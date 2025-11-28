Dreaming of a luxury trip to Cyprus? Here’s exactly an Editor would plan it

WHERE TO STAY:

For those wanting to indulge in a truly restful trip, one hotel stands out from the rest: Amara. Situated in Limassol, the high-end resort is where to book if you’re after sophisticated luxury, and is the sister property to Elysium in Paphos, which has recently undergone a ten million euros refurbishment. The rooms and suites in Amara (of which there are 207) are designed minimalist but warm, in soothing neutrals with a pop of blue, all offering a 180° view of the sea. The details include polished marble bathrooms with spa-like amenities, floor to ceiling windows and handy vanity chests, all gracefully curated, adding an air of opulence without feeling over-the-top.

But it’s the infinity pools that are the real showstopper of the hotel. With three in total, you’ll be spoiled for choice on where to take a dip. The largest, and most popular, sparkles at the heart of the hotel overlooking a stretch of azure beach and surrounded by perfectly landscaped shrubs and greenery. It really does appear to pour straight into the Mediterranean and has a good portion of shaded beds for those who prefer to stay out of the sun.

Why I loved it:The hotel really is a place for rejuvenation and restoration. It is calming, peaceful and grounding. Beyond the serene atmosphere, it also houses an impeccably curated boutique filled with chic homeware and interior pieces, plus a small art shop that’s worth browsing - trust me.