Your guide to a luxurious stay in Belek, Turkey

At the crossroads of Europe and Asia lies Turkey (officially the Republic of Türkiye), a country laden in sensorial richness. Here, east-meets-west flavours, histories and lifestyles blend into an enthralling culture that keeps holidaymakers coming back year after year.

Destinations like Istanbul, Marmaris and Antalya are well-trodden favourites, each offering a distinct taste of Turkish life. But venture a little further down the southern coast and you'll reach the Turkish Riviera, a region brimming with charming, lesser-known towns, sprawling golf courses and tree-lined boulevards.

Among them is Belek, a neighbourhood in the Serik district, renowned for its spas and mineral waters. It also boasts more than 30 hotels with official 4-star and 5-star ratings, making it a perfect escape for travellers seeking both relaxation and luxury.

Here's how H! Fashion recommends planning your trip...

Ela Excellence has swim-up 'lake houses' BOOK NOW WHERE TO STAY: Standing proudly on the glittering coastline, Ela Excellence Resort Belek is a 5-star retreat that does nothing in half measures. It offers a range of accommodation options, from villas and rooftop suites with private jacuzzis to swim-up ‘lake houses’, spacious duplexes ideal for families and intimate rooms for two. Each one offers unparalleled views of the sparkling ocean, the stunning Belek forest or the resort grounds. A stay in one of the villas – such as Villa Ela Palace, which accommodates up to 12 adults – affords VIP privileges: a private butler, access to the beach suite, complimentary laundry service and exclusive dining benefits, including premium room service and a bespoke breakfast menu. Deluxe airport transfers and lounge access at Antalya International Airport are also included.

WHAT TO DO: Unlimited adventure and creativity await children up to age 17 at Everland, a 5,000m² spacious play zone nestled in the forest, just a stone's throw from Belek's sun-kissed coastline. It was designed with imagination and exploration in mind. For thrill seekers (young or otherwise), an adrenaline rush awaits at the on-site waterpark, complete with slides, splash pads and plenty of areas for relaxed floating. Ela Excellence also has a private beach with it's own pier that's at the heart of the action, while also offering plenty of space for sun-soaked respite. Children and teens can also make use of Everland Kid's World, which hosts daily activities and clubs. Those in need of respite can unwind on Ela Excellence's private veacg LEARN MORE

ElaZen spa has an extensive treatment menu BOOK NOW WHERE TO WELLNESS: Adults can unwind at ElaZen, the on-site spa at Ela Excellence with private treatment huts, Turkish baths and over 200 massage options to indulge in. And recognising that R&R looks different for everybody, the resort offers activities such as yoga, trampoline sessions, water gymnastics, paddle tennis and more, for no extra cost. There’s also the option to book a personal training session, as well as private swimming or tennis lessons. What better way to rejuvenate the body than in a state-of-the-art fitness hub bathed in abundant sunlight?