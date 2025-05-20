Skip to main contentSkip to footer
H! Fashion Guest List: The most exclusive parties - May 2025
Subscribe
H! Fashion Guest List: The most exclusive parties - May 2025
Bella Hadid stuns in a white satin corset gown alongside Julia Hobbs and Maxim Magnus in cut-out and plunging satin dresses, posing together at an intimate evening fashion event with moody florals and flickering candlelight.© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ore

H! Fashion Guest List: The most exclusive parties - May 2025

From star-studded launches to purpose-driven fashion soirées...

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

May in London is always a heady mix of blossom, back-to-back soirées and the kind of weather that makes alfresco drinks feel like a spiritual experience. And this month, the capital’s social scene was in full bloom - from rooftops to hidden gardens, galleries to car parks (yes, really), the fashion crowd was out in force.

Whether it was for a cause, a campaign, or a quietly chic dinner with a very well-dressed guest list, May delivered a calendar of events that reminded us what modern glamour really looks like. Think purpose-driven parties with a side of champagne, heritage brands making a splash in fresh new ways, and launches that doubled as immersive storytelling experiences.

As always, H! Fashion was front and centre - capturing the moments, the outfits, and the guest lists that defined the month in style. From the glittering to the quietly cool, these were the events that set the tone for summer. Scroll on for our round-up of the most exclusive, most fabulous, and most fashion-forward happenings of May 2025.

Ôrəbella UK Launch

Scent and skin took centre stage at the long-awaited UK debut of Bella Hadid’s fragrance brand, Ôrəbella - and no, this wasn’t your average perfume launch. Held at the achingly chic Sessions Arts Club, the evening was a sensory escape designed to bring Bella’s clean, bi-phase "skin-loving" scents to life.

Guests including Kim Jones, as well as H! Fashion cover girls Charli Howard and Camille Charrière as well as our ever-glamorous sustainability columnist Lady Amelia Windsor - joined Bella Hadid through dreamlike installations dressed with cascading florals and moody drapery. Four immersive “scent zones” introduced attendees to ‘Ôrəbella’s debut fragrances: Window2Soul, Salted Muse, Blooming Fire and Nightcap. Bella, ever the main character, made a mid-event outfit change from a liquid silver corseted look to an all-white ensemble - adding fashion drama to the fragrance theatre.

The star moment? The “shake to activate” ritual, which fused nourishing Ôrəlixir with fine fragrance, putting a tactile spin on perfume application. Cocktails inspired by the fragrance profiles (think: salted caramel vodka and floral gin fizzes) kept spirits high, while Kim Turnbull and Tommy Gould provided the soundtrack to this modern olfactory fairytale.

Bella Hadid turns heads in a dazzling, metallic silver asymmetric dress adorned with floral appliqué, silver heels, and diamond jewellery, framed by velvet curtains at the glamorous Orebella launch event in London© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ore

Bella Hadid

Charli Howard and Maxim Magnus make a showstopping entrance in slinky evening dresses — Charli Howard in shimmering polka-dot bronze, Maxim Magnus in ruched champagne satin — at an intimate fashion party filled with statement style and bold silhouettes.© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ore

Charli Howard and Maxim Magnus

Lady Amelia Windsor radiates bold summer glamour in a flowing pink and red abstract halterneck dress, paired with silver platform heels and delicate gold jewellery at an intimate Orebella evening event with floral décor.© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ore

Lady Amelia Windsor

Bea Fresson opts for a gender-fluid statement look with a structured leather jacket, white shirt, and bold red graphic tie, styled with sharp tailoring and minimal accessories at the Orebella launch in London.© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ore

Bea Fresson

Jean Campbell's daring look was served with a sheer black halter top, tight mini shorts, black square-toe heels and a red handbag adorned with fluffy white faux fur, styled against a moody floral-lit backdrop at the Orebella UK launch party.© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ore

Jean Campbell

Yasmin Salmon glows in a beige long-sleeved mini dress with lace-up neckline detail, styled with strappy white sandals and a mini woven handbag at an elegant Orebella event in a floral-decked venue.© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ore

Yasmin Salmon

Star Hill Farm's Whisky Dinner

What’s better than golden hour in London? Golden hour with whisky. Gentleman’s Journal brought together a select crowd for an intimate dinner with Maker’s Mark atop The Nest at Treehouse Hotel - the rooftop haunt with those panoramic skyline views that never get old. The evening celebrated the UK launch of Maker’s Mark’s Star Hill Farm Whisky, an ultra-premium expression from the cult Kentucky distillery’s sustainable estate.

