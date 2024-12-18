Known for her love of Y2K-inspired fashion, Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicola has embraced bold, playful looks throughout 2024.

Low-rise jeans, baby T-shirts and itsy-bitsy pieces have become key components of her signature wardrobe. And don’t forget her penchant for absolutely massive platforms (as spotted at her 2022 wedding).

She’s famously a fan of vintage pieces boasting classic Versace and Prada in her wardrobe, sitting alongside the much coveted Hermès Birkin bag.

© Getty Images Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham at the Valentino show in Paris

The Lola actress also has access to her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham’s archive. It is difficult for us to put into words how green-eyed with envy that makes us. (Victoria, if you’re reading this, where is the Say You’ll Be There vinyl catsuit and can we borrow it?)

© Getty Images Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz at the Givenchy show

This year Nicola has hit the red carpet, often opting for trousers (bootcut naturally) with daring cut-outs and lashings of leather. And let's not forget the Cher inspired two-piece that she wore for Halloween.

So as the year winds down, let’s take a look back at Nicola's best outfits of the last 12 months...

Nicola Peltz Beckham's best outfits of 2024:

1/ 14 © WWD via Getty Images All-Black Balmain Nicola opted for co-ordinating monochrome with Brooklyn for the Balmain show in Paris.

2/ 14 © Getty Images Victoria Beckham Corset The actress dazzled in a crisp white corset by Victoria Beckham with matching low-rise trousers for the Lola premiere (her directorial debut) at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles.

3/ 14 © Getty Images for Roger Vivier Roger Vivier Vision Oh she does love a corset! We're big fans of this cute kitty version paired with a leather pencil skirt the star wore to a Roger Vivier event.

4/ 14 Halloween Dream The director looked flawless in a Cher outfit for Halloween this year, complete with Brooklyn and a Sonny-worthy moustache.

5/ 14 © Getty Images for Revolve Revolve Radiance Nicola oozed timeless charm in a cropped white blazer and her go-to low-rise for the Revolve Holiday Shop Grange Opening at The Grove in Los Angeles.

6/ 14 © Getty Images for ENTER Works Coperni Creation Taking the micro-shorts trend to its absolute extreme for a Cloud 23 launch party, the Hollywood insider stunned in Valentino shoes and a Coperni bag.

7/ 14 © Getty Images Courrèges Co-Ord The star was joined by her husband for fashion week wearing a pristine head-to-toe white at the Courrèges show in Paris, both wearing the cool-girl label.

8/ 14 © Dave Benett/Getty Images for Exp Citrus Chanel The 29-year-old made a splash at the Louvre Abu Dhabi in a pastel tweed print courtesy of Chanel.

9/ 14 © GC Images Bridal Beckham Nicola's beloved Valentino pumps teamed with a Victoria Beckham bag were the look of choice as she paid a visit to The Today Show.

10/ 14 © Dave Benett/Getty Images for Exp Biker Babe Nicola beamed alongside Brooklyn wearing a pillar box red biker jacket (Nicola is a fan of the classic shape) with co-ordinating accessories and retro sunglasses.

11/ 14 © Getty Images Mugler Magic There's low-rise and then there's whatever's happening here. Looking sensational in a matching two piece for the Mugler show in Paris, the actress celebrated the iconic brand in all-black.

12/ 14 © GC Images Hell For Leather Here, you'll see the star in leather, denim and - you guessed it - a pair of mega platforms leaving their hotel in Paris. A big yes from us.

13/ 14 © WWD via Getty Images In-Law Excellence The couple united at the AW24 Victoria Beckham show at the Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild in Paris - with Nicola wearing a red mini dress and nude fishnets.