Hello! Fashion Guest List June 2024: Emily Ratajkowski, Adwoa Aboah, Munroe Bergdorf
Hello! Fashion Guest List: The most exclusive London parties in June 2024

Emily Ratajkowski, Adwoa Aboah and Munroe Bergdorf are just a few of the VIPs who've been spotted at London's most exclusive soirées...

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
June has only just started, and London's social scene is already buzzing with A-listers and remarkable outfits.

As we move towards the summer season, the events in the English capital are setting the stage for the warmer months. We are seeing vibrant outfits, and trendsetting fashionistas showcasing the must-have styles for the season. When it comes to our Guest List the party season is all year round...

Read on to get the low-down on the most exclusive events in London in June 2024...

Gurls Talk Fundraising Gala 

A Gurls Talk event complete with the ultimate roster of It-girls. On Tuesday, June 4th, supermodel Adwoa Aboah hosted a fundraising gala for the women's mental health charity that she founded in 2015, at Ladbroke Hall in Notting Hill. Models, socialites and fashion and beauty tastemakers stepped out in style, including Adwoa's close friend Emily Ratajkowski, Dr Barbara Sturm and Rita Ora's sister, Elena.

Adwoa Aboah and Emily Ratajkowski attend the Gurls Talk Fundraising Gala at Ladbroke Hall on June 4, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gurls Talk)© Getty
Adwoa Aboah and Emily Ratajkowski
Munroe Bergdorf attends the Gurls Talk Fundraising Gala at Ladbroke Hall on June 4, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gurls Talk)© Getty
Munroe Bergdorf
Sophie Goodwin and Mary Charteris attend the Gurls Talk Fundraising Gala at Ladbroke Hall on June 4, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gurls Talk)© Getty
Sophie Goodwin and Mary Charteris


