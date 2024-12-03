Who is Model of The Year winner Alex Consani?

Monday, December 2 saw many famed faces win big at The Fashion Awards 2024, including designer Tom Ford, musician A$AP Rocky and milliner Stephen Jones.

While the night was about celebrating the achievements of fashion icons, new faces were also platformed for all to commend. Included in the mix of accolade-scooping figures was American model Alex Consani.

© Getty Alex Consani backstage at Diesel SS25

Who is Alex Consani?

Alex Monette Consani (born July 23, 2003) is an American model and influencer who began her modelling career in 2015, becoming the world’s youngest transgender model at just 12 years old. She signed with IMG Models in 2019 and rose to online prominence in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating comedic TikTok content that garnered her over three million followers by 2024. In the same year, she made history as the first transgender model to win the Fashion Award for Model of the Year and to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

© Getty Alex Consani on the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in October 2024

How did her career begin?

Alex started out on TikTok, sharing Gen Z-oriented comedic videos under the username captincroook and the moniker Miss Mawma, amassing over 700,000 followers by 2022. After graduating from Petaluma High School in 2021, she started attending Pace University with scholarships from the Petaluma Educational Foundation. That year, she made her runway debut for Tom Ford in New York City and was included in GLAAD’s ‘20 Under 20’ list honouring LGBTQ changemakers.

© Getty The American star took home The Model of The Year Award

By 2022, Consani walked runways for Versace and Alexander McQueen and gained 1.4 million TikTok followers by 2023. Vogue named her a standout model of Spring/Summer 2023 after appearances for Boss, Burberry, Chloé, Roberto Cavalli, and Coperni. She became the face of Jean Paul Gaultier's collaboration with KNWLS and modelled exclusively for Conner Ives' Spring/Summer 2024 collection. In 2024, she starred in music videos for JT’s Okay and Charli XCX’s 360, while surpassing three million TikTok followers. She also became the first openly transgender woman nominated for the Fashion Award for Model of the Year.

What accolades has she won?

The star took home The Model of The Year Award at The Fashion Awards 2024. “I'm the first trans woman to win this award!" she said during in her speech, adding: "But I can't accept this award without thanking those who came before me, specifically the Black trans women who really fought for the space I'm in today – Dominique Jackson, Connie Fleming, Aaron Rose Phillips and countless more who fought for the space that allowed me to flourish today."

For the British-based bash, the catwalk connoisseur wore a cargo-esque mini dress featuring a Union Jack scarf accent by fellow nominee Dilara Findikoglu.