The must-have fashion coffee table books to elevate your interior in an instant

Nothing compares to a book when it comes to acting as a portal of escapism. In fact, there are few better ways to spend your downtime than curling up with a thick tome.

Whether you prefer inhaling the current bestseller or engrossing yourself in a literary classic, sometimes only a hearty dose of pictorial extravagance will lift your spirits.

Fashion coffee table books present the perfect means to infuse your home with a splash of glamour. Will the electronic version elevate your interior with its achingly chic front cover? Unlikely. But a gorgeous weighty volume with crystal clear imagery certainly will. And this season you'll be spoilt for choice since there are plenty of great options to pique your sartorial curiosity.

But the best fashion books aren't merely pretty objects to be admired from across the sitting room, for style obsessives they can offer such rich insight into the best creative minds.

Immerse yourself into an entirely new setting, be it Christian Dior's 1950s atelier or behind the lens of eminent fashion photographer Norman Parkinson...

Hello! Fashion shares the fashion coffee table books to shop now:

Best Fashion Coffee Table Books Peter Lindbergh On Fashion Photography 40th Edition hardcover book What Peter Lindbergh didn't know about fashion photography, isn't worth knowing. Having captured that image of the supermodels as well as the Pirelli Calendar three times, his archive has to be seen to be believed.

£20 AT SELFRIDGES

Norman Parkinson: Always in Fashion Industry legend Norman Parkinson changed the face of fashion photography, bringing the craft outside the studio and into the natural habits of his subjects who included Elizabeth Taylor, Jerry Hall and Jean Seberg among many more.

£35 AT WHSMITH

Helmut Newton: Portraits Stunning and startling pretty much sums up Helmut Newton's collection of celebrity portraits. View the likes of Andy Warhol, Sophia Loren and Grace Jones through an entirely new lens.

Dior: Couture Maison Dior has had an outstanding impact on the world of fashion since Christian's landmark 'New Look' changed the face of post-war dressing. This book consists of an exquisite collection of photos taken of haute couture pieces by the late, internationally renowned Patrick Demarchelier.

£85 AT WATERSTONES

Slim Aarons: Women While Slim Aarons may not have considered himself to be a fashion photographer, there is something unmistakeable in his work which oozes enduring style. Focusing on capturing the glamorous lifestyles of the elite, it is impossible to not fall head over heels for his stellar portraits.

£65 AT WATERSTONES

Vogue: The Covers fashion book For magazine obsessives, there is no other fashion book that will compare. Featuring the likes of Naomi Campbell , Rihanna and Michelle Obama, Vogue: The Covers is a complete visual treat.

£45 AT WATERSTONES

Fashion History Spanning three centuries of trends, this book delves into the history of fashion, offering razor sharp insight along the way about how clothes, shoes and accessories have shaped our lives.

