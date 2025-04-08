Who is Molly Long and why is TikTok so obsessed with her?

Everybody’s talking about pop muzik. Why? Because of Molly Long.

The late 70s jingle has been lodged in the brains of Gen Z for a good few months, most certainly because it's become a TikTok dance anthem.

Professional dancers across the board have been tapping into the trend, which went viral following a clip from Season 10 of American dance competition Project 21.

The video showcased seven young dancers, Regan Gerena, Chloe Mirabal, Savanna Musman, Madelyn Nasu, Berkeley Scifres, Bristyn Scifres, Sara Von Rotz, dancing perfectly in sync to the 1979 song by M.

The slickly-executed energetic movements, syncopated rhythms, and incorporation of elements from jazz and contemporary dance attracted significant attention across social media, putting choreographer Molly Long front and centre of the online map.

“You can literally recognise Molly Long from a MILE away,” wrote one user online, while another said: “Molly Long choreography will always slay.”

So, who is magical Molly Long? Read on to discover all you need to know about the beloved choreographer.

Who is Molly Long?

Molly Long is an American choreographer and dance instructor renowned for her innovative and award-winning work in the dance community. She began her dance training at the age of three at her mother's studio, California Dance Academy, and later continued at Dance Precisions under the guidance of her aunt, Leslie Kenfield, and Shannon Mather.

© @mollylong Molly Long is an American choreographer

By 16, Molly started teaching dance, focusing on younger students, and quickly gained recognition for her choreography in the competitive dance scene. Her pieces, such as 'My Boyfriend's Back' and 'Single Ladies,' brought her widespread acclaim.

Between the ages of 18 and 22, Molly freelanced as a choreographer, setting works and conducting workshops across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. Her choreography has been featured on television shows including America's Got Talent,Raising Asia, and Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition. She has received numerous choreography awards, including an Industry Dance Award for her jazz piece 'Fever' and Best Jazz piece at The Dance Awards.

In 2015, Molly founded Project 21, a dance training programme based in Orange County, California, aiming to provide intense and focused training for dancers. Starting with 20 dancers within the McCoy Rigby Conservatory of the Arts, Project 21 has since become a globally recognised institution. Molly serves as the competition director and jazz choreographer, emphasising technique and performance readiness through regular classes and rehearsals.

Molly Long continues to influence the dance world through her dedication to training young dancers and creating compelling choreographic works.