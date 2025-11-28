Dreaming of a luxury trip to Cyprus? Here’s exactly an Editor would plan it

For travellers who want great food, mood-boosting weather and a touch of history, Cyprus is an easy win. The island has long mastered the balance of laid-back Mediterranean living, but it offers more than just that. From archaeological landmarks to a buzzy dining scene, and traditional tavernas to serene spa trips, Cyprus’ charm is worth exploring.
As a fashion editor, here’s my insider-approved guide to visiting the island in style.
WHERE TO STAY:
For those wanting to indulge in a truly restful trip, one hotel stands out from the rest: Amara. Situated in Limassol, the high-end resort is where to book if you’re after sophisticated luxury, and is the sister property to Elysium in Paphos, which has recently undergone a ten million euros refurbishment. The rooms and suites in Amara (of which there are 207) are designed minimalist but warm, in soothing neutrals with a pop of blue, all offering a 180° view of the sea. The details include polished marble bathrooms with spa-like amenities, floor to ceiling windows and handy vanity chests, all gracefully curated, adding an air of opulence without feeling over-the-top.
But it’s the infinity pools that are the real showstopper of the hotel. With three in total, you’ll be spoiled for choice on where to take a dip. The largest, and most popular, sparkles at the heart of the hotel overlooking a stretch of azure beach and surrounded by perfectly landscaped shrubs and greenery. It really does appear to pour straight into the Mediterranean and has a good portion of shaded beds for those who prefer to stay out of the sun.
Why I loved it:The hotel really is a place for rejuvenation and restoration. It is calming, peaceful and grounding. Beyond the serene atmosphere, it also houses an impeccably curated boutique filled with chic homeware and interior pieces, plus a small art shop that’s worth browsing - trust me.
WHAT TO DO:
While Amara is the sort of hotel you happily sink into without leaving, I recommend spending a couple of days exploring Limassol and the nearby Paphos, which is a 30 minute drive away. The latter is home to the famous Paphos Archaeological Park (which includes monuments from the 4th century BC to the Middle Ages) and the Tomb of the Kings Archaeological Site, which, despite the name, isn’t a burial site for royals.
You can book a group tour or explore the sites at leisure, and I’d recommend the former if you really want to delve into the history. Nearby these sites is a marina, with lively tavernas and souvenir shops where you can pick up a Cypriot keepsake or have lunch overlooking the seafront.
Back at base, make use of the serene spaces at the hotel spa, inclusive of a decked out gym, outdoor seawater infinity pool, hair salon and nail bar. Treatments span from deep tissue massages to facials using Cosmedix, and full body scrubs.
Why I loved it: Granted, it’s hard to peel yourself away from the hotel, but well worth a trip to local heritage sites to gaze upon the incredible architecture and mosaic designs of the past. Don’t forget to take your camera!
WHERE TO EAT:
Let’s start with breakfast, which is a main affair at Amara. A buffet concept like no other, you can fill up on freshly baked pastries, charcuterie, fruit and yoghurt or hot food, and traditional delicacies in-between.
The hotel’s three world-class restaurants mean evenings are also an event. Nobu Matsuhisa’s signature black cod tastes even better when you’re eating it by the sea, and Ristorante Locatelli, helmed by the celebrated Giorgio Locatelli, serves up rich truffle pastas that taste like Italy in a bowl. As any sensible restaurant would attest, the truffle menu is only available at selected times throughout the year, around truffle hunting season.
Why I loved it:The buffet breakfast is, quite literally, one of the best I’ve ever sampled, plus you can even order bubbles. For foodies, like me, it’s a real treat and starts each day off on a high.