JoJo Siwa reveals unexpected life change she made amid budding relationship with Big Brother co-star

JoJo Siwa's blossoming relationship with her Celebrity Big Brother housemate Chris Hughes has sent the internet into a tailspin after the pair denied that they were falling for each other for weeks.

JoJo met the Love Island alum on the 24th season of Celebrity Big Brother, when the dancer was still in a relationship with her partner, Australian DJ Kath Ebbs.

Making it official

© Instagram JoJo is now a fierce supporter of Sunderland AFC

Despite initially denying their romance, the 22-year-old proudly revealed their relationship status when she shared an unexpected life change after making it official with Chris.

JoJo was spotted wearing a Sunderland AFC soccer jersey on stage in London recently, which happens to be her new love's favorite team. "Chris has made me into a Sunderland fan. Ha'way the lads!" she said on Sunday Brunch.

As for their ascension to the Premier League, she declared: "Oh baby, we've been waiting eight years. I've been singing the songs with my arms out. A fan actually made us matching bracelets, but they were black and white."

© Instagram She revealed that Chris had become "best friends" with her parents

"Chris said he wasn't sure he could wear it because it's Newcastle colours. So this sweet fan actually made us new ones but in Sunderland colours," she explained.

The TV personality has even met her family, with JoJo spilling that her parents "think the absolute world of him."

"And him and my Dad are like best friends, Chris was actually telling me this yesterday, they went to the spa together yesterday," she continued. "They're literally best friends. Mom Siwa, she absolutely adores him. I love watching her watch us, because I've never seen my mom so happy."

© PA Images via Getty Images Chris is a TV personality who rose to fame after appearing on Love Island

She added: "Honestly, it makes me happy…it feels like we're a family, it feels like he's been in my family for however many years - it feels like forever. He gets along as well as I do. I think he loves me because of my parents!"

A day later, the Dance Moms alum spelled out where their relationship stood in an interview with The Guardian, confirming that they really were a couple.

"It's not platonic any more, and it's been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I'm absolutely head over heels for him and he's the same way," she admitted.

Out of the blue

© Variety via Getty Images JoJo broke up with Kath at the Big Brother afterparty

JoJo and Chris made headlines when it was revealed that the singer had broken up with her partner out of the blue after Kath was forced to watch the pair grow closer on the show.

"I was in a complete state of shock," Kath shared in a candid TikTok post. The DJ added that they felt "betrayed" and found JoJo and Chris' interactions "unsettling" to watch on-screen.

"I flew across the world to support and be there and hold that person in whatever they would be experiencing, leaving such a wild experience, and instead, I was dumped at the afterparty," they explained.

© WireImage The DJ explained that they were "humiliated" by JoJo's actions

"Which has honestly been…so shocking…I feel incredibly humiliated and I feel a bit embarrassed."

JoJo admitted that their breakup was not planned and hit her out of the blue at the Big Brother afterparty. "That was not supposed to happen like that," she explained on This Morning.

"So I was genuinely just going to have a conversation before, and then it just led to another. They straight up asked me if I was happy, and I said, 'No.' One thing led to another, and that conversation did take place there." The former couple sparked dating rumors in late 2024, and went Instagram official in January 2025.

To learn more about JoJo and Chris' time in the Celebrity Big Brother house, watch below...