H! Fashion Guest List: The most exclusive parties - January 2025
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Anya Taylor-Joy bring gothic elegance to an exclusive Paris soirée.© Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

H! Fashion Guest List: The most exclusive parties - January 2025

From Dua Lipa to Maddi Waterhouse see who made January anything but dry...

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
6 minutes ago
January might be known for its post-party season slump and the 'Blue Monday' blues, but for the fashion set and VIP crowd, the party never really stops. 

While the rest of the world embraces hibernation season, the It-girls, socialites, and A-listers keep the champagne flowing and the dress codes dazzling. From opulent Lunar New Year celebrations to Dior’s ultra-glam Lip Glow bash, the first month of the year proved that winter soirées are just as star-studded as the festive season. Whether in London’s most exclusive venues or chic Parisian hotspots, the fashion elite rang in 2025 with style, luxury, and plenty of fête-worthy moments.

Dinner at Tiffany’s

Tiffany & Co. hosted an ultra-exclusive soirée at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris to unveil the latest 'Tiffany Titan' by Pharrell Williams collection. A-list guests including Dua Lipa, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley—dined in style, dripping in Tiffany diamonds. The star of the evening? Pharrell’s punk-meets-luxury Tahitian pearl designs, shining in 18k rose gold. With champagne flowing and diamonds gleaming, the night was pure, unfiltered opulence.

Ashley Graham, Paloma Elsesser, Dua Lipa pose at a lavishly decorated dinner venue. The first wears a sheer black gown, the second a camo-print ruffled set, and the third a sleek black velvet dress. Chandeliers and gold-accented decor glow in the background.© Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
Ashley Graham, Paloma Elsesser, Dua Lipa
Lauren Santo Domingo dazzles in a floor-length, silver-fringed dress, standing beside an opulent dinner table adorned with white chairs, candlelit centerpieces, and floral arrangements. She holds a metallic clutch, exuding effortless glamour in the grand dining hall.© Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
Lauren Santo Domingo
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Anya Taylor-Joy stand in a candlelit, gold-trimmed venue. One wears a strapless brown leather jumpsuit, the other a black lace dress with a sculptural hat. Behind them, crystal decanters shimmer, enhancing the luxurious ambiance of the evening© Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Anya Taylor-Joy

Bowling Beauties

Dior Beauty turned up the glam in London at its Lip Glow party, where a dreamy pink bowling alley set the stage for the night. Guests showed off their skills with monogrammed Dior bowling balls, while Maddi Waterhouse kept the energy high from the DJ decks. Between strikes and beats, guests including H! Fashion cover girl Ruby Sear sipped cocktails and revelled in the effortlessly chic atmosphere—because nothing says 'glow' like a Dior-fuelled night out.

DJ Maddi Waterhouse in a sleek black outfit spins tracks at a pink Dior-branded booth. Behind her, a soft-lit display showcasing beauty imagery creates a modern, immersive atmosphere at this high-profile brand event.© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Par
Maddi Waterhouse
Ruby Sear wears a chic black and white checkered mini dress with gold buttons at a beauty event. Pink lighting, reflective silver balloons, and modern decor set the scene for this stylish soirée, where guests sip champagne.© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Par
Ruby Sear
Charithra Chandran stands confidently in a shimmering, sheer chainmail-inspired dress with puffed sleeves. The dress reveals a black bodysuit underneath, accessorized with a waist belt. Behind her, silver balloons reflect the ambient pink lighting of the venue.© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Par
Charithra Chandran

A Serpentine Celebration

Stanley Zhu and Lady Linda Wong Davies ushered in the Lunar New Year in style at Christie's, blending tradition with luxury. Guests marvelled at a mesmerising Chinese ballet performance before sipping on baijiu that packed a punch. The event was a masterclass in East-meets-West elegance—opulent, cultural, and effortlessly cool. With vibrant décor and high-profile attendees including Sabrina Percy and Hum Fleming, it was a celebration worthy of a serpent's sultry energy.

Stanley Zhu and Rocco Ritchie pose at a Lunar New Year event. One wears a plush black velvet suit with red accents, while the other opts for a navy double-breasted suit. A striking red abstract artwork serves as a dramatic backdrop.© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im
Stanley Zhu and Rocco Ritchie
Nina Suess and Hum Fleming stand against a shimmering gold backdrop. One wears a bold red fringe cape dress with matching heels, while the other stuns in a sleek black dress with a textured finish. The scene exudes pure festive glamour.© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im
Nina Suess and Hum Fleming
Philippa Cadogan, Lady Sabrina Percy and Natalie Salmon pose in front of hanging snake-themed banners. One wears a crisp white suit, another stuns in a bold red gown with a matching shawl, and the third dazzles in a black lace cutout dress with feather cuffs.© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im
Philippa Cadogan, Sabrina Percy and Natalie Salmon

