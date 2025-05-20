H! Fashion Guest List: The most exclusive parties - May 2025

May in London is always a heady mix of blossom, back-to-back soirées and the kind of weather that makes alfresco drinks feel like a spiritual experience. And this month, the capital’s social scene was in full bloom - from rooftops to hidden gardens, galleries to car parks (yes, really), the fashion crowd was out in force.

Whether it was for a cause, a campaign, or a quietly chic dinner with a very well-dressed guest list, May delivered a calendar of events that reminded us what modern glamour really looks like. Think purpose-driven parties with a side of champagne, heritage brands making a splash in fresh new ways, and launches that doubled as immersive storytelling experiences.

As always, H! Fashion was front and centre - capturing the moments, the outfits, and the guest lists that defined the month in style. From the glittering to the quietly cool, these were the events that set the tone for summer. Scroll on for our round-up of the most exclusive, most fabulous, and most fashion-forward happenings of May 2025.

Ôrəbella UK Launch

Scent and skin took centre stage at the long-awaited UK debut of Bella Hadid’s fragrance brand, Ôrəbella - and no, this wasn’t your average perfume launch. Held at the achingly chic Sessions Arts Club, the evening was a sensory escape designed to bring Bella’s clean, bi-phase "skin-loving" scents to life.

Guests including Kim Jones, as well as H! Fashion cover girls Charli Howard and Camille Charrière as well as our ever-glamorous sustainability columnist Lady Amelia Windsor - joined Bella Hadid through dreamlike installations dressed with cascading florals and moody drapery. Four immersive “scent zones” introduced attendees to ‘Ôrəbella’s debut fragrances: Window2Soul, Salted Muse, Blooming Fire and Nightcap. Bella, ever the main character, made a mid-event outfit change from a liquid silver corseted look to an all-white ensemble - adding fashion drama to the fragrance theatre.

The star moment? The “shake to activate” ritual, which fused nourishing Ôrəlixir with fine fragrance, putting a tactile spin on perfume application. Cocktails inspired by the fragrance profiles (think: salted caramel vodka and floral gin fizzes) kept spirits high, while Kim Turnbull and Tommy Gould provided the soundtrack to this modern olfactory fairytale.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ore Bella Hadid

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ore Charli Howard and Maxim Magnus

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ore Lady Amelia Windsor

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ore Bea Fresson

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ore Jean Campbell

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ore Yasmin Salmon

Star Hill Farm's Whisky Dinner

What’s better than golden hour in London? Golden hour with whisky. Gentleman’s Journal brought together a select crowd for an intimate dinner with Maker’s Mark atop The Nest at Treehouse Hotel - the rooftop haunt with those panoramic skyline views that never get old. The evening celebrated the UK launch of Maker’s Mark’s Star Hill Farm Whisky, an ultra-premium expression from the cult Kentucky distillery’s sustainable estate.

Against a hazy lilac sunset, guests including Arizona Muse, Eric Underwood, Luke Day and H! Fashion editor Natalie Salmon sipped on the signature 'Farm Berry Collins' and 'Gold Fashioned' cocktails, each mixed with the Star Hill Farm release. The three-course feast - burrata, cornfed chicken and a particularly decadent chocolate cake - was served under candlelight, while the head distiller himself mingled and shared whisky wisdom. The mood? Impeccable. The vibe? Southern charm meets London cool. The consensus? More of this, please. It was a masterclass in relaxed elegance, where farm-to-glass whisky and good conversation flowed with ease.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Arizona Muse

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Eric Underwood

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Cyrill Ibrahim & Natalie Salmon

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Harry Jarman

The Women for Women International Car Boot Sale

London’s chicest car boot sale returned to the Selfridges car park this May - and yes, it was just as fabulous as it sounds. Hosted by tastemaker Alex Eagle in collaboration with Selfridges’ ‘ReSelfridges’ platform, the much-loved #SheInspiresMe sale once again transformed the fifth and sixth floors of the W1A landmark into a treasure trove of pre-loved fashion and beauty.

This year’s edition saw donations from the likes of Sarah Harris, Poppy Delevingne, Skye McAlpine, Charlotte Olympia, Eugenie Niarchos and Noor Fares, with rails overflowing with pieces from Rixo, Hunza G, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and more. Beauty buffs, meanwhile, were treated to finds from Augustinus Bader, Charlotte Tilbury and 111SKIN.

Beyond the fashion frenzy, the atmosphere was one of community and purpose - with every purchase supporting Women for Women International, the vital charity helping women survivors of conflict. After raising over £370,000 last year, this edition upped the ante with even more designer gems and a buzzing crowd ready to shop with meaning. Sustainable shopping has never looked - or done - so much good.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Lady Mary Charteris

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Charlotte Dellal, Alex Eagle & Sarah Harris