10 It-girls who missed the Met Gala 2025: Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber and more

Each spring, the Met Gala blasts onto our agendas, bringing with it swathes of innovative design, theatrical excess and high fashion celebration with it.

This year’s spectacle was themed Superfine: Tailoring Black Style - taking Black dandyism as its focal point. The event explored how clothing and style have been crucial to shaping Black identities throughout the Atlantic diaspora.

Safe to say, the A-listers brought their A-game. Stars including Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and Zendaya turned out unforgettable looks, all of which celebrated the fine art of tailoring and unmatched Black talent.

However, certain familiar faces were noticeably absent from the bash. A handful of Met Gala veterans, spanning actors to musicians and models did not grace those famous steps - leading fans to wonder why.

Take a look at which stars were not in attendance at the Met Gala 2025 below:

10 It-girls who missed the Met Gala 2025:

© Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski This year marks a decade since Emily Ratajkowski made her Met Gala debut, but the model chose to sit this one out. She was notably absent from the red carpet in New York City and remained quiet on social media throughout the day.

© Getty Images Simone Ashley Bridgerton's Simone Ashley was also not in attendance at the bash, despite gracing the scene last year in Prabal Gurung. The star was recently working in Miami with brand IWC Schaffhausen - which might explain her absence.

© WireImage Kaia Gerber A fellow Met muse, model and actress Kaia Gerber was missed at this year's stunning installation. Having attended the Met Gala 2024 in custom Prada, the Malibu cool-girl opted to skip the 'do this year.

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Lady Gaga Considering she loves to make an entrance (but not quite as much as we love witnessing it), Lady Gaga was a big name not to attend this year. However, she had a good excuse. The singer just performed in Rio de Janeiro and is set to hit the stage in Singapore, so a quick pitstop in NYC probably wasn't uber-convenient.

© Getty Images Zoë Kravitz Despite being spotted in NYC on said very special Monday in May, Zoë Kravitz decided to keep things casual and miss the Met this year. While we were disappointed not to see her and her impeccable style grace the scene, we too can't resist a cosy night in.



© WireImage Taylor Swift Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were noticeably absent from the 2025 Met Gala on May 5, despite being invited to fashion’s biggest night. The couple hasn’t been publicly seen together since March 14, following a period of downtime. According to TMZ, their absence was due to their demanding work schedules ramping back up.

© WireImage Nicola Peltz Beckham Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham withdrew from this year's Met Gala - meaning no cute power couple dressing for us. According to The Sun, the duo cancelled their appearance over the weekend, choosing instead to remain in London.

© Getty Images Ariana Grande While her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo dazzled on the red carpet, Ariana Grande decided to dodge the spotlight at the Met Gala this year. The singer-actress has been keeping a low profile since the Wicked buzz died down - so perhaps some R&R was needed for the multi-hyphenate.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez After co-chairing last year’s Met Gala, Jennifer Lopez opted to skip this year’s star-studded affair. Her absence is likely due to scheduling conflicts, including filming Office Romance and hosting the upcoming AMAs.