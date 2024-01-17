Brooklyn Beckham has 70 tattoos dedicated to Nicola Peltz

The Beckham men make no secret how utterly obsessed they are with their wives.

David has publicly supported Victora for as long as we can remember, from wearing Posh Spice t-shirts to sitting front row at her fashion shows, and it appears his eldest son Brooklyn is following in his footsteps.

A new TikTok explained that 70% of his tattoo-clad body is permanent art dedicated to his wife - actress and film director Nicola Peltz, whom he married in 2022.

Celebrity vlogger Amanda Christine shared close-ups of Brooklyn's tattoos and explained: “Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has 100 tattoos, and 70 of them are dedicated to Nicola.”

From his wedding vows to a sketch of her eyes, here's a breakdown of his love-filled ink...

Brooklyn's tattoos include: a sketch of Nicola on his deltoid, song lyrics that Nicola walked down the aisle to at their wedding, the word ‘married’ on his outer left hand, his entire wedding vows on his bicep, Nicola’s eyes on his neck accompanied by a letter she wrote to him when they were engaged, the word ‘lover’ on his left index finger, an 'N' with a love heart on his ring finger and the words 'Nicola Anne Peltz' and ‘baby’ on his hand.

‘Peltz’ is scrawled across his chest and January 9 on his arm - Nicola’s birthday, followed by a poem dedicated to her.

He's even got tattoos in honour of her matriarchal family members. In honour of Nicola’s grandma who she lost the day before her 25th birthday, he got her name ‘Gina’ tattooed, along with Gina’s prayer, written in her handwriting. He also has rosary beads tattooed on his arm, which resemble the beads owned by Nicola's mother Claudia.

A lot to take in? Same.

It’s fair to say Brooklyn has set the bar ridiculously high as we lead up to Valentine’s Day...