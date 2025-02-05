H! Fashion Guest List: The most exclusive parties - January 2025

January might be known for its post-party season slump and the 'Blue Monday' blues, but for the fashion set and VIP crowd, the party never really stops.

While the rest of the world embraces hibernation season, the It-girls, socialites, and A-listers keep the champagne flowing and the dress codes dazzling. From opulent Lunar New Year celebrations to Dior’s ultra-glam Lip Glow bash, the first month of the year proved that winter soirées are just as star-studded as the festive season. Whether in London’s most exclusive venues or chic Parisian hotspots, the fashion elite rang in 2025 with style, luxury, and plenty of fête-worthy moments.

Dinner at Tiffany’s

Tiffany & Co. hosted an ultra-exclusive soirée at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris to unveil the latest 'Tiffany Titan' by Pharrell Williams collection. A-list guests including Dua Lipa, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley—dined in style, dripping in Tiffany diamonds. The star of the evening? Pharrell’s punk-meets-luxury Tahitian pearl designs, shining in 18k rose gold. With champagne flowing and diamonds gleaming, the night was pure, unfiltered opulence.

© Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Ashley Graham, Paloma Elsesser, Dua Lipa

© Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Lauren Santo Domingo

© Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Anya Taylor-Joy

Bowling Beauties

Dior Beauty turned up the glam in London at its Lip Glow party, where a dreamy pink bowling alley set the stage for the night. Guests showed off their skills with monogrammed Dior bowling balls, while Maddi Waterhouse kept the energy high from the DJ decks. Between strikes and beats, guests including H! Fashion cover girl Ruby Sear sipped cocktails and revelled in the effortlessly chic atmosphere—because nothing says 'glow' like a Dior-fuelled night out.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Par Maddi Waterhouse

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Par Ruby Sear

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Par Charithra Chandran

A Serpentine Celebration

Stanley Zhu and Lady Linda Wong Davies ushered in the Lunar New Year in style at Christie's, blending tradition with luxury. Guests marvelled at a mesmerising Chinese ballet performance before sipping on baijiu that packed a punch. The event was a masterclass in East-meets-West elegance—opulent, cultural, and effortlessly cool. With vibrant décor and high-profile attendees including Sabrina Percy and Hum Fleming, it was a celebration worthy of a serpent's sultry energy.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Stanley Zhu and Rocco Ritchie

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Nina Suess and Hum Fleming