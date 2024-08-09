H Fashion Guest List: the most exclusive parties throughout August 2024

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It's taken until August for the sun to finally play ball in London, whereas the fashion set has been sizzling all summer long.

The month marks the start of the spring/summer fashion weeks, where guests in Copenhagen have kicked us off with a serious slew of street style looks. In the UK, industry tastemakers, sartorial icons and the chicest socialites have been stepping out to celebrate the summer in style, from festivals to fashion launches.

MORE: H Fashion Guest List: The most exclusive London parties in July 2024

READ: H Fashion Guest List: The most exclusive London parties in June 2024

Scroll on to see who's been spotted where this August...

Annie's x Connor Ives

Name a more iconic It-girl collaboration this season, we'll wait...

Designers Annie Doble and Connor Ives have teamed up to create an exclusive Demi-couture capsule collection, using shawls sourced from Annie’s personal collection of vintage textiles to create dreamy pieces that put a contemporary edge of 1920s dressing. As brands associated with London's fashion elite, it was only fitting that they held a lavish celebration, in Ibiza with the crème de la crème of cool-girls.

© Instagram /@anniesibiza Annie Doble and Lila Moss

© Instagram /@jazzydelisser Jazzy De Lisser

© Instagram /@anniesibiza Connoe Ives and Annie Doble

Well-dressed at Wilderness

From August 1 to August 4, the annual Wilderness Festival took place, drawing in stylish guests by the bucket load. The notoriously chic occasion held in Charlbury, Oxfordshire (if a festival is held in the same area that Soho Farmhouse resides, it's unsurprising the guest list is top-notch) saw Audi host an event on the Sunday for stylish VIPs. American British ballet dancer Eric Underwood, designer Kimberley Garner and H Fashion's Editor Natalie Salmon and professional MUA Yasmin Salmon were among those fashionably frolicking at the exclusive event.

© Getty Eric Underwood

© Getty Kara Marni and Kimberley Garner