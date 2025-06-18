H! Fashion Guest List: The most exclusive parties - June 2025

June is always pure main character energy. From silver corsets and salted caramel cocktails to seven-storey kitchen parties and polo-side picnics, the fashion scene has hit its summer stride - and then some.

This month, the fashion set moved seamlessly between fragrance-fuelled dreamscapes, high-stakes matches at Guards Polo Club, and Soho townhouse takeovers complete with surprise rap cameos. There were book launches that felt like runway shows, heritage houses reminding us why they’ve endured, and parties that managed to feel both buzzy and beautifully intimate.

Whether it was an Italian love letter to design or Stormzy throwing the kind of house party you wish you’d RSVP’d to sooner, June’s event circuit delivered the full spectrum: iconic, immersive, and very well-dressed. As always, H! Fashion was front and centre - documenting the moments, the guest lists, and the off-duty fashion that defined the month. Scroll on for our edit of June’s most fabulous, fashionable and downright fun happenings. Summer has officially started....

Zimmermann Mykonos Launch

The island of Mykonos got a dose of antipodean chic as sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann hosted a sun-drenched, star-studded celebration for the launch of their new boutique on the Greek island. The three-day affair blended effortless Zimmermann elegance with hedonistic holiday vibes - think: golden hour dinners, crystal-clear seas, and DJs spinning under the stars.

The guest list read like a who's who of fashion and film, with Olivia Wilde, Emma Roberts, Lady Kitty Spencer and Laura Harrier all jetting in for the festivities. Storm Reid, Nathalie Emmanuel and Saffron Hocking joined the international crew, as did Zimmermann muses from Australia including Abbey Lee and Yerin Ha. With sets by Isan Elba and Mimi Xu, and tables adorned in lemons and lace, it was the kind of weekend that made you want to pack your bags and live in broderie anglaise forever. Rhe perfect collision of bohemia and big-screen glamour, set against the cerulean blues of the Cyclades.

© Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Im Olivia Wilde and Laura Harrier

© Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Im Lady Kitty Spencer

© Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Im Emma Roberts

Cartier Queen’s Cup 2025

Horses, high stakes and heirloom jewellery: Cartier's polo season sparkle returned in style. As Park Place galloped to a one-point victory, the Cartier Queen’s Cup reminded everyone why it’s the chicest sporting event of the season.

Guests gathered on Smith’s Lawn at Guards Polo Club, where Cartier’s hospitality was - as always - flawless. Lunch flowed into Champagne toasts as Hilario Ulloa of Park Place claimed MVP, with Why Not I’m Easy (yes, that’s her name) taking Best Pony honours. With a guestlist including Hayley Atwell, Jessica Plummer and Lennon Gallagher it was fashion meets horsepower in the most elegant of collisions.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Natalia Dyer

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Ikram Abdi Omar

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Wallis Day

Tod’s 'Italian Hands' Celebration

Tod’s celebrated the soul of Italian elegance with an intimate evening dedicated to its iconic Gommino shoe and the artisans who bring it to life. Guests mingled in the refined surrounds of the brand’s Old Bond Street boutique, where cocktails and copies of Italian Hands (the newly released coffee table tome) offered both inspiration and aperitivo.

True to form, the night blended impeccable tailoring with real passion - for craft, legacy, and la dolce vita. Proof that when it comes to heritage, Tod’s walks the walk. Style insiders, artisans, editors, and friends of the brand all celebrated the art of Italian excellence.

Patricia Zhou

Violet Ezedimora

Sveva Clavarino

House Party's One-Year Anniversary

Stormzy blew out the candles - literally - on the first birthday of House Party, the seven-floor nightlife concept that’s rewritten the rulebook on going out in Soho. Guests from Jourdan Dunn to Francis Bourgeois partied their way through the Poland Street townhouse, where each room told a different story. With surprise sets, cold pizza, and that elusive “night in” energy, the bash marked a year of Soho’s least predictable party spot.

"We just wanted to throw parties like we used to," said Stormzy. Judging by the queue of A-listers climbing every floor, he’s more than succeeded. Next stop? World domination.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hou Jourdan Dunn

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hou Stormzy