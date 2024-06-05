Hello! Fashion Guest List: The most exclusive London parties in June 2024

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



June has only just started, and London's social scene is already buzzing with A-listers and remarkable outfits.

As we move towards the summer season, the events in the English capital are setting the stage for the warmer months. We are seeing vibrant outfits, and trendsetting fashionistas showcasing the must-have styles for the season. When it comes to our Guest List the party season is all year round...

Read on to get the low-down on the most exclusive events in London in June 2024...

Gurls Talk Fundraising Gala

A Gurls Talk event complete with the ultimate roster of It-girls. On Tuesday, June 4th, supermodel Adwoa Aboah hosted a fundraising gala for the women's mental health charity that she founded in 2015, at Ladbroke Hall in Notting Hill. Models, socialites and fashion and beauty tastemakers stepped out in style, including Adwoa's close friend Emily Ratajkowski, Dr Barbara Sturm and Rita Ora's sister, Elena.

© Getty Adwoa Aboah and Emily Ratajkowski

© Getty Munroe Bergdorf

© Getty Sophie Goodwin and Mary Charteris



