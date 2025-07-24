Best fashion books according to the H! Fashion team

Whether you're tracing the riotous shows of Vivienne Westwood, exploring ancient silk routes in China, or decoding why Anna Wintour never removes her sunglasses, fashion books offer a window into the minds, movements, and moments that shaped the clothes we wear. They not only inspire, but inform - helping decode fashion’s language, politics, and place in the world.

More than coffee-table eye candy (though there’s plenty of that too), the best titles unravel fashion’s deeper layers - its links to identity, power, and environmental impact. Every time we get dressed, we make a statement, translating something about our inner selves to the outside world. But what drives that decision? Fashion books help answer that.

From encyclopedic brand retrospectives to critical essays by Robin Givhan or Dana Thomas, there’s a title for every kind of reader, beginner included.

To help you start your journey, we’ve rounded up our personal must-reads for fashion newcomers. Explore the edit below and elevate your style IQ, one page at a time.

Natalie Salmon, Editor

© Slim Aarons Slim Aarons - Poolside With Slim Aarons SHOP NOW Poolside With Slim Aarons by Slim Aarons "Well, this pick won't come as a shock to anyone. A must-have for coffee table curators and aesthetes alike, Slim Aarons' book captures the effortless glamour of midcentury jet-set life through the lens of one of fashion’s most iconic photographers. From poolside parties in Palm Springs to Riviera soirées, the photographer immortalised a world of refined leisure à la Don't Worry Darling. This beautifully bound volume, curated by Getty Images archivist Shawn Waldron, offers a stunning perspective - boasting never-before-seen images and chic nostalgia."

Clare Pennington, Associate Editor

Little Book of Valentino by Karen Homer "My mother-in-law bought me the Little Book of Valentino one Christmas as a stocking filler and it's not only glorious looking (naturally) but super informative, spanning his incredible career (the man is 93!) and the A-listers he has dressed over the years. A dead chic coffee table must-have that you'll truly enjoy a flick through on a Sunday afternoon." © Karen Homer Karen Homer - Little Book of Valentino SHOP NOW

Tania Leslau, Fashion Features Writer

© Dana Thomas Dana Thomas - Gods and Kings: The Rise and Fall of Alexander McQueen and John Galliano SHOP NOW Gods and Kings by Dana Thomas "Dana Thomas’ Gods and Kings is a gripping dual biography that charts the turbulent, intertwined careers of Alexander McQueen and John Galliano - two Central Saint Martins alumni who came to define the avant-garde edge of British fashion. Rather than focusing solely on their collections, Thomas delves deep into the psyches of both designers, exploring the personal demons, ambition, and brilliance that fuelled their rise. From the gritty clubs of 1980s London to the rarefied salons of Parisian couture, Gods and Kings offers an intimate, dramatic portrait of two visionaries who revolutionised fashion - and paid the price for it."

Lauren Ramsay, Fashion & Lifestyle Writer

Fifty Dresses that Changed the World by Design Museum Enterprise Limited "A small gem of a book, Fifty Dresses That Changed the Worldby Design Museum Enterprise Limited is an easy, engaging read that’s set to become your new go-to style guide. This beautifully curated volume charts fashion’s evolution over the past century through fifty iconic dresses, from the flowing 1915 Delphos gown to Hussein Chalayan’s boundary-pushing 2007 LED creation. Ideal for beginners looking to expand their sartorial vocabulary and historical context, this affordable and visually rich pick is perfect for gifting to fashion enthusiasts, students, or design lovers alike." © Design Museum Enterprise Limited Design Museum Enterprise Limited - Fifty Dresses that Changed the World SHOP NOW

Orion Scott, Fashion & Accessories Writer

© Rizzoli Rizzoli - Simone Rocha SHOP NOW Simone Rocha by Rizzoli "Quiet luxury has never really been my thing, which is why I always gravitate towards designers like Simone Rocha. Rizzoli's retrospective isn't just brimming with stunning imagery, but meticulously details the designer's creative process. The book delves into Rocha’s romantic, ghostly world, which is rooted in her Irish heritage and shaped by her Central Saint Martins training. It spotlights key collaborations, signature silhouettes, and an A-list following. from FKA Twigs to Billie Eilish. Perfect for any coffee table in need of a refresh."

Elizabeth Aminoff, Social Media Manager

The Little Dictionary of Fashion by Christian Dior "The Little Dictionary of Fashionby Christian Dior is one of those books I always come back to. It’s full of timeless advice, written in such a charming, engaging way. Whether he’s talking about the power of a well-cut suit or why pink suits almost everyone, he makes fashion feel both elegant and approachable. The book is just so simple and digestible, and I love how you can flick to any page and pick up a tip that still feels totally relevant today. It’s not just about clothes, it’s about confidence and style - and it’s honestly a must-have for anyone interested in fashion." © V&A V&A - The Little Dictionary of Fashion by Christian Dior SHOP NOW

