community; hence my talk show on YouTube Style Unlocked, which is rooted in helping others identify their personal style and finding joy in the process."

The sartorial maestro shares five of her go-to outfits, along with every styling tip you could possibly need, with H Fashion:

The Fashion Insider Diary: Jeneé Naylor

Date Night Extra but casual is my motto, and this date night outfit does just that. This gorgeous dress is by Nadine Merabi, and I paired it with some heels from Alaia and this elevated clutch by Jimmy Choo.



A day of meetings This super chic, two-piece Ferragamo suede set was the perfect outfit for a day of meetings in NYC earlier this spring. I love how the Ferragamocheetah-print sandals really set it off; plus they were super comfortable.

Drinks with the girls Hands down one of my favourite looks because this outfit embodies my personality and style perfectly! I found this Dries Van Noten coat first and stumbled across the dress about a year later (it was meant to be). I got the dress tailored to give a mini dress effect and I’m still just so obsessed! The bag is by Gucci and the boots (which are incredibly comfortable) are by Bluemarine.



A chic Sunday stroll

Possibly the most comfortable, yet stylish silk dress in my closet is this piece by Rodarte. Silk maxi dresses give me the breathability, casualness, and elevation I like when I’m trying to achieve a more relaxed, but put-together look.



An evening soirée A great insider tip from a fashionista is knowing when to buy and when to borrow. This dress by Rick Owens was the perfect look for a Black Tie Affair, and I was able to borrow it from The Show Must Go On! It’s a L.A.-based sustainable luxury wardrobe rental studio that also provides a styling concierge.

The Fashion Insider Low-Down:

Can you describe your personal style in a few words? How does it reflect your role in the fashion industry?

I would describe my personal style as elevated, edgy, and timeless. I love playing around with the juxtaposition of shapes and sizes, and really enjoy classic silhouettes that have a unique twist. I tend to gravitate towards neutrals and enjoy revitalising trends I grew up with from the 90s. The confidence from knowing my personal style and how it drives me to curate my wardrobe really ignites a passion to help others find their very own personal style. I pride myself on being a resource for my community; hence my talk show on YouTube Style Unlocked, which is rooted in helping others identify their personal style and finding joy in the process.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of fashion events and meetings? How do you balance comfort and style?

In terms of my go-to outfit for a busy fashionable day, I love wearing easygoing maxi and midi dresses in the spring/summer seasons. They give comfort and breathability and are typically the perfect blank canvas to style up with shoes and accessories. For the cooler months, my go-to outfit for a fashionable day of meetings is a structured, oversized suit with a prominent shoulder pad. I love an oversized suit because they provide the perfect amount of practical comfort while allowing me to feel empowered, confident, and stylish. I don’t compromise style for comfort; to me, they very much go hand-in-hand.

What are your go-to brands?

Khaite is by far one of my favourite brands. I love how classic, timeless, and cool its pieces are. I’m also a big fan of Loewe and how it crafts and creates pieces from a fun, playful, and artistic lens. When it comes to quality accessories and intricate details, Bottega Veneta is one of my favourites. Last but not least, Saint-Laurent is also another one of my go-to brands. The style, cut, and silhouette of its pieces tend to play on trends from some of my fashion eras during the 80s and 90s and truly speak to my personal style.

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

When it comes to my style choices, I would say that I’m more inspired by different eras of time versus an individual person. For instance, I really pull a lot of inspiration from the late 80s and 90s, be it pop culture, music, or movies of those eras. They truly impact my style the most.

Weekdays can be hectic. What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

As a full-time entrepreneur and content creator, I have the luxury of crafting my weekday schedule and tend to plan my weeks so they have both balance and productivity. Because comfort is consistently a goal of mine when getting dressed, most of the pieces in my wardrobe are both stylish and comfortable in nature, which really gives me a lot of options when working from home. I love a casual, but elevated two-piece set or a maxi dress in the summer when working from home. Both options give fashion, comfort, and ease all at the same time. When it comes to the weekends, I really like to have fun and match the vibe of whatever activity or event I’m attending. That’s when I bring out the unique heels, fun handbags, and my ‘casual but extra’ accessories to really curate a look. The weekends are the perfect chance to truly express my personal style by re-wearing and restyling pieces that are already in my closet!

Accessories can make or break an outfit. What are your must-have accessories,and how do you use them to elevate your look?

My favourite must-have accessory is a good, oversized travel tote. The Andiamo Intrecciato tote by Bottega is probably my current favourite travel bag. If you know me then you know sunglasses are another must-have accessory that I can always rely on to elevate my look. My sunglasses collection is equipped for any and every occasion. I have a few indoor/outdoor pairs, some cat-eye options, a few overly dramatic ones, and many, many more!

In the fashion world, trends are constantly evolving. How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

As a fashion lover and consumer, I enjoy staying up to date on fashion shows and staying in the know through some of my favourite outlets that keep me up to date on the latest and greatest within the fashion world. If there is an emerging trend that I genuinely like and gravitate towards, I’ll definitely incorporate it as authentically as I can into my wardrobe. However, I tend to stay true to the timeless and classic elements of my personal style and really only pursue trends that feel in alignment with my persona.

Many people admire the way fashion insiders put together outfits effortlessly. Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

The first and most important step in being able to put together outfits effortlessly is understanding your personal style. What are the things, shapes, textures, etc. that you like and dislike wearing? What are you most comfortable and confident in? What are the pieces that make you feel more self-conscious and restricted? Understanding your personal style will help you shop better and gravitate towards pieces that are more cohesive in building your individualized wardrobe.○ Another, more practical tip, is getting as familiar as you can with the clothes that are already in your closet. Purging is a great way to keep your wardrobe updated with your current style, while also making room for new items. Arranging your wardrobe in a way that’s easy to see and sort through will create a better experience when getting dressed. You’ll realize you have way more pieces to work with than originally thought.○ Overall, the art of styling is a muscle that you have to work on to improve. The more you style and restyle things, the better you’ll get at it!

Fashion insiders often attend high-profile events and parties. What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

When it comes to creating a memorable look for an evening soiree, I always start by determining how I want to look and feel. What is the vibe I’m trying to achieve within the context of the event I’m attending? Typically, I’ll stick to silhouettes and colours that I know I’ll feel comfortable in; whether it's an all-black look that I can have fun styling, or a certain neckline that will give me the most confidence. From there, I use my accessories to add a fun, unexpected twist in order to elevate the look and feel my absolute best.

The fashion industry can be demanding. How do you balance comfort and style when you have long days of meetings and appointments?

If I know I have a busy day ahead of me, I’ll always make sure to pack a pair of flats and keep an oversized tote nearby to ensure I have some of my go-to fashion essentials on hand (safety pins, stain remover, etc.). Having a go-to uniform is also a helpful tool for those super busy days where you want to look stylish, but might not have time to craft a fully thought-out outfit. My summer uniform, for instance, is a relaxed maxi dress, paired with either a nice blazer or cardigan and a cool but comfortable pair of sandals.

