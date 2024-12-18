Known for her love of Y2K-inspired fashion, Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicola has embraced bold, playful looks throughout 2024.
Low-rise jeans, baby T-shirts and itsy-bitsy pieces have become key components of her signature wardrobe. And don’t forget her penchant for absolutely massive platforms (as spotted at her 2022 wedding).
You may also like
She’s famously a fan of vintage pieces boasting classic Versace and Prada in her wardrobe, sitting alongside the much coveted Hermès Birkin bag.
The Lola actress also has access to her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham’s archive. It is difficult for us to put into words how green-eyed with envy that makes us. (Victoria, if you’re reading this, where is the Say You’ll Be There vinyl catsuit and can we borrow it?)
This year Nicola has hit the red carpet, often opting for trousers (bootcut naturally) with daring cut-outs and lashings of leather. And let's not forget the Cher inspired two-piece that she wore for Halloween.
So as the year winds down, let’s take a look back at Nicola's best outfits of the last 12 months...
Nicola Peltz Beckham's best outfits of 2024:
1/14
All-Black Balmain
Nicola opted for co-ordinating monochrome with Brooklyn for the Balmain show in Paris.
2/14
Victoria Beckham Corset
The actress dazzled in a crisp white corset by Victoria Beckham with matching low-rise trousers for the Lola premiere (her directorial debut) at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles.
3/14
Roger Vivier Vision
Oh she does love a corset! We're big fans of this cute kitty version paired with a leather pencil skirt the star wore to a Roger Vivier event.
4/14
Halloween Dream
The director looked flawless in a Cher outfit for Halloween this year, complete with Brooklyn and a Sonny-worthy moustache.
5/14
Revolve Radiance
Nicola oozed timeless charm in a cropped white blazer and her go-to low-rise for the Revolve Holiday Shop Grange Opening at The Grove in Los Angeles.
6/14
Coperni Creation
Taking the micro-shorts trend to its absolute extreme for a Cloud 23 launch party, the Hollywood insider stunned in Valentino shoes and a Coperni bag.
7/14
Courrèges Co-Ord
The star was joined by her husband for fashion week wearing a pristine head-to-toe white at the Courrèges show in Paris, both wearing the cool-girl label.
8/14
Citrus Chanel
The 29-year-old made a splash at the Louvre Abu Dhabi in a pastel tweed print courtesy of Chanel.
9/14
Bridal Beckham
Nicola's beloved Valentino pumps teamed with a Victoria Beckham bag were the look of choice as she paid a visit to The Today Show.
10/14
Biker Babe
Nicola beamed alongside Brooklyn wearing a pillar box red biker jacket (Nicola is a fan of the classic shape) with co-ordinating accessories and retro sunglasses.
11/14
Mugler Magic
There's low-rise and then there's whatever's happening here. Looking sensational in a matching two piece for the Mugler show in Paris, the actress celebrated the iconic brand in all-black.
12/14
Hell For Leather
Here, you'll see the star in leather, denim and - you guessed it - a pair of mega platforms leaving their hotel in Paris. A big yes from us.
13/14
In-Law Excellence
The couple united at the AW24 Victoria Beckham show at the Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild in Paris - with Nicola wearing a red mini dress and nude fishnets.
14/14
Suited and Booted
Stepping out for Victoria Beckham round two at the SS25 show in Paris, the style maven dazzled in in a backless tuxedo top and coordinating trousers.
Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more