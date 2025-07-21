H! Fashion Guest List: The most exclusive parties - July 2025

July may be peak out-of-office energy, but the fashion set was busier than ever. With inboxes on auto-reply and passports getting their summer mileage, you’d be forgiven for thinking things might slow down. But no - the party calendar was in full, fabulous swing. From cocktails in Notting Hill to helipad runway reveals and crisps-as-clutches couture, the month was a masterclass in stylish escapism.

London was the star of the show - again - playing host to everything from Brunello Cucinelli’s Wimbledon-week capsule at Harrods to Bvlgari’s glittering summer soirée in Knightsbridge. Sabrina Carpenter brought sequins and screams to Hyde Park, with a Stone and Mason–styled pre-party that turned tacos into a fashion statement. Elsewhere, Belmond reimagined a London train station as a blooming English garden (complete with Keira Knightley and DJ sets), while Cartier made horsepower haute at Goodwood with the world’s chicest car show.

There were crisp white linen suits, mezcal-fuelled mixers, rooftop launches and alfresco dinners with a digital twist - proving that even in a heatwave, fashion doesn’t break a sweat. It simply calls a driver, pours another glass of something cold, and serves a look that’ll live rent-free on your moodboard until September...

In short: summer mode has been activated - and these soirées were the places to see and be seen...

Sabrina Carpenter’s London Soundcheck

The invite read: tacos, margs, and Sabrina. And when Sabrina Carpenter takes the stage, you dress accordingly. To mark her sold-out BST Hyde Park show on Sunday 6 July, an intimate crew of VIPs gathered for a pre-show soirée at Los Mochis in Notting Hill - and the vibes were as pop-perfect as her Espresso chorus. In collaboration with cult accessories label Stone and Mason, guests arrived carrying the brand’s signature crisp-packet handbags - part upcycled fashion statement, part It-girl essential.

With mezcal margaritas flowing, gluten-free tacos on tap, and Sabrina’s setlist already playing in the background, guests including Tish Weinstock, Stella Jones, Jessica Clarke, and Jazzy de Lisser soaked up the mood before heading off to Hyde Park in chauffeur-driven cars. A night of pop, party, and perfectly crispy accessories.

Lady Mary Charteris

Cheyenne Maya Carty

Laura Whitmore

Cartier at Goodwood

Elegance motored into high gear on July 13, when Cartier hosted a private lunch on the Goodwood Estate lawn for their annual Style et Luxe Concours d’Elégance.

Guests including Ellie Bamber, Eleanor Wellesley and Ikram Abdi Omar toasted the world’s most beautiful cars with a menu curated by Maison François’s Matthew Ryle. Think rare Ferraris, rarer guests, and afternoon tea served with a side of horsepower.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Car Eleanor Wellesley

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Car Ikram Abdi Omar

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Car Ellie Bamber

The Perfect Match

On 12 July, the Harrods helipad was transformed into a sky-high catwalk for the unveiling of The Perfect Match - a capsule collection by Brunello Cucinelli created exclusively for the Knightsbridge store.

Coinciding with Wimbledon, the event celebrated the sartorial sweet spot between sport and style. Guests previewed a collection of airy tailoring, embroidered knitwear, and effortless refinement, all in true Solomeo style. With panoramic views, cashmere on breeze-kissed skin, and strawberries somewhere nearby, it was the kind of chic that floats rather than flexes.

© Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Im Stella Jones

© Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Im Lady Amelia Windsor

© Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Im Julia Restoin Roitfeld

Bvlgari’s Eternal Summer

Stars aligned in Knightsbridge for the Bvlgari Hotel London’s glittering summer soirée. Inside the silver-hued interiors that pay homage to Britain’s silversmithing traditions, guests enjoyed live performances - including a headline set by Pixie Lott - and toasted to timeless glamour.

The Bvlgari “Eternally Iconic” party was a masterclass in modern opulence: music, sparkle, and just the right amount of mischief.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bvl Kaya Scodelario

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bvl Pixie Lott

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bvl Wallis Day

All Aboard the Britannic Explorer

A-listers boarded platform magic on 3 July, as Belmond unveiled the Britannic Explorer - the UK’s first ultra-luxe sleeper train - with a private party at London Euston.

Framed by artful florals and glittering lights, guests including Keira Knightley, Sheila Atim, and Archie Madekwe stepped into a rolling dreamscape. Designed to reflect the romance of the Lake District, Cornwall, and Wales, the train’s interiors were a masterstroke in modern nostalgia. With DJ sets by Isabella Massenet and surprise performances, the launch was a fitting first stop on this enchanting new British itinerary.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I James Righton & Keira Knightley

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Patricia Zhou

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Bea Fresson

Warren Street Takeover

On July 3, ASOS and adidas Originals shut down London’s Warren Street for a catwalk-cum-block party to launch their exclusive new collab. Front row faces included Ciara, Elena Ora, and our June/July 2025 H! Fashion cover star Anaïs Gallagher. The mood? Y2K streetwear meets Gen-Z swagger.

With surprise performances, viral street style, and a TikTok-ready backdrop, the night cemented the collection as an instant cult drop - and a reminder that when ASOS throws a party, the whole street turns up.

© GC Images Emma Roberts

© GC Images Anaïs Gallagher