Against a hazy lilac sunset, guests including Arizona Muse, Eric Underwood, Luke Day and H! Fashion editor Natalie Salmon sipped on the signature 'Farm Berry Collins' and 'Gold Fashioned' cocktails, each mixed with the Star Hill Farm release. The three-course feast - burrata, cornfed chicken and a particularly decadent chocolate cake - was served under candlelight, while the head distiller himself mingled and shared whisky wisdom. The mood? Impeccable. The vibe? Southern charm meets London cool. The consensus? More of this, please. It was a masterclass in relaxed elegance, where farm-to-glass whisky and good conversation flowed with ease.

Arizona Muse poses with a cocktail while wearing a green and blue striped two-piece set with a crop top and midi skirt, styled with chunky espadrilles, at a stylish whisky event in London.© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Arizona Muse

Eric Underwood sports a striking cobalt blue double-breasted suit paired with a pastel striped tie and glossy black monk-strap shoes at the Gentleman’s Journal x Star Hill Farm whisky tasting event in London.© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Eric Underwood

Cyrill Ibrahim in a sleek black suit poses with fashion-tech journalist Natalie Salmon in a textured purple tweed peplum jacket and matching trousers at a whisky dinner hosted by Gentleman’s Journal and Star Hill Farm in London.© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Cyrill Ibrahim & Natalie Salmon

Harry Jarman keeps it classic in a pale chambray shirt, white jeans, grey suede sneakers and circular sunglasses while enjoying a cocktail at the sunlit whisky event hosted by Gentleman’s Journal and Star Hill Farm© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Harry Jarman

The Women for Women International Car Boot Sale

London’s chicest car boot sale returned to the Selfridges car park this May - and yes, it was just as fabulous as it sounds. Hosted by tastemaker Alex Eagle in collaboration with Selfridges’ ‘ReSelfridges’ platform, the much-loved #SheInspiresMe sale once again transformed the fifth and sixth floors of the W1A landmark into a treasure trove of pre-loved fashion and beauty.

This year’s edition saw donations from the likes of Sarah Harris, Poppy Delevingne, Skye McAlpine, Charlotte Olympia, Eugenie Niarchos and Noor Fares, with rails overflowing with pieces from Rixo, Hunza G, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and more. Beauty buffs, meanwhile, were treated to finds from Augustinus Bader, Charlotte Tilbury and 111SKIN.

Beyond the fashion frenzy, the atmosphere was one of community and purpose - with every purchase supporting Women for Women International, the vital charity helping women survivors of conflict. After raising over £370,000 last year, this edition upped the ante with even more designer gems and a buzzing crowd ready to shop with meaning. Sustainable shopping has never looked - or done - so much good.

Lady Mary Charteris channels rockstar energy in a vintage Bowie T-shirt, fringed tan suede jacket, and skinny black jeans with statement headphones at a fashion-forward car boot sale hosted by MINI and Selfridges.© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Lady Mary Charteris

Charlotte Dellal, Alex Eagle and Deputy Editor of British Vogue Sarah Harris pose in laid-back off-duty looks featuring oversized jeans, classic tees, and colourful trainers at a car boot fashion event in London. Their coordinated casualwear gives effortless cool-girl energy.© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Charlotte Dellal, Alex Eagle & Sarah Harris

Alice Naylor-Leyland stuns in a matching leopard print blazer and trousers, styled with a tan belt, boots, and shoulder bag, bringing fierce, feline energy to the fashion resale event hosted in a London car park.© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Alice Naylor-Leyland

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Culture

See more

Read More