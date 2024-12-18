Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicola Peltz Beckham’s most stunning outfits of 2024
Subscribe
Nicola Peltz Beckham’s most stunning outfits of 2024
Digital Cover culture

Nicola Peltz Beckham’s best outfits of 2024

Brooklyn Beckham's wife has had a standout sartorial year - let's take a look back 

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Known for her love of Y2K-inspired fashion, Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicola has embraced bold, playful looks throughout 2024. 

Low-rise jeans, baby T-shirts and itsy-bitsy pieces have become key components of her signature wardrobe. And don’t forget her penchant for absolutely massive platforms (as spotted at her 2022 wedding).

She’s famously a fan of vintage pieces boasting classic Versace and Prada in her wardrobe, sitting alongside the much coveted Hermès Birkin bag. 

This image shows two individuals standing close together, both dressed in fashionable and stylish clothing. The person on the left is wearing a checkered, oversized blazer over a white t-shirt with partially visible text, paired with light-wash blue jeans. They have short, tousled dark brown hair and a calm expression with a slight smile. The person on the right is wearing an elaborate, sheer, long-sleeve top with floral lace details and small, white embroidered flowers throughout. The sheer fabric reveals a black lace bra underneath. They are also wearing high-waisted, relaxed-fit blue jeans and holding a black leather handbag with a handle. Their long, dark brown hair is sleek and parted in the middle, and they have a bold makeup look with defined eyes and lips. They appear confident and poised, standing with their hand on their hip. Both individuals are standing against a plain, dark background, and the lighting is bright, highlighting their outfits and features. The overall tone of the image suggests a high-fashion event or appearance.© Getty Images
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham at the Valentino show in Paris

The Lola actress also has access to her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham’s archive. It is difficult for us to put into words how green-eyed with envy that makes us. (Victoria, if you’re reading this, where is the Say You’ll Be There vinyl catsuit and can we borrow it?)

This image features two individuals standing together in front of a textured brown wall with the large word "GIVENCHY" prominently displayed above them. They are both dressed in elegant, coordinated black outfits. The person on the left is wearing a tailored black suit with a white dress shirt underneath. The suit jacket has a slightly modern cut with a cinched waist detail. They are also wearing black dress shoes, and they hold a pair of sunglasses in one hand. Their hair is styled in a slightly messy, voluminous look, and they are smiling subtly. The person on the right is also wearing a stylish black suit but with a more fashion-forward design. The suit jacket is cinched at the waist with a decorative clip, creating a sculpted silhouette. Underneath, a white collared shirt is visible. They pair the suit with wide-legged black pants and platform black shoes. They are accessorizing with a small, structured black handbag that features intricate black floral details and a silver chain handle. Their hair is styled in a chic updo with bangs, and their makeup includes defined eyes and lips, giving a polished and striking look. Both individuals are standing close together, with the person on the left placing their arm around the other in a supportive gesture. The overall tone of the image conveys high-fashion elegance and sophistication, likely at a designer event or show.© Getty Images
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz at the Givenchy show

This year Nicola has hit the red carpet, often opting for trousers (bootcut naturally) with daring cut-outs and lashings of leather. And let's not forget the Cher inspired two-piece that she wore for Halloween

So as the year winds down, let’s take a look back at Nicola's best outfits of the last 12 months...

Nicola Peltz Beckham's best outfits of 2024:

1/14

All-Black Balmain © WWD via Getty Images

All-Black Balmain

Nicola opted for co-ordinating monochrome with Brooklyn for the Balmain show in Paris.

2/14

Victoria Beckham Corset© Getty Images

Victoria Beckham Corset

The actress dazzled in a  crisp white corset by Victoria Beckham with matching low-rise trousers for the Lola premiere (her directorial debut) at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles.

3/14

Roger Vivier Vision © Getty Images for Roger Vivier

Roger Vivier Vision

Oh she does love a corset! We're big fans of this cute kitty version paired with a leather pencil skirt the star wore to a Roger Vivier event.

4/14

Halloween Dream

Halloween Dream

The director looked flawless in a Cher outfit for Halloween this year, complete with Brooklyn and a Sonny-worthy moustache.

5/14

Revolve Radiance© Getty Images for Revolve

Revolve Radiance

Nicola oozed timeless charm in a cropped white blazer and her go-to low-rise for the Revolve Holiday Shop Grange Opening at The Grove in Los Angeles.

6/14

Coperni Creation© Getty Images for ENTER Works

Coperni Creation

Taking the micro-shorts trend to its absolute extreme for a Cloud 23 launch party, the Hollywood insider stunned in Valentino shoes and a Coperni bag. 

7/14

Courrèges Co-Ord© Getty Images

Courrèges Co-Ord

The star was joined by her husband for fashion week wearing a pristine head-to-toe white at the Courrèges show in Paris, both wearing the cool-girl label.

8/14

Citrus Chanel© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Exp

Citrus Chanel

The 29-year-old made a splash at the Louvre Abu Dhabi in a pastel tweed print courtesy of Chanel.

9/14

Bridal Beckham© GC Images

Bridal Beckham

Nicola's beloved Valentino pumps teamed with a Victoria Beckham bag were the look of choice as she paid a visit to The Today Show. 

10/14

Biker Babe © Dave Benett/Getty Images for Exp

Biker Babe

Nicola beamed alongside Brooklyn wearing a pillar box red biker jacket (Nicola is a fan of the classic shape) with co-ordinating accessories and retro sunglasses.

11/14

Mugler Magic© Getty Images

Mugler Magic

There's low-rise and then there's whatever's happening here. Looking sensational in a matching two piece for the Mugler show in Paris, the actress celebrated the iconic brand in all-black.

12/14

Hell For Leather© GC Images

Hell For Leather

Here, you'll see the star in leather, denim and - you guessed it - a pair of mega platforms leaving their hotel in Paris. A big yes from us.

13/14

In-Law Excellence© WWD via Getty Images

In-Law Excellence

The couple united at the AW24 Victoria Beckham show at the Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild in Paris - with Nicola wearing a red mini dress and nude fishnets. 

14/14

Suited and Booted© WireImage for Victoria Beckham

Suited and Booted

Stepping out for Victoria Beckham round two at the SS25 show in Paris, the style maven dazzled in in a backless tuxedo top and coordinating trousers. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Culture

See more

Read More